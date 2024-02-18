Getting Started with Snowflake Postgres Tables

Overview

Postgres for Transactional Workloads

PostgreSQL is a powerful, open-source object-relational database system that is optimized for transactional workloads requiring low latency and high throughput on small random point reads/writes. Pronounced Post-gres-Q-L or just Postgres for short. Postgres supports robust referential integrity constraint enforcement, ACID compliance, and advanced indexing that is critical for transactional workloads. You can use Postgres tables with various features like partitioning, foreign data wrappers, logical replication, and a vast set of extensions to power transactional workloads with various needs.

Use cases that benefit from Postgres include:

Application requires Postgres compatibility

Low-latency data servicing and ingestion

Implement full ACID-compliant transactional systems

Architecture

Postgres uses a proven architecture with over 35 years of active development. The system consists of:

Client connections via standard Postgres protocol (libpq)

via standard Postgres protocol (libpq) Query parser and planner that optimizes SQL queries for best performance

that optimizes SQL queries for best performance Storage engine with MVCC (Multi-Version Concurrency Control) for concurrent access

with MVCC (Multi-Version Concurrency Control) for concurrent access WAL (Write-Ahead Logging) for durability and crash recovery

for durability and crash recovery Background processes for vacuuming, checkpointing, and statistics

Key benefits of this architecture:

ACID compliance ensures data consistency and reliability

Support for concurrent reads and writes without blocking

Advanced indexing (B-tree, Hash, GiST, GIN, BRIN) for optimal query performance

Native support for JSON, full-text search, and geospatial data

Extensible with custom functions, data types, and extensions

Postgres stores data in a row-oriented format by default, which provides excellent performance for transactional workloads.

What You Will Learn

The basics of Postgres tables and constraints

How to create and use Postgres tables with indexes

The advantages of proper constraint and index usage

Postgres characteristics like indexes, primary keys, unique and foreign keys

Row-level locking and transaction isolation

Prerequisites

Familiarity with SQL

Snowflake Postgres cluster

Postgres client (psql or your preferred client)

Database superuser or sufficient privileges to create databases and roles

Basic understanding of relational database concepts

Note: Several of the commands used in this guide are specific to psql . If another tool is used, some commands may need to be skipped.

Setup

In this section, we will set up our Postgres environment, create a database, role, schema, and tables that we will use throughout this tutorial. If you need to install psql on MacOS, use brew install postgresql@18 .

Step 1 Create Snowflake Postgres Cluster

Follow the

Step 2 Connect to Postgres

To connect to Snowflake Postgres, you will need to get the login credentials for the snowflake_admin account. These credentials are generated during the creation of the Postgres cluster or can be regenerated using ALTER POSTGRES INSTANCE RESET ACCESS FOR 'snowflake_admin'; .

Save the credentials as environment variables to simplify the connection process.

export PGHOST="<Snowflake host name>" export PGDATABASE="postgres" export PGUSER="snowflake_admin" export PGPASSWORD="<password>" export PGSSLMODE=require

Connect to your Postgres instance using psql or your preferred client:

# Connect to Postgres as an admin user psql -U snowflake_admin

Step 3 Setup

Create Database Objects

Create a role, database, and schema for our quickstart:

-- Create role quickstart_user CREATE ROLE quickstart_user WITH LOGIN PASSWORD 'secure_password_here'; -- Grant database creation privilege ALTER ROLE quickstart_user CREATEDB; -- Create database CREATE DATABASE quickstart_db;

With the newly created quickstart_db , change the active (connected) database to be quickstart_db and create the quickstart schema.

-- Connect to the new database \c quickstart_db -- Create schema CREATE SCHEMA IF NOT EXISTS quickstart; -- Grant necessary privileges GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON SCHEMA quickstart TO quickstart_user; GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON DATABASE quickstart_db TO quickstart_user;

Create Tables and Load Data

In this quickstart, we will use Tasty Bytes fictional food truck business data to simulate a typical transactional use case.

We will create three tables:

ORDER_HEADER - Stores order metadata such as TRUCK_ID, CUSTOMER_ID, ORDER_AMOUNT, etc.

- Stores order metadata such as TRUCK_ID, CUSTOMER_ID, ORDER_AMOUNT, etc. TRUCK - Stores truck metadata such as TRUCK_ID, FRANCHISE_ID, MENU_TYPE_ID, etc.

- Stores truck metadata such as TRUCK_ID, FRANCHISE_ID, MENU_TYPE_ID, etc. TRUCK_HISTORY - Stores historical TRUCK information, enabling you to track changes over time

First, let's create the TRUCK table with appropriate constraints:

-- Create TRUCK table CREATE TABLE quickstart.truck ( truck_id INTEGER NOT NULL, menu_type_id INTEGER, primary_city VARCHAR(255), region VARCHAR(255), iso_region VARCHAR(255), country VARCHAR(255), iso_country_code VARCHAR(10), franchise_flag INTEGER, year INTEGER, make VARCHAR(255), model VARCHAR(255), ev_flag INTEGER, franchise_id INTEGER, truck_opening_date DATE, truck_email VARCHAR(255) NOT NULL UNIQUE, record_start_time TIMESTAMP WITH TIME ZONE DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP, PRIMARY KEY (truck_id) ); -- Create index on commonly queried columns CREATE INDEX idx_truck_franchise ON quickstart.truck(franchise_id); CREATE INDEX idx_truck_city ON quickstart.truck(primary_city);

Create the TRUCK_HISTORY table for tracking historical changes:

-- Create TRUCK_HISTORY table CREATE TABLE quickstart.truck_history ( truck_id INTEGER NOT NULL, menu_type_id INTEGER, primary_city VARCHAR(255), region VARCHAR(255), iso_region VARCHAR(255), country VARCHAR(255), iso_country_code VARCHAR(10), franchise_flag INTEGER, year INTEGER, make VARCHAR(255), model VARCHAR(255), ev_flag INTEGER, franchise_id INTEGER, truck_opening_date DATE, truck_email VARCHAR(255) NOT NULL, record_start_time TIMESTAMP WITH TIME ZONE, record_end_time TIMESTAMP WITH TIME ZONE, PRIMARY KEY (truck_id, record_start_time) ); -- Create partial index for querying current records CREATE INDEX idx_truck_history_current ON quickstart.truck_history(truck_id) WHERE record_end_time IS NULL;

Create the ORDER_HEADER table with foreign key relationships:

-- Create ORDER_HEADER table with constraints CREATE TABLE quickstart.order_header ( order_id BIGINT NOT NULL, truck_id INTEGER, location_id BIGINT, customer_id INTEGER, discount_id FLOAT, shift_id INTEGER, shift_start_time TIME, shift_end_time TIME, order_channel VARCHAR(255), order_ts TIMESTAMP, served_ts VARCHAR(255), order_currency VARCHAR(3), order_amount NUMERIC(10,4), order_tax_amount VARCHAR(255), order_discount_amount VARCHAR(255), order_total NUMERIC(10,4), order_status VARCHAR(50) DEFAULT 'INQUEUE', PRIMARY KEY (order_id), FOREIGN KEY (truck_id) REFERENCES quickstart.truck(truck_id) ); -- Create indexes for performance CREATE INDEX idx_order_header_truck ON quickstart.order_header(truck_id); CREATE INDEX idx_order_header_ts ON quickstart.order_header(order_ts); CREATE INDEX idx_order_header_status ON quickstart.order_header(order_status); CREATE INDEX idx_order_header_customer ON quickstart.order_header(customer_id);

Load Sample Data

Now let's load sample data into our tables. We'll generate sample data using Postgres's generate_series() function. You can adjust the row counts to control the volume of test data.

Step 1: Clear existing data

First, clear any existing data from the tables. We truncate truck_history first, then truck with CASCADE to handle the foreign key relationship with order_header :

TRUNCATE TABLE quickstart.truck_history; TRUNCATE TABLE quickstart.truck CASCADE;

Step 2: Load the truck table (1,000 rows)

Generate truck records with varied cities, makes, models, and other attributes:

INSERT INTO quickstart.truck ( truck_id, menu_type_id, primary_city, region, iso_region, country, iso_country_code, franchise_flag, year, make, model, ev_flag, franchise_id, truck_opening_date, truck_email, record_start_time ) SELECT gs.id AS truck_id, (gs.id % 5) + 1 AS menu_type_id, (ARRAY['New York', 'Los Angeles', 'Chicago', 'Houston', 'Phoenix', 'Philadelphia', 'San Antonio', 'San Diego', 'Dallas', 'San Jose', 'Austin', 'Jacksonville', 'Fort Worth', 'Columbus', 'Charlotte', 'San Francisco', 'Indianapolis', 'Seattle', 'Denver', 'Boston'])[(gs.id % 20) + 1] AS primary_city, (ARRAY['Northeast', 'Southeast', 'Midwest', 'Southwest', 'West'])[(gs.id % 5) + 1] AS region, (ARRAY['NY', 'CA', 'IL', 'TX', 'AZ', 'PA', 'FL', 'OH', 'NC', 'WA'])[(gs.id % 10) + 1] AS iso_region, 'United States' AS country, 'US' AS iso_country_code, (gs.id % 2)::INTEGER AS franchise_flag, 2015 + (gs.id % 10) AS year, (ARRAY['Ford', 'Mercedes', 'Freightliner', 'Chevrolet', 'GMC', 'RAM'])[(gs.id % 6) + 1] AS make, (ARRAY['Transit', 'Sprinter', 'MT45', 'Express', 'Savana', 'ProMaster'])[(gs.id % 6) + 1] AS model, (gs.id % 4 = 0)::INTEGER AS ev_flag, 100 + (gs.id % 500) AS franchise_id, CURRENT_DATE - ((gs.id % 1825) || ' days')::INTERVAL AS truck_opening_date, gs.id || '_truck@email.com' AS truck_email, CURRENT_TIMESTAMP - ((gs.id % 365) || ' days')::INTERVAL AS record_start_time FROM generate_series(1, 1000) AS gs(id);

Step 3: Load the truck_history table

Copy all truck records into the history table. This simulates having a historical record for each truck:

INSERT INTO quickstart.truck_history SELECT *, NULL AS record_end_time FROM quickstart.truck;

Step 4: Load the order_header table (1,000,000 rows)

Generate order records that reference existing trucks. This query uses a weighted distribution where 80% of orders go to the top 20% of trucks (simulating popular food trucks):

INSERT INTO quickstart.order_header ( order_id, truck_id, location_id, customer_id, discount_id, shift_id, shift_start_time, shift_end_time, order_channel, order_ts, served_ts, order_currency, order_amount, order_tax_amount, order_discount_amount, order_total, order_status ) SELECT 1000 + gs.id AS order_id, -- Weighted truck selection: 80% of orders go to top 20% of trucks CASE WHEN (gs.id * 17) % 100 < 80 THEN ((gs.id * 31) % 200) + 1 -- Top 200 trucks ELSE ((gs.id * 37) % 1000) + 1 -- All trucks END AS truck_id, 5000 + (gs.id % 1000) AS location_id, 2000 + (gs.id % 5000) AS customer_id, CASE WHEN (gs.id * 7) % 100 < 10 THEN ((gs.id * 11) % 20)::FLOAT ELSE 0 END AS discount_id, (gs.id % 3) + 1 AS shift_id, CASE (gs.id % 3) WHEN 0 THEN '08:00:00'::TIME WHEN 1 THEN '16:00:00'::TIME ELSE '00:00:00'::TIME END AS shift_start_time, CASE (gs.id % 3) WHEN 0 THEN '16:00:00'::TIME WHEN 1 THEN '23:00:00'::TIME ELSE '08:00:00'::TIME END AS shift_end_time, (ARRAY['mobile', 'web', 'phone', 'kiosk'])[(gs.id % 4) + 1] AS order_channel, CURRENT_TIMESTAMP - ((1000000 - gs.id) % 180 || ' days')::INTERVAL + ((gs.id % 86400) || ' seconds')::INTERVAL AS order_ts, CASE WHEN (gs.id * 13) % 100 < 80 THEN (CURRENT_TIMESTAMP - ((1000000 - gs.id) % 180 || ' days')::INTERVAL + ((gs.id % 86400 + 300) || ' seconds')::INTERVAL)::TEXT ELSE '' END AS served_ts, 'USD' AS order_currency, (10 + ((gs.id * 19) % 90))::NUMERIC(10,4) AS order_amount, ((10 + ((gs.id * 19) % 90)) * 0.08)::NUMERIC(10,4)::TEXT AS order_tax_amount, CASE WHEN (gs.id * 23) % 100 < 10 THEN (((gs.id * 29) % 20) * 0.1)::NUMERIC(10,4)::TEXT ELSE '0' END AS order_discount_amount, ((10 + ((gs.id * 19) % 90)) * 1.08)::NUMERIC(10,4) AS order_total, (ARRAY['COMPLETED', 'COMPLETED', 'COMPLETED', 'INQUEUE', 'PROCESSING'])[(gs.id % 5) + 1] AS order_status FROM generate_series(1, 1000000) AS gs(id);

Note: This insert may take 30-60 seconds depending on your environment.

Step 5: Verify data relationships

Confirm the foreign key relationships are intact by checking that all orders reference valid trucks:

SELECT (SELECT COUNT(*) FROM quickstart.truck) AS trucks, (SELECT COUNT(*) FROM quickstart.truck_history) AS truck_history, (SELECT COUNT(*) FROM quickstart.order_header) AS orders, (SELECT COUNT(DISTINCT truck_id) FROM quickstart.order_header) AS trucks_with_orders;

Although autovacuum will run and perform the necessary background statistics gathering, etc. the below commands will manually perform a vacuum and analyze on the newly populated tables.

VACUUM ANALYZE quickstart.truck; VACUUM ANALYZE quickstart.truck_history; VACUUM ANALYZE quickstart.order_header;

Explore Data

In the previous Setup step, we created our database, schema, and tables. Let's explore them now.

-- Set context \c quickstart_db

We created and loaded data into the TRUCK and ORDER_HEADER tables. Now we can run queries to get familiar with them.

View table information:

-- List all tables in the data schema and their size \dt+ quickstart.* -- View detailed table information \d+ quickstart.truck \d+ quickstart.order_header \d+ quickstart.truck_history

Display information about constraints and indexes:

-- View all constraints on TRUCK table SELECT con.conname AS constraint_name, con.contype AS constraint_type, CASE con.contype WHEN 'p' THEN 'PRIMARY KEY' WHEN 'u' THEN 'UNIQUE' WHEN 'f' THEN 'FOREIGN KEY' WHEN 'c' THEN 'CHECK' ELSE 'OTHER' END AS constraint_description FROM pg_constraint con JOIN pg_class rel ON rel.oid = con.conrelid JOIN pg_namespace nsp ON nsp.oid = rel.relnamespace WHERE nsp.nspname = 'quickstart' AND rel.relname = 'truck'; -- View all indexes SELECT tablename, indexname, indexdef FROM pg_indexes WHERE schemaname = 'quickstart' ORDER BY tablename, indexname;

Look at sample data from the tables:

-- Query 10 rows from TRUCK table SELECT * FROM quickstart.truck LIMIT 10; -- Query 10 rows from TRUCK_HISTORY table SELECT * FROM quickstart.truck_history LIMIT 10; -- Query 10 rows from ORDER_HEADER table SELECT * FROM quickstart.order_header LIMIT 10; -- View table row counts SELECT 'truck' as table_name, COUNT(*) as row_count FROM quickstart.truck UNION ALL SELECT 'order_header', COUNT(*) FROM quickstart.order_header UNION ALL SELECT 'truck_history', COUNT(*) FROM quickstart.truck_history;

Unique and Foreign Key Constraints

In this section, we will test Unique and Foreign Key constraints.

Unique Constraints

Postgres's unique constraint ensures that all values in a column are different.

In the TRUCK table, we defined the TRUCK_EMAIL column as NOT NULL and UNIQUE. A key difference between the uniqueness enforced by a PRIMARY KEY constraint and a UNIQUE constraint is the PRIMARY KEY does not allow NULL values where the UNIQUE constraint does. In the case of the TRUCK_EMAIL we specified NOT NULL to require values for this field.

Display constraint information:

-- Set context \c quickstart_db -- View constraints on TRUCK table \d quickstart.truck -- Or get detailed constraint information SELECT con.conname AS constraint_name, pg_get_constraintdef(con.oid) AS constraint_definition FROM pg_constraint con JOIN pg_class rel ON rel.oid = con.conrelid WHERE rel.relname = 'truck' AND con.contype IN ('u', 'p');

Due to the unique constraint, attempting to insert two records with the same email address will fail:

-- Attempt insert with duplicate email (will fail) INSERT INTO quickstart.truck VALUES ( (SELECT MAX(truck_id) + 1 FROM quickstart.truck), 2, 'Stockholm', 'Stockholm län', 'Stockholm', 'Sweden', 'SE', 1, 2001, 'Freightliner', 'MT45 Utilimaster', 0, 276, '2020-10-01', (SELECT truck_email FROM quickstart.truck LIMIT 1), CURRENT_TIMESTAMP );

You should receive an error message similar to:

ERROR: duplicate key value violates unique constraint "truck_truck_email_key" DETAIL: Key (truck_email)=(1_truck@email.com) already exists.

Now let's insert a new record with a unique email address:

-- Create a new unique email and insert successfully using CTE WITH new_truck AS ( SELECT MAX(truck_id) + 1 as new_truck_id, (MAX(truck_id) + 1)::TEXT || '_truck@email.com' as new_email FROM quickstart.truck ) INSERT INTO quickstart.truck ( truck_id, menu_type_id, primary_city, region, iso_region, country, iso_country_code, franchise_flag, year, make, model, ev_flag, franchise_id, truck_opening_date, truck_email, record_start_time ) SELECT new_truck_id, 2, 'Stockholm', 'Stockholm län', 'Stockholm', 'Sweden', 'SE', 1, 2001, 'Freightliner', 'MT45 Utilimaster', 0, 276, '2020-10-01', new_email, CURRENT_TIMESTAMP FROM new_truck RETURNING truck_id, truck_email;

Statement should run successfully.

Foreign Key Constraints

Foreign key constraints ensure referential integrity between tables.

First, let's examine the foreign key constraints on the ORDER_HEADER table:

-- View foreign key constraints SELECT con.conname AS constraint_name, pg_get_constraintdef(con.oid) AS constraint_definition FROM pg_constraint con JOIN pg_class rel ON rel.oid = con.conrelid WHERE rel.relname = 'order_header' AND con.contype = 'f';

Now let's try to insert a record with a non-existent truck_id (this will fail):

-- Attempt to insert order with non-existent truck INSERT INTO quickstart.order_header VALUES ( (SELECT MAX(order_id) + 1 FROM quickstart.order_header), -1, -- Non-existent truck_id 6090, 0, 0, 0, '16:00:00', '23:00:00', 'web', '2024-02-18 21:38:46', '', 'USD', 17.0000, '', '', 17.0000, 'PENDING' );

The statement should fail with an error:

ERROR: insert or update on table "order_header" violates foreign key constraint "order_header_truck_id_fkey" DETAIL: Key (truck_id)=(-1) is not present in table "truck".

Now let's insert with a valid truck_id:

-- Insert with valid truck_id INSERT INTO quickstart.order_header VALUES ( (SELECT MAX(order_id) + 1 FROM quickstart.order_header), (SELECT truck_id FROM quickstart.truck LIMIT 1), 6090, 0, 0, 0, '16:00:00', '23:00:00', 'web', '2024-02-18 21:38:46', '', 'USD', 17.0000, '', '', 17.0000, 'PENDING' );

Statement should run successfully.

Foreign Key and TRUNCATE

Tables referenced by foreign key constraints have special behavior with TRUNCATE:

-- Attempt to truncate the parent table (this will fail) TRUNCATE TABLE quickstart.truck;

The statement should fail with an error:

ERROR: cannot truncate a table referenced in a foreign key constraint DETAIL: Table "order_header" references "truck". HINT: Truncate table "order_header" at the same time, or use TRUNCATE ... CASCADE.

Foreign Key and DELETE

Records referenced by foreign keys cannot be deleted unless the referencing records are removed first:

-- Try to delete a truck that has orders (will fail) DELETE FROM quickstart.truck WHERE truck_id = 1;

The statement should fail with:

ERROR: update or delete on table "truck" violates foreign key constraint "order_header_truck_id_fkey" on table "order_header" DETAIL: Key (truck_id)=(1) is still referenced from table "order_header".

To successfully delete a truck, first delete its orders:

-- Delete order header DELETE FROM quickstart.order_header WHERE truck_id = 1; -- Delete truck DELETE FROM quickstart.truck WHERE truck_id = 1;

Both operations complete successfully. As an alternative, the foreign key constraint could have been created with the CASCADE clause that would automatically delete all child records when the parent was deleted.

Row Level Locking

Postgres uses Multi-Version Concurrency Control (MVCC) with row-level locking for update operations. This allows for concurrent updates on independent records without blocking reads.

In this step, we will test concurrent updates to different records.

Setup for Testing

Open two psql sessions or two connections using the client tool of your choice. We'll call them Session 1 and Session 2. Remember to set the environment variables with the connection information in each session if using psql . Optionally, open a third terminal/session to monitor locks.

Session 1:

psql -U snowflake_admin -d quickstart_db

Session 2:

psql -U snowflake_admin -d quickstart_db

Running Concurrent Updates

In Session 1, start a transaction and update a record:

-- Session 1 -- Begin transaction BEGIN; -- Update the record with highest order_id UPDATE quickstart.order_header SET order_status = 'COMPLETED' WHERE order_id = (SELECT MAX(order_id) FROM quickstart.order_header); -- DO NOT COMMIT YET!

Note that we haven't committed the transaction. There's now an open lock on this record.

In Session 2, update a different record:

-- Session 2 -- Check active transactions SELECT pid, usename, state, query_start, query FROM pg_stat_activity WHERE datname = 'quickstart_db' AND state = 'idle in transaction'; -- Update a different record (this will succeed immediately) UPDATE quickstart.order_header SET order_status = 'COMPLETED' WHERE order_id = (SELECT MIN(order_id) FROM quickstart.order_header);

Since Postgres uses row-level locking, the second update succeeds immediately without waiting. The locked row in Session 1 doesn't block updates to other rows.

Back in Session 1, commit the transaction:

-- Session 1 -- Commit the transaction COMMIT;

Testing Lock Contention

Now let's see what happens when two sessions try to update the same row.

In Session 1:

-- Session 1 BEGIN; UPDATE quickstart.order_header SET order_status = 'PROCESSING' WHERE order_id = (SELECT MIN(order_id) FROM quickstart.order_header); -- Don't commit

In Session 2, try to update the same row:

-- Session 2 -- This will wait for Session 1 to commit or rollback UPDATE quickstart.order_header SET order_status = 'SHIPPED' WHERE order_id = (SELECT MIN(order_id) FROM quickstart.order_header);

Session 2 will wait for Session 1's lock to be released. This is known as a blocking lock.

In a third terminal, you can view the locks that have not been granted (blocked):

psql -U snowflake_admin -d quickstart_db

-- Session 3 SELECT l.locktype, l.relation::regclass, l.mode, l.granted, a.usename, a.query, a.state FROM pg_locks l JOIN pg_stat_activity a ON l.pid = a.pid WHERE a.datname = 'quickstart_db' and l.granted = false ORDER BY l.granted;

Back in Session 1, commit to release the lock:

-- Session 1 COMMIT;

Session 2's update will now complete immediately.

Consistency and Transactions

Postgres provides ACID compliance, allowing you to run multi-statement operations atomically. In this step, we'll demonstrate updating a truck's information while maintaining historical records.

Multi-Statement Transaction

We'll simulate a truck owner acquiring a new truck of the same model. We'll:

Update the YEAR column in the TRUCK table Update TRUCK_HISTORY to mark the old record's end time Insert a new record in TRUCK_HISTORY

-- Begin transaction BEGIN; -- Update YEAR in TRUCK table UPDATE quickstart.truck SET year = 2024, record_start_time = current_timestamp WHERE truck_id = 2; -- Update TRUCK_HISTORY to mark the end of the old record UPDATE quickstart.truck_history SET record_end_time = current_timestamp WHERE truck_id = 2 AND record_end_time IS NULL; -- Insert new record in TRUCK_HISTORY INSERT INTO quickstart.truck_history SELECT *, NULL as record_end_time FROM quickstart.truck WHERE truck_id = 2; -- Commit the transaction COMMIT;

All three operations execute as a single atomic unit. If any operation fails, all changes are rolled back.

Verify Changes Data

Now let's verify the changes:

-- Should return two records (one closed, one current) SELECT truck_id, year, record_start_time, record_end_time, CASE WHEN record_end_time IS NULL THEN 'CURRENT' ELSE 'HISTORICAL' END as record_status FROM quickstart.truck_history WHERE truck_id = 2 ORDER BY record_start_time; -- Should return the updated record SELECT truck_id, year, record_start_time FROM quickstart.truck WHERE truck_id = 2;

Joining Tables

Postgres excels at joining tables efficiently using various join algorithms (nested loop, hash join, merge join).

Explore Data

Let's review our tables:

-- List all tables \dt quickstart.* -- View sample data SELECT * FROM quickstart.truck_history LIMIT 10; SELECT * FROM quickstart.order_header LIMIT 10;

Join Tables

Join ORDER_HEADER with TRUCK_HISTORY to get order details with truck information:

-- Simple join SELECT oh.order_id, oh.order_ts, oh.order_total, oh.order_status, th.truck_id, th.make, th.model, th.primary_city FROM quickstart.order_header oh JOIN quickstart.truck_history th ON oh.truck_id = th.truck_id WHERE th.record_end_time IS NULL LIMIT 10; -- More complex analytical query SELECT th.primary_city, th.make, th.model, COUNT(oh.order_id) as total_orders, SUM(oh.order_total) as total_revenue, AVG(oh.order_total) as avg_order_value, MAX(oh.order_ts) as last_order_date FROM quickstart.order_header oh JOIN quickstart.truck_history th ON oh.truck_id = th.truck_id WHERE th.record_end_time IS NULL AND oh.order_status = 'COMPLETED' GROUP BY th.primary_city, th.make, th.model ORDER BY total_revenue DESC;

Query Performance

View the query execution plan:

-- Analyze query performance EXPLAIN (ANALYZE, BUFFERS, MEMORY) SELECT oh.order_id, oh.customer_id, oh.order_ts, t.primary_city, t.make, t.model FROM quickstart.order_header oh JOIN quickstart.truck t ON oh.truck_id = t.truck_id WHERE oh.order_status = 'COMPLETED';

The EXPLAIN ANALYZE output shows:

Join method used (Hash Join, Nested Loop, Merge Join)

Index usage

Estimated vs actual rows

Execution time

For a deeper dive into using EXPLAIN and understanding execution plans, see the Understanding Execution Plans guide.

Security & Governance

Postgres provides robust security features including role-based access control, row-level security, and data masking capabilities.

Access Control and User Management

Postgres uses role-based access control (RBAC) similar to SQL standards.

Create a new role with limited privileges:

-- Create BI User CREATE ROLE quickstart_bi_user WITH LOGIN PASSWORD 'bi_user_password'; -- Create a new role for BI users CREATE ROLE quickstart_bi_role; -- Grant connection to database GRANT CONNECT ON DATABASE quickstart_db TO quickstart_bi_role; -- Grant schema usage GRANT USAGE ON SCHEMA quickstart TO quickstart_bi_role; -- Grant role to BI user GRANT quickstart_bi_role TO quickstart_bi_user;

In a new session, connect as the BI user.

psql -U quickstart_bi_user -d quickstart_db -W

Test access without SELECT privileges:

-- Try to select data (this will fail) SELECT * FROM quickstart.order_header LIMIT 10;

You should receive an error:

ERROR: permission denied for table order_header

Grant SELECT privileges from the snowflake_admin session:

-- Back in the admin session GRANT SELECT ON ALL TABLES IN SCHEMA quickstart TO quickstart_bi_role; -- Grant SELECT on future tables too ALTER DEFAULT PRIVILEGES IN SCHEMA quickstart GRANT SELECT ON TABLES TO quickstart_bi_role;

Now try again as the BI user:

-- As quickstart_bi_user SELECT * FROM quickstart.order_header LIMIT 10;

This time it works!

Column-Level Security

While Postgres doesn't have built-in dynamic data masking like some commercial databases, we can implement it using views and functions.

Create a masking function and view:

-- Create a function to mask email addresses CREATE OR REPLACE FUNCTION quickstart.mask_email(email VARCHAR, user_role NAME) RETURNS VARCHAR AS $$ BEGIN -- Show full email to admin roles only IF user_role IN ('snowflake_admin', 'quickstart_user') THEN RETURN email; ELSE RETURN '***MASKED***'; END IF; END; $$ LANGUAGE plpgsql SECURITY DEFINER; -- Create a view with masked data CREATE OR REPLACE VIEW quickstart.truck_masked AS SELECT truck_id, menu_type_id, primary_city, region, iso_region, country, iso_country_code, franchise_flag, year, make, model, ev_flag, franchise_id, truck_opening_date, quickstart.mask_email(truck_email, current_user) as truck_email, record_start_time FROM quickstart.truck; -- Grant access to the view GRANT SELECT ON quickstart.truck_masked TO quickstart_bi_role;

Test as admin (emails visible):

-- As snowflake_admin or quickstart_user SELECT truck_id, truck_email FROM quickstart.truck_masked LIMIT 5;

Test as BI user (emails masked):

-- As quickstart_bi_user SELECT truck_id, truck_email FROM quickstart.truck_masked LIMIT 5;

Row Level Security (RLS)

Postgres supports row-level security to restrict which rows users can see:

-- Create a policy: BI user can only see completed orders CREATE POLICY bi_user_completed_orders ON quickstart.order_header FOR SELECT TO quickstart_bi_user USING (order_status = 'COMPLETED'); -- Admin users can see all orders CREATE POLICY admin_all_orders ON quickstart.order_header FOR ALL TO quickstart_user, snowflake_admin USING (true); -- Enable RLS on order_header ALTER TABLE quickstart.order_header ENABLE ROW LEVEL SECURITY;

Test as BI user (quickstart_bi_user) - only sees completed orders

SELECT order_status, count(1) cnt FROM quickstart.order_header GROUP BY order_status;

Test as admin (quickstart_user or snowflake_admin) - sees all orders

SELECT order_status, count(1) cnt FROM quickstart.order_header GROUP BY order_status;

Cleanup

If you wish to keep the Postgres cluster for other testing, skip the following SQL and perform the Postgres Clean section.

Option 1: Drop Postgres Cluster

From in Snowsight, select the cluster Postgres instance lists. Under the menu (three dots) beside the Manage menu, select Drop and follow the confirmation prompts to drop the Postgres Instance.

Option 2: Postgres Cleanup

Option 2 is to clean-up Postgres if the goal is to keep the cluster.

To clean up your Postgres environment:

-- Connect as superuser \c postgres -- Terminate active connections to the database SELECT pg_terminate_backend(pid) FROM pg_stat_activity WHERE datname = 'quickstart_db' AND pid <> pg_backend_pid(); -- Drop database and roles DROP DATABASE IF EXISTS quickstart_db; DROP ROLE IF EXISTS quickstart_user; DROP ROLE IF EXISTS quickstart_bi_user_role; DROP ROLE IF EXISTS quickstart_bi_user;

Conclusion and Resources

What You Learned

Having completed this quickstart you have successfully:

Created a Snowflake Postgres cluster

Created Postgres tables and loaded data

Explored table structures, constraints, and indexes

Learned about unique and foreign key constraints

Understood row-level locking and MVCC

Implemented multi-statement transactions for data consistency

Performed efficient joins between tables

Implemented security and access control policies

Created data masking and row-level security policies

Related Resources:

Next Steps: