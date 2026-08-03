Snowflake to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENLO PARK, Calif. – August 3, 2026 – Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, will present at the following investor conferences.
Chief Executive Officer, Sridhar Ramaswamy, and Chief Financial Officer, Brian Robins, will present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2026 on Tuesday, September 8th at 10:50AM PT.
Chief Financial Officer, Brian Robins, will present at the Citi 2026 Global TMT Conference on Thursday, September 10th at 12:35PM ET.
Chief Financial Officer, Brian Robins, will present at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference on Tuesday, September 15th at 8:30AM CT.
An event webcast will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Snowflake website at https://investors.snowflake.com and archived on the Snowflake site for a period of 30 days.
About Snowflake
Snowflake is the platform for the AI era, making it easy for enterprises to innovate faster and get more value from data. More than 13,900 customers around the globe, including hundreds of the world's largest companies, use Snowflake's AI Data Cloud to build, use and share data, applications and AI. With Snowflake, data and AI are transformative for everyone. Learn more at snowflake.com (NYSE: SNOW).