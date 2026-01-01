Snowflake Research Community
Join and help shape the future of the AI Data Cloud
Have a perspective on data and AI? Whether you’re a Snowflake customer or simply curious about data, join our User Research community to participate in product previews, workshops, interviews, surveys, and more, and help shape the future of the AI Data Cloud.
How it works
Sign up by filling out the form to help us find research studies that meet your interests
We run dozens of studies each year, each with specific goals and demographic needs
If you're a match for a study, we reach out with an invitation to participate and details about next steps
What to Expect
Early access opportunities
Get invited to preview new features before they launch. You’ll test functionality, share feedback directly with our teams, and help shape the future of Snowflake products.
Hands on experiences
Participate in guided sessions where you’ll have the opportunity to test out features with a Snowflake expert, complete real tasks, and learn how to better utilize Snowflake’s capabilities.
Share feedback with our product teams
Get invited to participate in fireside chats, customer advisory boards, interviews, and surveys to share your perspective and help inform product direction and future roadmap decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
Your top questions about joining and getting started with the Snowflake User Research program.
We run research sessions throughout the year with varying profile needs. Participants are randomly selected from qualified matches, so timing can vary
No, we invite everyone in the data community to join and be a part of our panel
Each study typically lasts between 30–90 minutes, depending on the topic. There’s no preparation required, just show up and share your thoughts and experiences. We offer flexible time slots and are happy to find a time that works best with your schedule.