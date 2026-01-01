Industry competencies
- Consulting & Professional Services
- Financial Services
- Healthcare & Life Sciences
- Technology
- Travel & Hospitality
- Manufacturing & Industrial
- Media & Entertainment
- Retail & Consumer Goods
Alteryx, Inc.
Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) powers analytics for all by providing the leading Analytics Automation Platform. Alteryx delivers easy end-to-end automation of data engineering, analytics, reporting, machine learning, and data science processes, enabling enterprises everywhere to democratize data analytics across their organizations for a broad range of use cases. More than 8,000 customers globally rely on Alteryx to deliver high-impact business outcomes.