Scientific Workbench for Life Sciences R&D

Overview

The Scientific Workbench is an enterprise AI platform for life sciences research and development, built entirely on Snowflake. It brings together Cortex Agents, NVIDIA BioNeMo NIMs, Snowpark Python tools, and a Snowflake App Runtime (SAR) web application into a single governed environment where computational biologists, medicinal chemists, structural biologists, and clinical data scientists can run AI-driven discovery workflows.

By the end of this guide you will have a fully deployed Scientific Workbench with 28 agent-callable tools, a multi-agent Discovery Agent, 4 Cortex Analyst semantic views, reference datasets across 5 scientific domains, and a React web application — all running in your Snowflake account.

Prerequisites

Snowflake account (Enterprise edition or higher recommended)

ACCOUNTADMIN access (for initial setup; can be reduced after deployment)

Snowflake CLI ( snow ) installed

) installed NVIDIA API key from build.nvidia.com (free tier available)

Node.js 20+ and npm (for local development only)

What You'll Learn

How to deploy a multi-agent AI platform on Snowflake

How to configure NVIDIA BioNeMo NIM tools for drug discovery

How to set up role-based access control for scientific teams

How to build and deploy a Snowflake App Runtime (SAR) web application

How to run end-to-end drug discovery workflows through a conversational agent

How to extend the platform with new tools and data sources

What You'll Need

Resource Details Storage (reference data) ~40 GB Storage (platform tables) < 1 GB Warehouses 3 (XS, S, ML) with auto-suspend Cortex Search 2 services (catalog + tools) Marketplace subscriptions PubMed CKE, ClinicalTrials.gov CKE GPU compute None required (NVIDIA hosted API) Monthly credits (estimate) 500 - 1,000

What You'll Build

28 agent-callable tools: 7 native Snowpark Python, 11 NVIDIA BioNeMo NIM wrappers, 3 search tools, 2 MONAI imaging tools, 3 Parabricks genomics tools, 2 multi-NIM pipelines

7 Cortex Agents: Genomics, Chemistry, Structural, Clinical, Workflow, Orchestrator, Discovery

4 Cortex Analyst semantic views: Clinical, Genomics, Compounds, Chemistry

Reference data across 5 domains: Genomics (HGNC), ChEMBL (bioactivity), Clinical (ClinicalTrials.gov), Pathways (Reactome, MSigDB, GO), Protein (UniProt)

A React web application deployed on Snowflake App Runtime

Environment Setup

Clone the Repository

git clone https://github.com/Snowflake-Labs/sf-hcls-solutions.git cd sf-hcls-solutions/solutions/scientific-workbench

Install Snowflake CLI

If you haven't already, install the Snowflake CLI:

pip install snowflake-cli

Configure a Connection

Add a named connection for deployment. You need ACCOUNTADMIN role for the initial setup:

snow connection add \ --connection-name workbench-deploy \ --account <your-account> \ --user <your-user> \ --role ACCOUNTADMIN \ --warehouse COMPUTE_WH

Test the connection:

snow connection test --connection workbench-deploy

Obtain NVIDIA API Key

Go to build.nvidia.com and create an account Navigate to any BioNeMo NIM (e.g., Boltz-2) and click "Get API Key" Copy the key — you'll provide it during deployment

Quick Start (One Command)

The fastest path is the automated deploy script:

bash deploy.sh --connection workbench-deploy --nvidia-key <your-nvidia-key>

This runs all 7 phases automatically. If you prefer step-by-step deployment, follow Steps 3 through 7 below. If you used the one-command deploy, skip to Step 8.

For non-interactive environments (CI, automation):

SWB_ASSUME_YES=1 bash deploy.sh --connection workbench-deploy --nvidia-key <your-nvidia-key>

Configuration File (Optional)

For repeatable deployments or custom naming, create a config file:

cp workbench.config.yaml.example workbench.config.yaml

The config file controls all deployment parameters. Every field is optional — deploy.sh auto-detects defaults if omitted. CLI flags always take precedence over config values.

snowflake: # Snowflake CLI connection name from ~/.snowflake/config.toml connection: default secrets: # NVIDIA API key from build.nvidia.com (for hosted NIM API calls) nvidia_api_key: "" # NGC API key from ngc.nvidia.com (for SPCS NIM container weight downloads) ngc_api_key: "" databases: workbench: SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH # Platform database reference: WORKBENCH_REFERENCE # Read-only reference data projects: WORKBENCH_PROJECTS # Per-project schemas warehouses: xs: WORKBENCH_XS # Lightweight queries, admin tasks small: WORKBENCH_S # Tool execution, data loading ml: WORKBENCH_ML # Heavy ML workloads, large data scans # Enable specific NIM containers on SPCS GPU compute pools nim_services: boltz2: false # L40S GPU required genmol: false # A10G GPU sufficient diffdock: false # L40S GPU required rfdiffusion: false # L40S GPU required proteinmpnn: false # A10G GPU sufficient molmim: false # A10G GPU sufficient openfold2: false # A10G GPU sufficient openfold3: false # L40S GPU required msa_search: false # A10G + 500 GiB block volume agents: deploy_legacy_sql: true # Deploy agents via SQL scripts deploy_agent_studio: true # Deploy agents via Agent Studio YAML marketplace: pubmed_cke: false # Set true if PubMed CKE is subscribed clinicaltrials_cke: false # Set true if ClinicalTrials.gov CKE is subscribed

Deploy with the config file:

bash deploy.sh --config workbench.config.yaml

Validate the config before deploying:

bash scripts/validate-config.sh

deploy.sh Reference

The deploy script runs 7 phases in sequence. Use flags to skip or isolate phases:

Flag Effect --connection NAME Snowflake CLI connection name (auto-detected if omitted) --config PATH Path to workbench.config.yaml --nvidia-key KEY NVIDIA API key (or NVIDIA_API_KEY env var) --ngc-key KEY NGC API key for SPCS NIMs (or NGC_API_KEY env var) --skip-prereqs Skip Phase 1 EAI/secret creation (if already done) --skip-data Skip Phase 2 reference data loading (~45 min saved) --skip-app Skip Phase 7 app deployment --skip-tests Skip post-deploy verification --backend-only Deploy only NVIDIA procedures, agents, and app --agents-app-only Resume at agents + app (skips infrastructure and data) --app-only Deploy only the SAR app (fastest redeploy) --mirror-nims Mirror NIM container images from nvcr.io (requires Docker + --ngc-key ) --dry-run Print what would be executed without running

Deployment phases:

Phase Name Scripts Duration 1 Infrastructure 00-prerequisites.sql through 13-execute-tool-by-name.sql (11 scripts) 2-5 min 1b NIM Mirroring (opt-in) Docker pull/tag/push of 9 NIM images 60-120 min 2 Reference Data data/loaders/*.sql , data/synthetic/load_synthetic_data.sql 30-45 min 3 Tools tools/native/*.sql , tools/nvidia/*.sql , tools/search/*.sql , 14-custom-tool-onboarding.sql 5-10 min 3.5 Notebooks Upload notebooks/*.ipynb to workspace 1-2 min 4 Agents engine/sql/agents/*.sql , Agent Studio YAML specs 3-5 min 5 Semantic Views data/semantic_views/*.sql , workflow runner 2-3 min 6 App Deployment snow app deploy (Docker build + SPCS service) 5-8 min 7 Verification tests/*.sql , CALL RUN_VALIDATION_TESTS() 1-2 min

Total fresh deployment: ~50-80 minutes (without NIM mirroring). Subsequent deploys with --app-only take 5-8 minutes.

Teardown

To remove the entire deployment:

bash scripts/teardown.sh --connection workbench-deploy -y

Flag Effect -y Skip confirmation prompt --dry-run Print what would be dropped without executing --keep-data Drop platform objects but preserve WORKBENCH_REFERENCE data

Deploy Infrastructure

This step creates the Snowflake objects that the workbench runs on: databases, schemas, warehouses, compute pools, RBAC roles, external access integrations, and secrets.

Phase 1: Run Infrastructure Scripts

If deploying manually (not using deploy.sh), execute these scripts in order using Snowsight or the Snowflake CLI:

Order Script What It Creates 1 scripts/00-prerequisites.sql External access integrations (NVIDIA API, PDB, NIM runtime), secrets, network rules 2 scripts/01-databases-and-schemas.sql SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH (6 schemas), WORKBENCH_REFERENCE (5 schemas), WORKBENCH_PROJECTS 3 scripts/02-warehouses.sql WORKBENCH_XS, WORKBENCH_S, WORKBENCH_ML warehouses; NIM_GPU_A10G_POOL, NIM_GPU_L40S_POOL compute pools 4 scripts/03-rbac.sql WORKBENCH_ADMIN, WORKBENCH_SCIENTIST, WORKBENCH_VIEWER roles with appropriate grants 5 scripts/05-tool-registry.sql CATALOG.TOOLS table, CATALOG.ASSETS table, CATALOG.CHAT_SESSIONS table, REGISTER_TOOL and SEED_ASSETS procedures

Database Layout

After Phase 1, you have three databases:

SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH -- Platform database CATALOG -- Tool registry, assets, agents, chat sessions WORKFLOWS -- Workflow templates and run history GOVERNANCE -- Promotion log, canary assertions PROVENANCE -- Provenance audit trail PROJECTS -- Shared project space WORKBENCH_REFERENCE -- Read-only reference data GENOMICS -- HGNC gene nomenclature CHEMBL -- Bioactivity measurements CLINICAL -- ClinicalTrials.gov PATHWAYS -- Reactome, MSigDB, GO PROTEIN -- UniProt entries WORKBENCH_PROJECTS -- Per-project schemas DEMO_NSCLC -- NSCLC patient cohort demo DEMO_COMPOUNDS -- Compound screening demo DEMO_CLINICAL -- Clinical trials demo DEMO_STRUCTURAL -- Protein targets demo

RBAC Roles

Role Purpose Typical User WORKBENCH_ADMIN Full access: manage tools, approve submissions, configure agents, share data Platform administrators WORKBENCH_SCIENTIST Run tools, execute workflows, view all data, share results Computational biologists, chemists WORKBENCH_VIEWER Read-only access to results and catalog Managers, reviewers

Verify Infrastructure

-- Check databases exist SHOW DATABASES LIKE 'SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH'; SHOW DATABASES LIKE 'WORKBENCH_REFERENCE'; SHOW DATABASES LIKE 'WORKBENCH_PROJECTS'; -- Check roles SHOW ROLES LIKE 'WORKBENCH_%'; -- Check external access integrations SHOW EXTERNAL ACCESS INTEGRATIONS LIKE 'NVIDIA_%';

Deploy NIMs on SPCS

This optional step deploys NVIDIA BioNeMo NIM containers locally on Snowpark Container Services (SPCS) GPU compute pools. By default, all NIM tools call the NVIDIA hosted API — SPCS deployment provides an alternative for customers who need air-gapped operation or want to avoid per-call API costs.

Prerequisites for SPCS NIMs

Docker installed locally (for image mirroring)

NGC API key from ngc.nvidia.com (separate from the build.nvidia.com key)

GPU compute pool quotas enabled in your account (A10G and/or L40S)

GPU Requirements

Each NIM has specific GPU and storage requirements. SPCS nodes have a 93.13 GiB storage cap across all instance families.

NIM Container Image Compressed Size GPU Memory Status Boltz-2 nvcr.io/nim/mit/boltz2:1.8.0 9.93 GiB L40S 48 GiB 32-90 GiB Verified GenMol nvcr.io/nim/nvidia/genmol:latest 9.44 GiB A10G 24 GiB 8-24 GiB Template DiffDock nvcr.io/nim/mit/diffdock:latest 15.33 GiB L40S 48 GiB 32-64 GiB Template RFdiffusion nvcr.io/nim/nvidia/rfdiffusion:2.3.0 16.37 GiB L40S 48 GiB 32-90 GiB Template ProteinMPNN nvcr.io/nim/nvidia/proteinmpnn:latest 8.60 GiB A10G 24 GiB 8-24 GiB Template MolMIM nvcr.io/nim/nvidia/molmim:latest 13.04 GiB A10G 24 GiB 16-48 GiB Template OpenFold2 nvcr.io/nim/nvidia/openfold2:latest 8-10 GiB A10G 24 GiB 16-48 GiB Template OpenFold3 nvcr.io/nim/nvidia/openfold3:latest 10.19 GiB L40S 48 GiB 32-90 GiB Template MSA-Search nvcr.io/nim/nvidia/msa-search:latest 8.64 GiB A10G 24 GiB 16-48 GiB Special (needs block volume) Evo2 nvcr.io/nim/nvidia/evo2:latest 15.25 GiB H100/H200 TBD Blocked (needs measurement)

Compute Pools

The infrastructure scripts (Step 3) create two GPU compute pools:

-- Already created by 02-warehouses.sql: -- NIM_GPU_A10G_POOL: GPU_NV_S (A10G 24 GiB) — GenMol, ProteinMPNN, MolMIM, OpenFold2 -- NIM_GPU_L40S_POOL: GPU_L40S_G1_16 (L40S 48 GiB) — Boltz-2, DiffDock, RFdiffusion, OpenFold3 -- Verify pools exist SHOW COMPUTE POOLS LIKE 'NIM_GPU_%';

Step 1: Mirror NIM Images

NIM containers must be mirrored from NVIDIA's NGC registry ( nvcr.io ) to your Snowflake image repository. This is required because SPCS pulls images from the Snowflake registry, not directly from external registries.

Automated (via deploy.sh):

bash deploy.sh --connection workbench-deploy \ --nvidia-key <your-nvidia-key> \ --ngc-key <your-ngc-key> \ --mirror-nims

Manual (per image):

# Login to NGC registry docker login nvcr.io -u '$oauthtoken' -p <your-ngc-key> # Login to Snowflake image registry snow spcs image-registry login --connection workbench-deploy # Get your Snowflake registry URL REPO_URL=$(snow sql --connection workbench-deploy \ --query "SHOW IMAGE REPOSITORIES IN SCHEMA SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH.CATALOG" \ --format json | python3 -c " import json, sys data = json.load(sys.stdin) print([r['repository_url'] for r in data if 'nim_gpu_images' in r.get('repository_url','').lower()][0]) ") # Mirror Boltz-2 (example — repeat for each NIM) docker pull nvcr.io/nim/mit/boltz2:1.8.0 docker tag nvcr.io/nim/mit/boltz2:1.8.0 $REPO_URL/boltz2:1.8.0 docker push $REPO_URL/boltz2:1.8.0

Important — Apple Silicon users: Docker on ARM Macs pulls the arm64 variant by default. SPCS requires amd64 . Pull by digest or use --platform linux/amd64 :

docker pull --platform linux/amd64 nvcr.io/nim/mit/boltz2:1.8.0

Mirroring all 9 images takes 60-120 minutes depending on bandwidth.

Step 2: Create SPCS Services

The service definitions are in scripts/10-nim-spcs-services.sql . Only Boltz-2 is uncommented (verified). To deploy it:

USE DATABASE SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH; USE SCHEMA CATALOG; CREATE SERVICE SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH.CATALOG.NIM_BOLTZ2_SVC IN COMPUTE POOL NIM_GPU_L40S_POOL FROM SPECIFICATION $$ spec: containers: - name: boltz2 image: /SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH/CATALOG/NIM_GPU_IMAGES/boltz2:1.8.0 env: NIM_HTTP_API_PORT: "8000" NIM_LOG_LEVEL: "INFO" secrets: - snowflakeSecret: SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH.CATALOG.NGC_API_KEY secretKeyRef: SECRET_STRING envVarName: NGC_API_KEY volumeMounts: - name: dshm mountPath: /dev/shm resources: requests: nvidia.com/gpu: 1 memory: 32Gi limits: nvidia.com/gpu: 1 memory: 90Gi readinessProbe: port: 8000 path: /v1/health/ready endpoints: - name: boltz2 port: 8000 public: true volumes: - name: dshm source: memory size: 16Gi $$ EXTERNAL_ACCESS_INTEGRATIONS = (NIM_RUNTIME_EAI) MIN_INSTANCES = 1 MAX_INSTANCES = 1;

Key points about the service spec:

/dev/shm volume : All PyTorch-based NIM containers require a shared memory volume. SPCS uses source: memory for this.

: All PyTorch-based NIM containers require a shared memory volume. SPCS uses for this. NGC_API_KEY secret : Mounted as an environment variable for model weight downloads on first startup.

: Mounted as an environment variable for model weight downloads on first startup. Readiness probe : /v1/health/ready — the service reports READY only after weights are loaded.

: — the service reports READY only after weights are loaded. Startup time: ~7.5 minutes (3.5 min image pull + 4 min weight download). Add 11-15 minutes if the compute pool must provision a new node.

Step 3: Verify Service Health

-- Check service status SELECT SYSTEM$GET_SERVICE_STATUS('SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH.CATALOG.NIM_BOLTZ2_SVC'); -- View container logs SELECT SYSTEM$GET_SERVICE_LOGS('SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH.CATALOG.NIM_BOLTZ2_SVC', 0, 'boltz2', 50); -- Check endpoint URL SHOW ENDPOINTS IN SERVICE SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH.CATALOG.NIM_BOLTZ2_SVC;

Endpoint Path Reference

The hosted API and self-hosted containers use different URL structures. For the hosted API, the base is https://health.api.nvidia.com . For self-hosted containers (including SPCS), the base is http://localhost:8000 (or the SPCS service DNS).

NIM Hosted API Path Self-Hosted Container Path Docs Boltz-2 /v1/biology/mit/boltz2/predict /biology/mit/boltz2/predict build.nvidia.com/boltz2 GenMol /v1/biology/nvidia/genmol/generate /biology/nvidia/genmol/generate build.nvidia.com/genmol DiffDock /v1/biology/mit/diffdock /biology/mit/diffdock build.nvidia.com/diffdock RFdiffusion /v1/biology/ipd/rfdiffusion/generate /biology/ipd/rfdiffusion/generate build.nvidia.com/rfdiffusion ProteinMPNN /v1/biology/ipd/proteinmpnn/predict /biology/ipd/proteinmpnn/predict build.nvidia.com/proteinmpnn MolMIM /v1/biology/nvidia/molmim/generate /biology/nvidia/molmim/generate build.nvidia.com/molmim OpenFold2 /v1/biology/openfold/openfold2/predict-structure-from-msa-and-template /biology/openfold/openfold2/predict-structure-from-msa-and-template build.nvidia.com/openfold2 OpenFold3 /v1/biology/openfold/openfold3/predict /biology/openfold/openfold3/predict build.nvidia.com/openfold3 MSA-Search /v1/biology/colabfold/msa-search/predict /biology/colabfold/msa-search/predict build.nvidia.com/msa-search Evo2 /v1/biology/arc/evo2-40b/generate /biology/arc/evo2-40b/generate build.nvidia.com/evo2

The pattern: the self-hosted container path is the hosted path minus the /v1 prefix. The hosted API requires a Bearer token ( Authorization: Bearer <NVIDIA_API_KEY> ); self-hosted containers do not require authentication.

To verify a container's actual endpoint after deployment, query its OpenAPI spec:

curl http://<service-endpoint>:8000/openapi.json | python3 -m json.tool | grep '"paths"' -A 20

Cost Management

SPCS GPU services consume credits continuously while running. To manage costs:

-- Suspend a service (stops GPU billing) ALTER SERVICE SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH.CATALOG.NIM_BOLTZ2_SVC SUSPEND; -- Resume when needed ALTER SERVICE SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH.CATALOG.NIM_BOLTZ2_SVC RESUME;

The compute pools have auto-suspend configured (300 seconds by default). However, auto-suspend only triggers after all services in the pool are suspended. Suspend services explicitly when not in use.

Special Cases

MSA-Search : Requires a 500 GiB+ block volume for reference sequence databases (~1.2 TB for full UniRef30/ColabFold). The service spec includes a block volume sourced from a stage.

: Requires a 500 GiB+ block volume for reference sequence databases (~1.2 TB for full UniRef30/ColabFold). The service spec includes a volume sourced from a stage. Evo2: The 40B parameter model's runtime footprint (~89 GiB) is close to the 93.13 GiB node storage cap. Do not deploy until measured on your target instance family. May require H100 80 GiB or H200 141 GiB VRAM.

Load Reference Data

Phase 2 loads ~40 GB of reference data across 5 scientific domains. This is the longest phase (~30-45 minutes).

Phase 2: Reference Data

# If deploying manually, run these scripts: # scripts/04-reference-data.sql (schema setup) # data/loaders/load_chembl.sql # data/loaders/load_remaining.sql # data/synthetic/load_synthetic_data.sql

Data Domains

Domain Schema Key Tables Source Rows (approx) Genomics GENOMICS HGNC_GENES HGNC 43,000 Bioactivity CHEMBL ACTIVITIES, ASSAYS, MOLECULE_DICTIONARY, TARGET_DICTIONARY ChEMBL 2M+ Clinical CLINICAL STUDIES, CONDITIONS, INTERVENTIONS ClinicalTrials.gov 500K+ Pathways PATHWAYS PATHWAYS, PATHWAY_GENES, GENE_SETS, GENE_SET_MEMBERS, GO_ANNOTATIONS, GO_TERMS Reactome, MSigDB, GO 1M+ Protein PROTEIN UNIPROT_ENTRIES UniProt 570K+

Verify Data Loading

-- Check row counts across reference schemas SELECT TABLE_SCHEMA, TABLE_NAME, ROW_COUNT FROM WORKBENCH_REFERENCE.INFORMATION_SCHEMA.TABLES WHERE TABLE_SCHEMA IN ('GENOMICS', 'CHEMBL', 'CLINICAL', 'PATHWAYS', 'PROTEIN') AND TABLE_TYPE = 'BASE TABLE' ORDER BY TABLE_SCHEMA, TABLE_NAME;

Phase 3 creates the 28 agent-callable tool procedures and registers them in the CATALOG.TOOLS table.

Tool Taxonomy

The workbench supports four types of tools:

Type Runtime Example Count Native (Snowpark Python) Warehouse validate_molecule , run_differential_expression 7 NIM Wrapper (NVIDIA API) Warehouse + NVIDIA hosted API run_boltz2 , run_genmol , run_diffdock 11 Search (Cortex Search / CKE) Cortex Search service search_pubmed , search_clinical_trials 3 Pipeline (multi-tool chain) Warehouse run_drug_discovery_pipeline , run_msa_structure_pipeline 2 Imaging (MONAI NIM) Warehouse + NVIDIA hosted API run_monai_vista3d , run_monai_lung_nodule 2 Genomics (Parabricks) SPCS GPU (pending) run_parabricks_fq2bam , run_parabricks_deepvariant 3

How Tools Are Structured

Every tool is a Snowflake stored procedure or function with a JSON annotation in its COMMENT field:

CREATE OR REPLACE PROCEDURE CATALOG.MY_TOOL(...) RETURNS VARCHAR LANGUAGE PYTHON ... COMMENT = 'TOOL:{"display_name":"My Tool","description":"...","domains":"genomics","params":{...},"return_type":"VARCHAR","example":"CALL CATALOG.MY_TOOL(...)"}' AS $$ ... $$;

The REGISTER_TOOL procedure adds the tool to CATALOG.TOOLS :

CALL CATALOG.REGISTER_TOOL( 'my_tool', -- name (unique) 'My Tool', -- display_name 'Description of what the tool does.', -- description 'genomics,drug-discovery', -- domains (comma-separated) 'procedure', -- tool_type 'SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH.CATALOG.MY_TOOL', -- function_reference '{"param1":"STRING","param2":"INT"}', -- parameters (JSON) 'VARCHAR', -- return_type 'CALL CATALOG.MY_TOOL(''value'', 42)' -- example_usage );

NVIDIA BioNeMo NIM Tools

These 11 tools call the NVIDIA hosted API via the NVIDIA_API_EAI external access integration:

Tool NIM Model What It Does run_boltz2 Boltz-2 Protein structure prediction + binding affinity (pIC50) run_genmol GenMol De novo drug-like molecule generation run_diffdock DiffDock Small-molecule docking (binding pose prediction) run_proteinmpnn ProteinMPNN Inverse folding (backbone to sequence design) run_rfdiffusion RFdiffusion De novo protein backbone generation run_molmim MolMIM Latent-space molecule optimization run_openfold2 OpenFold2 Single-chain protein structure prediction run_openfold3 OpenFold3 Multi-chain complex structure prediction run_msa_search MSA-Search Multiple sequence alignment via ColabFold run_evo2 Evo2 DNA/RNA sequence generation (40B parameter model) run_drug_discovery_pipeline GenMol + DiffDock End-to-end: generate, validate, dock, rank

Verify Tool Registration

SELECT tool_type, COUNT(*) AS count FROM SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH.CATALOG.TOOLS WHERE status = 'active' GROUP BY tool_type ORDER BY count DESC; -- Expected: 28 total active tools SELECT COUNT(*) AS total_active_tools FROM SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH.CATALOG.TOOLS WHERE status = 'active';

Configure AI Services

Phase 4-6 sets up Cortex Search services, the governance framework, workflow engine, semantic views, and the agent layer.

Cortex Search and Governance

Script What It Creates scripts/06-cortex-services.sql Cortex Search services for tool discovery and asset catalog scripts/07-governance.sql GOVERNANCE.PROMOTION_LOG, GOVERNANCE.CANARY_ASSERTIONS scripts/08-workflow-engine.sql WORKFLOWS.TEMPLATES, WORKFLOWS.RUNS, workflow execution procedures

Semantic Views (Cortex Analyst)

Four semantic views enable natural-language queries over structured data:

Semantic View Underlying Data Example Query SV_CLINICAL DEMO_NSCLC patient cohort "How many patients are in stage IIIA?" SV_GENOMICS Gene expression + pathways "Which genes are upregulated in the NSCLC cohort?" SV_COMPOUNDS Compound IC50 assay results "Show me compounds with IC50 below 100 nM against EGFR" SV_CHEMISTRY ChEMBL molecule reference "List all approved kinase inhibitors"

Agent Architecture

The workbench uses a multi-agent architecture with specialized domain agents coordinated by an orchestrator:

DISCOVERY_AGENT (user-facing) | uses semantic views + search + code execution | ORCHESTRATOR_AGENT (routes to domains) / | \ GENOMICS CHEMISTRY STRUCTURAL AGENT AGENT AGENT | | | 5 tools 4 tools 9 tools | CLINICAL_AGENT (4 semantic views)

Each domain agent has access only to its relevant tools. The ORCHESTRATOR_AGENT routes queries to the correct domain and synthesizes cross-domain results. The DISCOVERY_AGENT is the user-facing agent that also has direct access to semantic views and code execution.

Verify Agent Configuration

-- Test the Discovery Agent with a simple query SELECT SNOWFLAKE.CORTEX.DATA_AGENT_RUN( 'SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH.CATALOG.DISCOVERY_AGENT', '{"query": "What tools are available for protein structure prediction?"}', TRUE ) AS response;

Deploy the Application

Phase 7 deploys the React web application to Snowflake App Runtime (SAR).

SAR Deployment

From the app/ directory:

cd solutions/scientific-workbench/app snow app deploy --connection workbench-deploy

This performs three steps:

Uploads source files to a Snowflake workspace Builds a Docker container in the cloud (via SPCS build service) Creates or upgrades the APPLICATION SERVICE

Build time is approximately 3-5 minutes. The output includes the app URL:

App ready at https://<hash>-<account>.snowflakecomputing.app

Grant Access to Users

After deployment, grant access to the appropriate roles:

-- Scientists can use the app GRANT USAGE ON APPLICATION SERVICE SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH_APP TO ROLE WORKBENCH_SCIENTIST; -- Viewers get read-only access GRANT USAGE ON APPLICATION SERVICE SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH_APP TO ROLE WORKBENCH_VIEWER;

App Modules

The application includes 10 modules:

Module Path Description Home / Dashboard with tool count, agent status, recent activity Chat /chat Conversational interface to the Discovery Agent Explore /explore Schema browser with column profiling and data preview Experiments /experiments Workflow run history and results viewer Asset Catalog /catalog Searchable catalog of all platform assets with data preview Tools /tools Registry of all 28 agent-callable tools Tool Onboard /tools/onboard Custom tool submission wizard Governance /governance Promotion log, canary assertions, provenance trail Notebooks /notebooks Snowflake notebook launcher Share /share Cross-account data sharing (admin/scientist)

Verify Deployment

Open the app URL in your browser. You should see:

Home page with "28 Active Tools" (or similar count)

Chat page where you can talk to the Discovery Agent

Tools page listing all registered tools

Local Development

For development and testing, you can run the app locally against your Snowflake account.

Setup

cd solutions/scientific-workbench/app npm install

Environment Variables

Create a .env.local file (or rely on ~/.snowflake/config.toml default connection):

# Option 1: Key-pair auth (recommended) SNOWFLAKE_ACCOUNT=<account> SNOWFLAKE_USER=<user> SNOWFLAKE_PRIVATE_KEY_PATH=~/.snowflake/rsa_key.p8 SNOWFLAKE_WAREHOUSE=WORKBENCH_XS SNOWFLAKE_ROLE=WORKBENCH_ADMIN # Option 2: config.toml (zero config — uses default connection) # No env vars needed if ~/.snowflake/config.toml is configured # Enable admin features in local dev SWB_LOCAL_DEV_ADMIN=true

Run the Dev Server

npm run dev

The app starts at http://localhost:3000 . Hot reload is enabled — changes to pages and API routes take effect immediately.

Key Differences from SPCS

Aspect Local Dev SPCS (Deployed) Auth Password or config.toml SPCS service token Caller's rights Not available (use SWB_LOCAL_DEV_ADMIN) Reads sf-context-current-user-token header URL localhost:3000 <hash>-<account>.snowflakecomputing.app Secrets Environment variables getSecret() API from app.yml

Testing Changes

Before deploying, verify your changes build successfully:

npx tsc --noEmit # Type checking npx next build # Full production build

Then deploy with snow app deploy --connection workbench-deploy .

Run a Discovery Workflow

Now that the workbench is deployed, walk through an end-to-end drug discovery workflow.

Open the Chat

Navigate to the Chat page in the web application. You'll see the Discovery Agent interface.

Example: Multi-Step Drug Discovery

Try this prompt:

Find compounds in ChEMBL that target EGFR with IC50 below 100 nM, validate their drug-likeness, and predict binding poses for the top 3 candidates against PDB structure 1M17.

The agent will:

Query the SV_COMPOUNDS semantic view to find EGFR compounds with IC50 < 100 nM Call validate_molecule on each candidate (RDKit sanitization + PAINS/BRENK filters) Call run_diffdock to dock the top 3 validated molecules against PDB 1M17 Return structured results with confidence scores and binding poses

Example: Genomics Analysis

Run differential expression analysis comparing Stage I vs Stage III patients in the NSCLC cohort, then perform pathway enrichment on the upregulated genes.

The agent will:

Call run_differential_expression on the NSCLC gene expression data Filter for significantly upregulated genes (log2FC > 1, FDR < 0.05) Call run_pathway_enrichment against MSigDB Hallmark gene sets Return enriched pathways with Fisher exact test p-values

Example: Protein Structure Prediction

Predict the structure of the first 200 residues of human TP53 protein and assess confidence.

The agent will:

Look up the TP53 sequence (or ask you to provide it) Call run_openfold2 for single-chain structure prediction Return the predicted structure with pLDDT confidence scores

View Results

After each workflow, results are saved to output tables. View them in:

Experiments page — workflow run history with parameters and status

page — workflow run history with parameters and status Explore page — browse the output table schema and preview rows

page — browse the output table schema and preview rows Asset Catalog — newly created result tables appear as assets

Extend the Platform

Adding a New Native Tool

Create a Snowpark Python procedure in SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH.CATALOG :

CREATE OR REPLACE PROCEDURE CATALOG.MY_NEW_TOOL( "P_INPUT" VARCHAR, "P_OUTPUT_TABLE" VARCHAR ) RETURNS VARCHAR LANGUAGE PYTHON RUNTIME_VERSION = '3.11' PACKAGES = ('snowflake-snowpark-python') HANDLER = 'run' COMMENT = 'TOOL:{"display_name":"My New Tool","description":"What it does","domains":"genomics","params":{"input":"STRING","output_table":"STRING"},"return_type":"VARCHAR","example":"CALL CATALOG.MY_NEW_TOOL(input, output)"}' AS $$ import json def run(session, p_input: str, p_output_table: str) -> str: # Your tool logic here result = {"status": "success", "output_table": p_output_table} return json.dumps(result) $$;

Register it:

CALL CATALOG.REGISTER_TOOL( 'my_new_tool', 'My New Tool', 'What it does', 'genomics', 'procedure', 'SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH.CATALOG.MY_NEW_TOOL', '{"input":"STRING","output_table":"STRING"}', 'VARCHAR', 'CALL CATALOG.MY_NEW_TOOL(''test'', ''RESULTS.OUTPUT'')' );

Refresh the asset catalog:

CALL CATALOG.SEED_ASSETS();

Adding a New NIM Wrapper

Follow the same pattern as existing NIM tools. Key requirements:

Add EXTERNAL_ACCESS_INTEGRATIONS = (NVIDIA_API_EAI) to the procedure Add SECRETS = ('nvidia_key' = SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH.CATALOG.NVIDIA_API_SECRET) Use the _snowflake.get_generic_secret_string('nvidia_key') API to read the key Call the NIM endpoint via requests.post() with Bearer token auth

Custom Tool Onboarding

Scientists can submit custom tools through the web application:

Navigate to Tools > Onboard in the app Fill in the tool specification (name, description, parameters, code) Submit for review An admin reviews and approves/rejects via Tools > Submissions Approved tools are automatically registered in the catalog

Adding Reference Data

To add a new reference dataset:

Create a schema in WORKBENCH_REFERENCE (or use an existing one) Load the data Register it as an asset:

INSERT INTO SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH.CATALOG.ASSETS (asset_id, asset_name, asset_type, description, domain, schema_name, owner) VALUES ('asset-data-WORKBENCH_REFERENCE.MY_SCHEMA.MY_TABLE', 'MY_TABLE', 'dataset', 'Description of the dataset', 'MY_SCHEMA', 'MY_SCHEMA', CURRENT_USER());

Or run CALL CATALOG.SEED_ASSETS() to auto-discover tables in registered schemas.

Security Model

Platform Roles and Hierarchy

The workbench uses three Snowflake database roles in a hierarchical inheritance chain:

SYSADMIN └── WORKBENCH_ADMIN (full platform administration) └── WORKBENCH_SCIENTIST (run tools, execute workflows, share results) └── WORKBENCH_VIEWER (read-only access to results and catalog)

Each higher role inherits all privileges of the roles below it. WORKBENCH_ADMIN inherits SCIENTIST, which inherits VIEWER.

Role Can Do Cannot Do WORKBENCH_ADMIN Everything: manage tools, approve custom tool submissions, configure agents, share data cross-account, manage SPCS services, run governance procedures N/A (full access) WORKBENCH_SCIENTIST Run all tools, execute workflows, view all data, create result tables, share results, write to provenance log, submit custom tools Approve/reject tool submissions, manage compute pools, run governance procedures WORKBENCH_VIEWER Read catalog, view results, view tool registry, use XS warehouse Run tools, execute workflows, create tables, share data

Access Control by Schema

Database.Schema ADMIN SCIENTIST VIEWER SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH.CATALOG Full DDL SELECT + CALL procedures SELECT only SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH.RESULTS Full DDL SELECT + INSERT + CREATE TABLE SELECT only SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH.WORKFLOWS Full DDL SELECT + CALL procedures No access SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH.GOVERNANCE Full DDL + procedures SELECT only No access SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH.PROVENANCE Full DDL SELECT + INSERT No access WORKBENCH_REFERENCE.* Full DDL SELECT (read-only) No access WORKBENCH_PROJECTS.* Full DDL SELECT (read-only) No access

Scientific Personas

In a typical deployment, the platform roles map to scientific personas. Assign users to the appropriate role based on their function:

Persona Snowflake Role What They Do Computational Biologist WORKBENCH_SCIENTIST Differential expression analysis, pathway enrichment, survival analysis, gene symbol validation Medicinal Chemist WORKBENCH_SCIENTIST Molecule generation (GenMol), optimization (MolMIM), validation (RDKit + PAINS), molecular descriptors Structural Biologist WORKBENCH_SCIENTIST Protein structure prediction (Boltz-2, OpenFold2/3), backbone design (RFdiffusion), sequence design (ProteinMPNN), molecular docking (DiffDock) Clinical Data Scientist WORKBENCH_SCIENTIST Cohort queries via semantic views, clinical trial search, patient outcome analysis AI Drug Discovery Scientist WORKBENCH_SCIENTIST End-to-end pipelines, multi-tool workflows, agent-driven discovery Platform Administrator WORKBENCH_ADMIN Tool onboarding, agent configuration, data sharing, governance, compute management Manager / Reviewer WORKBENCH_VIEWER Review experiment results, browse catalog, audit provenance

Assigning Roles to Users

-- Grant a scientist role to a user GRANT ROLE WORKBENCH_SCIENTIST TO USER jane_doe; -- Grant admin role GRANT ROLE WORKBENCH_ADMIN TO USER platform_admin; -- Grant viewer role GRANT ROLE WORKBENCH_VIEWER TO USER manager_smith;

Users switch to their workbench role in a Snowflake session:

USE ROLE WORKBENCH_SCIENTIST;

In the web application, caller's rights automatically detects the user's active role via the SPCS user token — no manual USE ROLE needed.

Named Query Allowlist

The web application does not execute arbitrary SQL from the client. All queries go through a named query registry ( lib/named-queries.ts ) that maps query keys to pre-defined SQL templates:

Static queries (no parameters): SQL is a compile-time constant — zero attack surface

(no parameters): SQL is a compile-time constant — zero attack surface Parameterized queries: Parameters are validated with Zod schemas and used as bind variables ( ? ) — no string interpolation

Client: { query: "column_info", params: { schema: "GENOMICS", table: "HGNC_GENES" } } | resolveNamedQuery() | Server: SELECT COLUMN_NAME, DATA_TYPE FROM INFORMATION_SCHEMA.COLUMNS WHERE TABLE_SCHEMA = ? AND TABLE_NAME = ? binds: ['GENOMICS', 'HGNC_GENES']

Authorization Patterns

API routes use caller's rights to check the user's Snowflake role:

// Check caller's role via SPCS user token const [row] = await querySnowflake("SELECT CURRENT_ROLE() AS role", { callersRights: true }) const callerRole = String(row?.ROLE ?? "").toUpperCase() if (!ALLOWED_ROLES.has(callerRole)) { return Response.json({ error: "Forbidden" }, { status: 403 }) }

Endpoint Required Role GET /api/tools/submissions Any authenticated user POST /api/tools/submissions (approve/reject) WORKBENCH_ADMIN POST /api/share (grant/create) WORKBENCH_ADMIN or WORKBENCH_SCIENTIST GET /api/chat/sessions Scoped to CURRENT_USER()

External Access Integrations

EAI Purpose Allowed Hosts NVIDIA_API_EAI NVIDIA BioNeMo NIM API calls integrate.api.nvidia.com , api.nvcf.nvidia.com PDB_API_EAI RCSB Protein Data Bank lookups data.rcsb.org NIM_RUNTIME_EAI SPCS NIM container weight downloads *.nvidia.com , *.nvcr.io

Conclusion and Resources

Congratulations! You've deployed a complete Scientific Workbench for life sciences R&D on Snowflake. The platform provides:

A multi-agent AI system with 28 tools spanning genomics, chemistry, structural biology, and clinical data

NVIDIA BioNeMo NIM integration for state-of-the-art molecular and protein AI

A governed, role-based environment with audit trails and provenance tracking

A modern web application for interactive discovery workflows

What You Learned

Deploying a multi-database, multi-schema Snowflake platform with automated scripts

Configuring NVIDIA BioNeMo NIMs as agent-callable tools

Setting up Cortex Agents with domain-specific tool routing

Building and deploying a Snowflake App Runtime (Next.js) application

Extending the platform with new tools, data, and semantic views

Implementing security patterns: named query allowlists, RBAC, caller's rights

Related Resources