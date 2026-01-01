Snowflake to Announce Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2027 on September 2, 2026

MENLO PARK, Calif. – August 3, 2026 – Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027, which ended July 31, 2026, following the close of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, September 2, 2026. Snowflake will host a conference call to discuss the financial results.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 2 p.m. Pacific Time on September 2, 2026. Investors and participants may attend the call by dialing 1-800-330-6730 for domestic callers and 1-646-769-9500 for international callers (Access code: 102163).

The call will also be webcast live on the Snowflake Investor Relations website.

An audio replay of the conference call and webcast will be available two hours after its completion and will be accessible for 30 days on the Snowflake Investor Relations website.