Last Updated: September 10, 2026

I. Purpose and Scope

Snowflake strives to promote sustainability across its operations and products, and to comply with all applicable laws (including environmental laws). Climate and environmental stewardship are central components of Snowflake's long-term business strategy, enabling value creation for its customers, partners, and the global community. Snowflake aims to continuously improve environmental performance and management across all operations, maintaining transparency in reporting its environmental data. Within this operational context, this Environmental & Sustainability Policy (“Policy”) establishes the commitments, target frameworks, and governance mechanisms designed to systematically monitor and mitigate Snowflake’s environmental impact.

II. Corporate Operational Profile

As a cloud-native software company, Snowflake does not manufacture physical products; utilizes third-party public cloud service providers to host its platform and does not own, lease, or operate physical data infrastructure; and operates with a limited direct physical footprint. Within this context, Snowflake is committed to acting responsibly to minimize environmental impacts through transparent environmental data reporting and strives for continuous performance improvement.

III. Environmental Governance & Oversight

Board-Level Oversight

Snowflake’s Audit Committee of its Board of Directors oversees its climate efforts. Specifically, and pursuant to the Audit Committee Charter, the Audit Committee oversees Snowflake’s strategy, targets, policies, performance, and reporting, and periodically reviews and discusses with management Snowflake’s practices with respect to environmental and sustainability matters that are reasonably expected to have a significant long- and short-term impact on Snowflake’s performance, business activities, or reputation. To help assist the Audit Committee fulfill this oversight responsibility, management periodically provides updates to the Audit Committee about the status of its environmental activities.

Executive Oversight

Snowflake’s ESG compliance program is overseen by Snowflake's Vice President and Deputy General Counsel - Corporate, Trust, and Employment, who reports directly to the General Counsel. This Policy is reviewed on an ongoing basis to ensure alignment with validated climate targets and regulatory updates. It will be reviewed and updated at least annually or as required by significant business model, operational, or regulatory modifications. This Policy is publicly available on the Environmental, Social, and Governance at Snowflake webpage.

Expert Guidance

A subject-expert working group maintains strategic competency. This group is within the legal compliance function and includes an ESG subject-matter expert, an Associate General Counsel, and the Vice President & Deputy General Counsel. In addition, experts (including outside counsel, carbon accounting consultants, and third-party assurance providers) are consulted to inform decisions and maintain strategic competency.

IV. Reporting & Disclosures

To maintain stakeholder transparency through validated global Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) disclosure frameworks, Snowflake reports its annual carbon emissions footprint through CDP and EcoVadis. These independent disclosures allow Snowflake to communicate transparently about its environmental performance progress and provide stakeholders—including customers and partners—with verified sustainability benchmarks. Additionally, Snowflake recognizes that limiting global warming requires concrete, scientifically validated targets. Snowflake is committed to achieving Net Zero by the year 2050. In support of this roadmap, Snowflake has set science-based greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

SBTi Emissions Reduction Targets (Net Zero Roadmap)

Category Metric & Commitment Timeline Absolute Scope 1 & 2 Emissions Reduce absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 42.0% from an FY2025 base year. FY2030¹ Supply Chain (Scope 3) Integration At least 77% of suppliers by emissions in Category 1 (Purchased Goods and Services) and Category 2 (Capital Goods) will have science-based targets. FY2030

Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP)

Snowflake discloses environmental data through CDP, demonstrating transparency in climate impact and emissions reporting. Snowflake’s most recent CDP submission is available here. Snowflake plans to submit annually to CDP.

EcoVadis

Snowflake participates in EcoVadis assessments to measure sustainability performance across environmental, social, and governance areas. Snowflake’s most recent EcoVadis submission is available here. Snowflake plans to submit annually to EcoVadis.

V. Annual Emissions Measurement & Reporting Protocol

Snowflake is dedicated to continuously improving environmental performance and management by tracking, calculating, and disclosing its carbon footprint annually. Snowflake calculates and reports Scope 1, Scope 2 (both location- and market-based), and relevant Scope 3 emissions in adherence to the Greenhouse Gas Protocol (GHG Protocol). This transparent methodology ensures that all metrics are standardized and comparable on a global scale.

VI. Supply Chain Integrity & Responsible Procurement

Snowflake utilizes its Business Partner Standards of Conduct to promote vendor compliance with ethical business conduct, environmental responsibility, transparency, and integrity across its supply chain. Snowflake engages with suppliers to encourage alignment with its climate commitments and ensures that business partners work to mitigate their own carbon footprints.

VII. Policy Administration