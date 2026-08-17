Last Updated: August 17, 2026

These Snowflake AI Data Packages Terms (the “Terms”) supplement the agreement between Customer and Snowflake under which Snowflake provides its software-as-a-service offering (the “Agreement”) and set forth the terms under which Snowflake makes AI Data Packages available for Customer’s use as an Optional Offering. By accessing or using any component of AI Data Packages, Customer is accepting these Terms. Capitalized terms used but not defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Agreement. These Terms (together with the Agreement) are the complete and exclusive statement of the mutual understanding of the Parties regarding the subject matter herein and supersede all prior written and oral agreements and communications relating thereto.

1. RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS

1.1. License Grant. Snowflake hereby grants to Customer a limited, non-exclusive, non-transferable, revocable (upon Customer’s breach of Section 1.2 or termination of these Terms), worldwide license to access, use, deploy, operate, and receive AI Data Packages subject to and in accordance with these Terms. Snowflake retains all rights not expressly granted to Customer under these Terms.

1.2. Use Restrictions. Except as specifically provided in these Terms, Customer may not: (i) copy, modify, or create derivative works or improvements to AI Data Packages, or any material subset thereof, in order to build a competitive product or service; (ii) publish, disseminate, distribute, or provide access of any kind to AI Data Packages, or any material subset thereof, to any third party; (iii) sell, sublicense, loan, lease, assign, or attempt to grant any rights to AI Data Packages, or any material subset thereof, to third parties; (iv) authorize others to access or use or otherwise disclose AI Data Packages, or any material subset thereof, to third parties; (v) except as permitted by law, decompile, disassemble, reverse engineer, or otherwise attempt to derive source code from AI Data Packages; (vi) use AI Data Packages or any material subset thereof to act as a consultant to third parties, service bureau, or application service provider; (vii) to the extent AI Data Packages is provided in a manner that does not identify an individual, use AI Data Packages to create, generate, or infer any information relating to the identity of an individual; or (viii) use AI Data Packages to train or enhance, or otherwise make AI Data Packages available to, any artificial intelligence or machine learning models, systems, products, or services, including large language models (LLMs) and chatbots (each an “AI System”) that are sold, licensed, or otherwise made available to any third parties, whether for commercial or non-commercial purposes. For the avoidance of doubt, AI Data Packages may be used for training, benchmarking, inference, research, and other internal development purposes in connection with Customer’s AI Systems intended solely for internal use and that are not and shall not be sold, licensed, or otherwise made available to any third parties. Customer will not remove, delete, or alter any trademarks, copyright notices, or other proprietary notices of Snowflake or its licensors, if any.

2. AI FEATURES

2.1. Applicability of AI Terms. To the extent any AI Data Package depends upon or leverages Covered AI Features (as defined in Snowflake's AI Terms, available at https://www.snowflake.com/en/legal/optional-offerings/offering-specific-terms/ai-features/ai-terms/), Snowflake’s provision and Customer’s use of such features are subject to the AI Terms, which are incorporated herein by reference. In the event of any conflict between the AI Terms and these Terms with respect to either party’s obligations under the AI Terms, the AI Terms shall control.

2.2. Customer Data. Any processing of Customer Data in connection with Customer's use of AI Data Packages occurs within the Service and is governed by the Agreement. For the avoidance of doubt, any datasets, analyses, or outputs that Customer creates by combining Customer Data with AI Data Packages are subject to Snowflake’s underlying rights in the AI Data Packages and the restrictions in Section 1.2.

3. WARRANTY DISCLAIMER. IN ADDITION TO THE WARRANTY DISCLAIMER SET FORTH IN THE AGREEMENT, SNOWFLAKE DISCLAIMS ANY OBLIGATION OR WARRANTY TO REVIEW, VALIDATE, OR ENSURE THE ACCURACY, COMPLETENESS, OR RELIABILITY OF ANY DATA MADE AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMER THROUGH AI DATA PACKAGES. ADDITIONALLY, SNOWFLAKE MAKES NO REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY THAT: (A) ANY DATA MODEL INCLUDED IN AI DATA PACKAGES WILL CORRECTLY CHARACTERIZE OR REPRESENT THE UNDERLYING DATA; OR (B) AI DATA PACKAGES ARE APPROPRIATE FOR USE IN CONNECTION WITH REGULATED DECISIONMAKING INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, DECISIONS RELATING TO FINANCIAL PRODUCTS OR SERVICES, CLINICAL OR MEDICAL MATTERS, LEGAL PROCEEDINGS, OR CREDIT DETERMINATIONS. CUSTOMER IS SOLELY RESPONSIBLE FOR EVALUATING THE SUITABILITY OF AI DATA PACKAGES FOR ANY SPECIFIC USE CASE AND FOR APPLYING APPROPRIATE HUMAN OVERSIGHT BEFORE ACTING ON ANY OUTPUT.

4. SUBSCRIPTION, FEES, AND PAYMENTS

4.1. Subscription Term. As set forth in Exhibit A, the AI Data Packages Subscription Term is month-to-month and will automatically renew on a monthly basis until cancelled by either Party in accordance with these Terms.

4.2. AI Data Packages Fees. Customer agrees to pay all AI Data Packages Fees, which consist of: (i) the Subscription Fee (a monthly subscription fee as set forth in Exhibit A); and (ii) charges for use of the Service in connection with AI Data Packages, billed under Customer’s Service Agreement.

4.3. Payment.

4.3.1. Capacity. Snowflake will deduct the Subscription Fee from Customer’s remaining Capacity balance upon purchase and on a monthly basis thereafter.

4.3.2. Direct. If Customer is unable or elects not to pay the Subscription Fee via Capacity, Snowflake may make available an alternative payment arrangement, subject to the terms of the applicable Order Form.

5. INDEMNIFICATION.

5.1. Indemnification by Snowflake. Snowflake will defend Customer against any third-party claim alleging that the AI Data Packages, as provided by Snowflake and used by Customer in accordance with these Terms, infringe or misappropriate any third-party intellectual property right, and will indemnify and hold harmless Customer from and against any damages and costs awarded against Customer or agreed in settlement by Snowflake (including reasonable attorneys' fees) resulting from such claim. Snowflake's obligations under this Section do not apply to the extent a claim arises from: (i) Customer's modification of the AI Data Packages; (ii) use of the AI Data Packages in combination with any product, service, or data not provided or authorized by Snowflake, where the infringement would not have occurred but for such combination; (iii) Customer's violation of these Terms, the AI Terms, or the Agreement; or (iv) content or data sourced from third-party providers and made available through AI Data Packages. For the avoidance of doubt, Snowflake's IP indemnification obligations under the Agreement, as extended by the AI Terms with respect to Covered AI Features, apply to outputs generated by Covered AI Features included in AI Data Packages, subject to the exclusions set forth therein.

5.2. Indemnification by Customer. Customer will defend Snowflake against any third-party claim arising out of Customer's material breach of its representations and warranties in these Terms or Customer's violation of Section 1.2 (Use Restrictions), and will indemnify and hold harmless Snowflake from and against any damages and costs awarded against Snowflake or agreed in settlement by Customer (including reasonable attorneys' fees) resulting from such claim.

6. LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY

6.1. Applicability. The limitations set forth in this Section 6 apply to claims arising from AI Data Packages and supersede the general limitations of liability provisions of the Agreement solely with respect to such claims. For the avoidance of doubt: (a) claims arising from Snowflake's provision of the underlying Service remain subject to the limitations of liability provisions of the Agreement; (b) Excluded Claims and Data Protection Claims (each as defined in the Agreement, if applicable) are not limited by this Section 6 and remain subject to the treatment set forth in the Agreement; and (c) where a claim arises from both AI Data Packages and the underlying Service, the limitations of liability provisions of the Agreement apply.

6.2. Total Liability. Except as to: (i) AI Data Packages Indemnity Claims; (ii) Excluded Claims and Data Protection Claims (each as defined in the Agreement, if applicable); and (iii) Customer's liability for breach of Section 1.2 (Use Restrictions), to the maximum extent permitted by law, each Party's total liability to the other Party for all claims in the aggregate (for damages or liability of any type) arising from or in connection with AI Data Packages under these Terms shall not exceed the greater of: (a) the aggregate amount of Subscription Fees actually paid by Customer to Snowflake under these Terms in the twelve (12) months immediately prior to the event giving rise to the claim; or (b) the Subscription Fee for one (1) Subscription Term at the then-current rate.

6.3. AI Data Packages Claims. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER PROVISION OF THESE TERMS (BUT NOT IN LIMITATION OF SNOWFLAKE’S OBLIGATIONS UNDER THE AI TERMS), IN NO EVENT SHALL SNOWFLAKE BE LIABLE FOR ANY LOSS, DAMAGE, OR EXPENSE (INCLUDING LOST PROFITS OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES) ARISING FROM: (A) CUSTOMER'S RELIANCE ON THE ACCURACY, COMPLETENESS, TIMELINESS, OR CURRENCY OF AI DATA PACKAGES; (B) ANY INACCURACY, ERROR, OR OMISSION IN ANY SEMANTIC VIEW, DATA MODEL, OR CURATED QUERY LAYER INCLUDED IN AI DATA PACKAGES; (C) ANY OUTPUT, RESPONSE, OR RECOMMENDATION GENERATED BY ANY AI FEATURE INCLUDED IN AI DATA PACKAGES; (D) ANY DECISION OR ACTION BY CUSTOMER BASED ON (A) THROUGH (C) ABOVE; OR (E) ANY MODIFICATION, REMOVAL, OR DISCONTINUATION OF AI DATA PACKAGES.

7. TRIAL

7.1. AI Data Packages Trial. Customer may access and use the AI Data Packages Trial for a period beginning on the first day Customer activates AI Data Packages and ending sixty (60) days later (the “Trial Period”) without incurring any Subscription Fee. Customer will still be charged for use of the Service in connection with AI Data Packages, billed under Customer’s Service Agreement (as set forth in Section 4.2). For clarity, the AI Data Packages Trial will not automatically convert to a paid subscription. Further action is required by Customer to convert to a paid subscription. If Customer does not convert to a paid subscription upon the expiration of the Trial Period, Customer will delete or destroy all copies of AI Data Package data and material subsets thereof in its possession or control within thirty (30) days of the Trial Period expiration date. Upon Snowflake’s written request, Customer will provide written certification that it has complied with its deletion obligations under this Section.

7.2. One Trial Per Customer. Customer is entitled to one (1) Trial Period. If Customer cancels and later re-activates AI Data Packages, no additional Trial Period will be available, and the Subscription Fee will begin accruing from the date of re-activation.

8. SUBSCRIPTION, RENEWAL, AND CANCELLATION

8.1. Term. These Terms will begin on the date Customer first accesses or uses AI Data Packages and will end on the earlier of: (i) the termination date of the Agreement; or (ii) the termination date of these Terms by either Party as provided herein.

8.2. Auto-Renewal. Customer’s subscription to AI Data Packages will auto-renew at the end of the Subscription Term.

8.3. Cancellation. Customer may cancel their AI Data Packages subscription at any time upon thirty (30) days’ prior written notice to Snowflake. Upon cancellation, Customer's access to AI Data Packages will continue through the end of the thirty (30) day notice period (the "Cancellation Effective Date"). Subscription Fees accrued through the Cancellation Effective Date are non-refundable. Customer will delete or destroy all copies of AI Data Package data and material subsets thereof in its possession or control within thirty (30) days of the Cancellation Effective Date.

8.4. Auto-Cancellation. Customer’s subscription to AI Data Packages will automatically terminate upon the expiration or termination of the Agreement or these Terms. In such event, Snowflake will cease billing Subscription Fees as of the date of such expiration or termination. Subscription Fees for the billing period in which the cancellation is processed will not be refunded.

8.5. Discontinuation. Snowflake reserves the right to discontinue any AI Data Package by providing Customer with at least thirty (30) days' prior written notice. Notwithstanding the foregoing, Snowflake may discontinue or suspend access to an AI Data Package immediately upon written notice if Snowflake determines in its reasonable discretion that immediate discontinuation is necessary. In the event of discontinuation, Customer may cancel their AI Data Packages subscription pursuant to Section 8.3 (Cancellation).

9. TERMINATION

9.1. Termination. In addition to the termination provisions set forth in the Agreement, Customer may terminate these Terms for convenience at any time upon thirty (30) days’ advance written notice to Snowflake.

9.2. Effect of Termination. Upon termination of these Terms (or cancellation of the AI Data Packages subscription): (i) all rights, licenses, and authorizations granted to Customer under these Terms will immediately terminate; (ii) Customer will immediately cease all use of AI Data Packages; and (iii) Customer will delete or destroy all copies of AI Data Package data and material subsets thereof in its possession or control within thirty (30) days of the effective date of termination. Upon Snowflake’s written request, Customer will provide written certification that it has complied with its deletion obligations under this Section.

9.3. Suspension. Snowflake may immediately suspend Customer’s access to AI Data Packages, with written notice provided as soon as reasonably practicable, if Snowflake reasonably determines that Customer has violated Section 1.2 (Use Restrictions) or if suspension is required to comply with any legal or regulatory obligation.

9.4. Survival. The following sections will survive any termination of these Terms or the Agreement: Sections 1.2 (Use Restrictions), 3 (Warranty Disclaimer), 4.2 (AI Data Packages Fees), 5 (Indemnification), 6 (Limitations of Liability), 9.2 (Effect of Termination), and 10 (Defined Terms).

10. DEFINED TERMS

10.1. "Capacity" has the meaning set forth in an applicable order form to the Agreement.

10.2. "Public Data Documentation" means the Snowflake Public Data documentation, available at https://data-docs.snowflake.com (or successor URL).

10.3. "AI Data Packages" means the Snowflake AI Data Packages, as described in the Public Data Documentation, made available by Snowflake to Customer as an Optional Offering under the Agreement. For clarity, each “AI Data Package” is a discrete, industry-specific data product, and may include: (i) data, dataset, and related content, which may include Snowflake’s own proprietary data and publicly available data from government agencies, regulators, and other public sources, curated and processed by Snowflake; (ii) semantic views and other data models curated by Snowflake; and (iii) Cortex Agent(s) that enable natural language interaction with AI Data Package data.

10.4. "AI Data Packages Fee" means all fees payable to Snowflake under these Terms, including the Subscription Fee and charges for use of the Service in connection with AI Data Packages, billed under Customer’s Service Agreement.

10.5. "AI Data Packages Indemnity Claim" means any claim based on a Party's express obligations under Section 5 (Indemnification).

10.6. “AI Data Packages Trial” means the sixty (60) day period during which a customer can use AI Data Packages without paying the Subscription Fee.

10.7. "Subscription Fee" means the flat monthly fee for AI Data Packages payable by Customer to Snowflake, as set forth in Exhibit A.

10.8. "Subscription Term" means the month-to-month term for which Customer is granted a license to AI Data Packages, as set forth in Exhibit A.

EXHIBIT A

1. LICENSE FEES

Fee Type “Subscription Fee” “Subscription Term” License USD $2,083 One (1) Month

2. FEE UPDATES. Snowflake may update the Subscription Fee upon at least thirty (30) days’ prior written notice to Customer. Updated fees will apply to the Subscription Terms commencing after the notice period expires. If Customer does not wish to continue at the updated fee, Customer may cancel their subscription in accordance with the Cancellation provision of these Terms prior to the end of the notice period.