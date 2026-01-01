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EXPEDITION 2026

November 3-6. Embark on your agentic transformation with deep technical workshops and curated executive sessions.

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Snowflake Research Community

Join and help shape the future of the AI Data Cloud

Have a perspective on data and AI? Whether you’re a Snowflake customer or simply curious about data, join our User Research community to participate in product previews, workshops, interviews, surveys, and more,  and help shape the future of the AI Data Cloud.

How it works

We run dozens of studies each year, each with specific goals and demographic needs

If you're a match for a study, we reach out with an invitation to participate and details about next steps

Join now

Email research@snowflake.com to update or opt-out of future communications.

What to Expect

Data engineer typing on a computer

Early access opportunities

Get invited to preview new features before they launch. You’ll test functionality, share feedback directly with our teams, and help shape the future of Snowflake products.

A Snowflake expert partnering with a data engineer at Summit 25

Hands on experiences

Participate in guided sessions where you’ll have the opportunity to test out features with a Snowflake expert, complete real tasks, and learn how to better utilize Snowflake’s capabilities.

Product team collaboration in a Snowflake office

Share feedback with our product teams

Get invited to participate in fireside chats, customer advisory boards, interviews, and surveys to share your perspective and help inform product direction and future roadmap decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Your top questions about joining and getting started with the Snowflake User Research program.

You can opt out by emailing research@snowflake.com

We run research sessions throughout the year with varying profile needs. Participants are randomly selected from qualified matches, so timing can vary

No, we invite everyone in the data community to join and be a part of our panel 

Each study typically lasts between 30–90 minutes, depending on the topic. There’s no preparation required, just show up and share your thoughts and experiences. We offer flexible time slots and are happy to find a time that works best with your schedule.

Where Data Does More

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* Private preview, Public preview, Coming soon