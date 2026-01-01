AecorSoft Inc.

AecorSoft is a leading data integration software company, offering real-time Change-Data-Capture solution, to bring massive data from SAP applications and non-SAP databases into Snowflake. AecorSoft’s metadata driven data processing engine and enterprise-grade operational job management capabilities lead to extremely fast end-to-end performance, high scalability and low latency, which significantly accelerate the enterprise data ingestion into Snowflake. AecorSoft and Snowflake together empower enterprise customers to minimize the data onboarding efforts and focus more on getting real-time business insights from Snowflake data platform.