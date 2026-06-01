Sponsored by Snowflake Inc. ("Sponsor").

NO PURCHASE OR OBLIGATION NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

Snowflake Summit 2026's Spin and Win giveaway ("Spin and Win") begins on June 1, 2026 at 12:00PM PT and ends on the earlier of June 4, 2026 at 4:00PM PT or while supplies last (the "Promotion Period"). By entering or participating in Spin and Win, you accept and agree to be bound by these "Official Rules."

1. Eligibility. Spin and Win is open to registered attendees at Snowflake Summit 2026 ("Event") who are eighteen (18) or older as of the date of entry. Spin and Win is not open to individuals who are: (1) currently employed by Sponsor and its affiliates; (2) immediate family (spouse, parents, siblings, or children) or household members of a Sponsor employee; or (3) anyone professionally involved in the development or administration of Spin and Win. All participants are responsible for ensuring they are in compliance with any employment or other contract to which they are a party, including, for example, eligibility to participate in such activities.

2. How to Enter. To enter, stop by the Spin and Win booth (located in Basecamp (Expo Hall)) to scan your badge, complete the Summit Spin and Win survey, and spin the wheel.

3. Prizes and Award of Prizes: The prizes to be awarded for Spin and Win are Snowflake-branded merchandise, tech accessories, and other items such as stickers, water bottle, stickers, keycaps, cable organizer, socks (valued at approximately $2-15).

All eligible participants will be able to spin the wheel and receive a prize. While supplies last. Limit one (1) entry per participant. Multiple entries from the same individual will be disqualified. The odds of winning a particular prize depend on the number of prizes available at the time a participant spins the wheel. As prizes are won, the prizes on the shelves associated with each category on the wheel will be adjusted.

If the wheel lands on the "Grand Prize" space, eligible participants will also be entered into a daily sweepstakes for the following Grand Prizes:

(a.) Two (2) AirPod Max (valued at approximately $549);

(b.) Two (2) iPads (valued at approximately $349).

The Grand Prize sweepstakes will be conducted at or after the end of each day during the Promotion Period. One Grand Prize winner will be randomly selected each day for a total of four (4) Grand Prize winners during the Promotion Period. The odds of winning a Grand Prize depends on the total number of Grand Prize entries received each day.

Prizes and Grand Prizes (and/or any portion thereof) are non-transferable and non-exchangeable. No cash or other substitution of prizes or Grand Prizes is permitted, except at the sole discretion of Snowflake. If the actual value of the prize or Grand Prize is less than stated, the difference will not be awarded. Snowflake will not replace any lost or stolen prizes or Grand Prizes. Winners are solely responsible for any and all federal, state, provincial and local taxes, if any, that apply to prizes and Grand Prizes.

4. Notification of Winners. All eligible participants will receive a prize immediately after spinning the wheel. The winners of a Grand Prize will be notified by email or phone number (provided to Sponsor at the time of Event registration) on or prior to June 4, 2026 at 4:00PM PT and will need to claim the Grand Prize by the earlier of the end of the day following the notification or June 5, 2026 at 4:00PM PT ("Deadline") at the Event by 1) picking up a Grand Prize by the Deadline or 2) providing a valid United States mailing address in response to the winner notification email or phone call. All reasonable attempts will be made to contact a winner, but if a selected winner cannot be contacted, is ineligible, fails to claim a Grand Prize within the requisite time period and/or, where applicable, an affidavit of eligibility and publicity/liability release is not timely received, is incomplete or modified, the prize may be forfeited and an alternate winner will be selected from remaining valid, eligible entries timely submitted. Failure to claim a Grand Prize prior to the Deadline will result in forfeiture of the Grand Prize, and an email will be generated to the next qualifying participant. This process will continue until such time as all supplies are exhausted.

5. Disclaimers and Limitations on Liability. IN NO EVENT WILL SPONSOR BE LIABLE TO YOU FOR ANY DIRECT, SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, EXEMPLARY, PUNITIVE OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH YOUR PARTICIPATION IN THE SPIN AND WIN, WHETHER SUCH LIABILITY ARISES FROM ANY CLAIM BASED UPON CONTRACT, WARRANTY, TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE), STRICT LIABILITY OR OTHERWISE, AND WHETHER OR NOT SPONSOR HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH LOSS OR DAMAGE.

6. Indemnification. You agree to release, indemnify, defend and hold harmless Sponsor and its parent, affiliates, subsidiaries, directors, officers, employees, sponsors, assigns, agents, including advertising and promotion agencies, and any other organization related to Spin and Win, from any and all claims, injuries, damages, expenses or losses to person or property and/or liabilities of any nature that in any way arise from participation in Spin and Win or acceptance or use of a prize, Grand Prize, or parts thereof, including, without limitation, (i) any condition caused by events beyond Sponsor's control that may cause Spin and Win to be disrupted or corrupted; (ii) the prize, Grand Prize, or acceptance, possession, or use of the prize or Grand Prize; (iii) from participation in Spin and Win; and (iv) any printing or typographical errors in any materials associated with Spin and Win.

7. Publicity, Privacy, and Marketing Communications. Except where prohibited, by participating in Spin and Win, you consent to Snowflake's use of:

(a.) Your name, photo and/or likeness, biographical information, entry and statements attributed to you (if true) for advertising and promotional purposes, without additional compensation;

(b.) Your Event registration information for the purpose of administering the Spin and Win; and

(c.) Any information that you provide in accordance with Snowflake's Privacy Notice, including for marketing communications purposes.

8. Additional Considerations. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate, modify or suspend Spin and Win in whole or in part, if in Sponsor's opinion (a) Spin and Win is not capable of running as planned by reason of the occurrence of any event beyond its control including, but not limited to, fire, flood, epidemic, pandemic, earthquake, explosion, labor dispute or strike, act of God or public enemy, communications, equipment failure, utility or service interruptions, riot or civil disturbance, terrorist threat or activity, war (declared or undeclared), interference with the Promotion by any party, or any federal, state, local or provincial government law, order, or regulation, order of any court or jurisdiction, or other cause not reasonably within Sponsor's control, or (b) any other factors beyond Sponsor's reasonable control corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of Spin and Win, in all instances without liability to the participants. Sponsor also reserves the right to disqualify any participant or winner, as determined by Sponsor, in its sole discretion.

9. Governing Law and Choice of Forum. These Official Rules are governed by and construed and enforced in accordance with the laws of the State of Delaware, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions that would cause the application of the laws of any other country or jurisdiction. Any litigation arising out of, in connection with, or relating to these Official Rules must be filed and pursued exclusively in the State or Federal courts in Wilmington, Delaware, and each Registrant participating in the Hackathon, and any related person or entity, consents to the jurisdiction of and venue in the state or federal courts in Wilmington, Delaware.

10. Personal Information. Except as otherwise stated herein or as otherwise agreed by participant and Sponsor, the information submitted by participants in connection with an entry will be used for administering participation in Spin and Win and in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Snowflake Privacy Policy located at https://www.snowflake.com/privacy-policy/.

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