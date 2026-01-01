Snowflake to Announce Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2027 on September 2, 2026
MENLO PARK, Calif. – August 3, 2026 – Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027, which ended July 31, 2026, following the close of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, September 2, 2026. Snowflake will host a conference call to discuss the financial results.
Conference Call Details
The conference call will begin at 2 p.m. Pacific Time on September 2, 2026. Investors and participants may attend the call by dialing 1-800-330-6730 for domestic callers and 1-646-769-9500 for international callers (Access code: 102163).
The call will also be webcast live on the Snowflake Investor Relations website.
An audio replay of the conference call and webcast will be available two hours after its completion and will be accessible for 30 days on the Snowflake Investor Relations website.
About Snowflake
Snowflake is the platform for the AI era, making it easy for enterprises to innovate faster and get more value from data. More than 13,900 customers around the globe, including hundreds of the world's largest companies, use Snowflake's AI Data Cloud to build, use and share data, applications and AI. With Snowflake, data and AI are transformative for everyone. Learn more at snowflake.com (NYSE: SNOW).