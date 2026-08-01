Get Tech Certified Programme

Snowflake is pleased to be supporting the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) “Get Tech Certified this Autumn” programme, a 3-month initiative that reflects our shared commitment to building digital capability across the UK public sector.

Through this collaboration, Snowflake is helping deliver free, high-quality training and certification in Data and AI exclusively to public sector employees nationwide. This partnership also supports the government's long-term vision set out in the Blueprint for a Modern Digital Government and the Government's objective of reaching “One in ten civil servants working in tech and digital roles within the next five years”.