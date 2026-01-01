Agilitek Solutions Ltd

Agilitek Solutions is a fan data and revenue intelligence platform and professional services organization purpose-built for sports and entertainment. Our mission is to get the right data to the right user in the right platform at the right time. Agilitek's Fan Data Platform connects virtually all major sports ticketing systems and industry data sources to your own Snowflake environment via point-and-click integrations. With your data residing in your Snowflake ecosystem, Fan Data Platform then makes this data actionable at scale and with ease, via our intelligent fan identity resolution graph for enriched fan insights, our segment builder for drag-and-drop audience building, and our omni-channel data activation and journey-building for enhanced fan engagement and fan experience. Headquartered in Canada, Agilitek Solutions serves more than 100 rights-holding organizations across major North American and international leagues.