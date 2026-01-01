Snowflake Squad Ambassadors Program
Are you an active advocate for Snowflake? Joining the Snowflake Squad may be for you! We are currently looking for our first batch of Squad members who show enthusiasm and interest in Snowflake and want to do more in our Community.
About the Program
Eligibility Details:
To become a Squad member, you should demonstrate active participation in several of the following:
- Active contribution in the Snowflake Community Forums
- Active on social (frequent LinkedIn/Twitter posts)
- Active Blogging: (Medium Blog Posts)
- Contributor to Snowflake Labs
- Builder EDU Student
- YouTube Creator
- Frequent attendee, organizer, or speaker at User Groups
Benefits Include:
- Special badge recognition on the updated Snowflake Community Forum
- Unique social artwork to let the world know you are a Snowflake Squad member
- An invitation to Snowflake Community update Zoom calls
- A private forum for Squad members on the community forum
Snowflake Squad Member Spotlight
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Snowflake Squad?
Snowflake Squad aims to recognize and reward dedicated community members, who are actively engaging with the Snowflake Community. We believe in the power of community, and we want to celebrate those who contribute to making the Snowflake Community a vibrant and welcoming space.
What are the requirements to become a Snowflake Squad member?
Please see the Snowflake Squad application for full details on membership specifics. While all of the listed contributions are not required to become a member, demonstrating active participation and engagement is necessary, and will be reviewed prior to acceptance.
Is Snowflake Squad like Data Superheroes?
Snowflake Squad aims to reward a much larger crowd of Snowflake users and fans for their engagement and contributions, with more general requirements for membership.
Being part of the Snowflake Squad is a great step towards ultimately becoming a Data Superhero. However, becoming a Squad member does not guarantee you will become a Data Superhero in the future.
Are there daily expectations like Data Superheroes?
The expectations for a Snowflake Squad member are defined within the application, and daily active participation is not required to uphold your membership. Monthly active participation and continued social engagement is expected to maintain membership.
What are the benefits of joining Snowflake Squad?
At this time, benefits include social assets and access to private channels on our Snowflake Community Forums.