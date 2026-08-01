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Get Tech Certified Programme

Snowflake is pleased to be supporting the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) “Get Tech Certified this Autumn” programme, a 3-month initiative that reflects our shared commitment to building digital capability across the UK public sector.

Through this collaboration, Snowflake is helping deliver free, high-quality training and certification in Data and AI exclusively to public sector employees nationwide. This partnership also supports the government's long-term vision set out in the Blueprint for a Modern Digital Government and the Government's objective of reaching “One in ten civil servants working in tech and digital roles within the next five years”.

About Snowflake

Snowflake is the platform for the AI era, making it easy for enterprises to innovate faster and get more value from data. The world’s largest companies use Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to build, use and share data, applications and AI.

Get Tech Certified gives you a chance to get hands-on with cutting-edge tools that are driving public sector data innovation, all while gaining industry recognised Snowflake certifications that can help grow your career.

So, whether you're a beginner, or a professional already in data engineering, analytics, AI and applications development, there's a Snowflake certification for you!

What is Snowflake

Met Office: Enhancing Weather Data with Marketplace

Get Tech Certified Tracks

Beginner (Virtual)

Northstar AI Badge

A virtual public sector dedicated session designed for those with no coding background and non-technical professionals. Accelerate AI development using Snowflake’s native AI coding agent, CoCo. Receive a certified badge to share on Linkedin.

Northstar AI Badge REGISTER NOW
Beginner (In-Person)

Snowflake CoCo Foundation Badge: Getting Started With CoCo

An in-person training designed for those with no coding background and non-technical professionals. Accelerate AI development using Snowflake’s native AI coding agent, CoCo. Receive a certified badge to share on Linkedin.

Northstar AI Badge REGISTER NOW
Intermediate

SnowPro Associate

Complete 3 Hands-On Essentials Badges to earn a 2-day instructor-led training course, providing expert knowledge. Receive a Public Sector Data Champion Badge.

SnowPro Associate Badge ENROLL NOW

Northstar AI Badge – Beginner Track Details

Join us at Snowflake’s Northstar builder workshop on XX date to explore how to accelerate data engineering and AI development using Snowflake’s native AI coding agent, CoCo. This free, half-day event is an opportunity to get hands-on with Snowflake with an instructor available to help guide you through the session. Add virtual option?

You will learn how to:

  • Access and use CoCo through Snowsight and the CoCo CLI to build, maintain and optimise real-world data and AI workflows

  • Build and maintain a Dynamic Table pipeline using CoCo’s AI-assisted development capabilities

  • Explore how to create a Cortex Agent grounded on a semantic view and evaluate its performance, all within your Snowflake environment

  • Complete the hands-on lab and earn a CoCo badge to display on your social profile

You'll leave with:

  • Practical Snowflake Experience

  • A completion badge to showcase your skills

SnowPro Associate – Intermediate Track Details

These Workshops are highly interactive, self-paced, online courses for learners who are new to Snowflake or new to data work in general. Workshops feature animated scenarios, hands-on labs, and knowledge check questions. Lab work is graded by Snowflake University’s scoring robot, DORA. Lab work that meets the standards are awarded digital badges via Credly that can be shared on LinkedIn. You will be required to complete 3 badges to enroll in the 2 day fundamentals instructor-led course.

Learning Track:

  • Badge 1: Data Warehousing Workshop

  • Badge 2: Collab, Marketplace & Cost Estimation Workshop

  • Pick one from the following:

    • Badge 3: Data Application Builders Workshop

    • Badge 4: Data Lake Workshop

    • Badge 5: Data Engineering Workshop

    • Badge 6: Data Science Workshop

AND

2 Day Fundamentals Course

  • Virtual or in-person sessions available.

You'll leave with: 3 badges and an opportunity to complete SnowPro Core Certification

ENROLLMENT FORM

Whilst registrations for Get Tech Certified 2025 have concluded, pre-register your interest for 2026 training now!

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