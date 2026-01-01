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Snowflake Squad Ambassadors Program

Are you an active advocate for Snowflake? Joining the Snowflake Squad may be for you! We are currently looking for our first batch of Squad members who show enthusiasm and interest in Snowflake and want to do more in our Community.

About the Program

Apply Now

Eligibility Details:

To become a Squad member, you should demonstrate active participation in several of the following:
 

Benefits Include:

  • Special badge recognition on the updated Snowflake Community Forum
  • Unique social artwork to let the world know you are a Snowflake Squad member
  • An invitation to Snowflake Community update Zoom calls
  • A private forum for Squad members on the community forum

Snowflake Squad Member Spotlight

Cesar Segura profile picture

Cesar Segura

Over 18 years experience in the data field, Cesar is a Snowflake Forum moderator, and frequent Medium contributor.

Sofia Pierini profile picture

Sofia Pierini

Sofia is an international User Group leader, and is actively engaged with Snowflake blogs, workshops, and events.

Cassio Bolba profile picture

Cassio Bolba

A self-taught Senior Data Engineer, Cassio creates informative Youtube videos and regularly shares great Snowflakes tips on LinkedIn.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Snowflake Squad?

Snowflake Squad aims to recognize and reward dedicated community members, who are actively engaging with the Snowflake Community. We believe in the power of community, and we want to celebrate those who contribute to making the Snowflake Community a vibrant and welcoming space.  

What are the requirements to become a Snowflake Squad member?

Please see the Snowflake Squad application for full details on membership specifics. While all of the listed contributions are not required to become a member, demonstrating active participation and engagement is necessary, and will be reviewed prior to acceptance.

Is Snowflake Squad like Data Superheroes?

Snowflake Squad aims to reward a much larger crowd of Snowflake users and fans for their engagement and contributions, with more general requirements for membership.  

Being part of the Snowflake Squad is a great step towards ultimately becoming a Data Superhero.  However, becoming a Squad member does not guarantee you will become a Data Superhero in the future. 

Are there daily expectations like Data Superheroes?

The expectations for a Snowflake Squad member are defined within the application, and daily active participation is not required to uphold your membership. Monthly active participation and continued social engagement is expected to maintain membership.  

What are the benefits of joining Snowflake Squad?

At this time, benefits include social assets and access to private channels on our Snowflake Community Forums.

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