Anaconda, Inc.
Anaconda is the dominant provider of open-source AI, data science, and machine learning solutions. Our platform features a vast package repository, offering a comprehensive ecosystem of Python-based tools for data science and AI development. Trusted by 93% of Fortune 500 companies and over 45 million professionals worldwide, Anaconda simplifies the complex landscape of AI and data science. We enable organizations of all sizes to innovate confidently while maintaining robust security and governance standards.