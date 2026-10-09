Scientific Workbench for Life Sciences R&D
Overview
The Scientific Workbench is an enterprise AI platform for life sciences research and development, built entirely on Snowflake. It brings together Cortex Agents, NVIDIA BioNeMo NIMs, Snowpark Python tools, and a Snowflake App Runtime (SAR) web application into a single governed environment where computational biologists, medicinal chemists, structural biologists, and clinical data scientists can run AI-driven discovery workflows.
By the end of this guide you will have a fully deployed Scientific Workbench with 28 agent-callable tools, a multi-agent Discovery Agent, 4 Cortex Analyst semantic views, reference datasets across 5 scientific domains, and a React web application — all running in your Snowflake account.
Prerequisites
- Snowflake account (Enterprise edition or higher recommended)
- ACCOUNTADMIN access (for initial setup; can be reduced after deployment)
- Snowflake CLI (
snow) installed
- NVIDIA API key from build.nvidia.com (free tier available)
- Node.js 20+ and npm (for local development only)
What You'll Learn
- How to deploy a multi-agent AI platform on Snowflake
- How to configure NVIDIA BioNeMo NIM tools for drug discovery
- How to set up role-based access control for scientific teams
- How to build and deploy a Snowflake App Runtime (SAR) web application
- How to run end-to-end drug discovery workflows through a conversational agent
- How to extend the platform with new tools and data sources
What You'll Need
|Resource
|Details
|Storage (reference data)
|~40 GB
|Storage (platform tables)
|< 1 GB
|Warehouses
|3 (XS, S, ML) with auto-suspend
|Cortex Search
|2 services (catalog + tools)
|Marketplace subscriptions
|PubMed CKE, ClinicalTrials.gov CKE
|GPU compute
|None required (NVIDIA hosted API)
|Monthly credits (estimate)
|500 - 1,000
What You'll Build
- 28 agent-callable tools: 7 native Snowpark Python, 11 NVIDIA BioNeMo NIM wrappers, 3 search tools, 2 MONAI imaging tools, 3 Parabricks genomics tools, 2 multi-NIM pipelines
- 7 Cortex Agents: Genomics, Chemistry, Structural, Clinical, Workflow, Orchestrator, Discovery
- 4 Cortex Analyst semantic views: Clinical, Genomics, Compounds, Chemistry
- Reference data across 5 domains: Genomics (HGNC), ChEMBL (bioactivity), Clinical (ClinicalTrials.gov), Pathways (Reactome, MSigDB, GO), Protein (UniProt)
- A React web application deployed on Snowflake App Runtime
Environment Setup
Clone the Repository
git clone https://github.com/Snowflake-Labs/sf-hcls-solutions.git cd sf-hcls-solutions/solutions/scientific-workbench
Install Snowflake CLI
If you haven't already, install the Snowflake CLI:
pip install snowflake-cli
Configure a Connection
Add a named connection for deployment. You need ACCOUNTADMIN role for the initial setup:
snow connection add \ --connection-name workbench-deploy \ --account <your-account> \ --user <your-user> \ --role ACCOUNTADMIN \ --warehouse COMPUTE_WH
Test the connection:
snow connection test --connection workbench-deploy
Obtain NVIDIA API Key
- Go to build.nvidia.com and create an account
- Navigate to any BioNeMo NIM (e.g., Boltz-2) and click "Get API Key"
- Copy the key — you'll provide it during deployment
Quick Start (One Command)
The fastest path is the automated deploy script:
bash deploy.sh --connection workbench-deploy --nvidia-key <your-nvidia-key>
This runs all 7 phases automatically. If you prefer step-by-step deployment, follow Steps 3 through 7 below. If you used the one-command deploy, skip to Step 8.
For non-interactive environments (CI, automation):
SWB_ASSUME_YES=1 bash deploy.sh --connection workbench-deploy --nvidia-key <your-nvidia-key>
Configuration File (Optional)
For repeatable deployments or custom naming, create a config file:
cp workbench.config.yaml.example workbench.config.yaml
The config file controls all deployment parameters. Every field is optional — deploy.sh auto-detects defaults if omitted. CLI flags always take precedence over config values.
snowflake: # Snowflake CLI connection name from ~/.snowflake/config.toml connection: default secrets: # NVIDIA API key from build.nvidia.com (for hosted NIM API calls) nvidia_api_key: "" # NGC API key from ngc.nvidia.com (for SPCS NIM container weight downloads) ngc_api_key: "" databases: workbench: SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH # Platform database reference: WORKBENCH_REFERENCE # Read-only reference data projects: WORKBENCH_PROJECTS # Per-project schemas warehouses: xs: WORKBENCH_XS # Lightweight queries, admin tasks small: WORKBENCH_S # Tool execution, data loading ml: WORKBENCH_ML # Heavy ML workloads, large data scans # Enable specific NIM containers on SPCS GPU compute pools nim_services: boltz2: false # L40S GPU required genmol: false # A10G GPU sufficient diffdock: false # L40S GPU required rfdiffusion: false # L40S GPU required proteinmpnn: false # A10G GPU sufficient molmim: false # A10G GPU sufficient openfold2: false # A10G GPU sufficient openfold3: false # L40S GPU required msa_search: false # A10G + 500 GiB block volume agents: deploy_legacy_sql: true # Deploy agents via SQL scripts deploy_agent_studio: true # Deploy agents via Agent Studio YAML marketplace: pubmed_cke: false # Set true if PubMed CKE is subscribed clinicaltrials_cke: false # Set true if ClinicalTrials.gov CKE is subscribed
Deploy with the config file:
bash deploy.sh --config workbench.config.yaml
Validate the config before deploying:
bash scripts/validate-config.sh
deploy.sh Reference
The deploy script runs 7 phases in sequence. Use flags to skip or isolate phases:
|Flag
|Effect
--connection NAME
|Snowflake CLI connection name (auto-detected if omitted)
--config PATH
|Path to
workbench.config.yaml
--nvidia-key KEY
|NVIDIA API key (or
NVIDIA_API_KEY env var)
--ngc-key KEY
|NGC API key for SPCS NIMs (or
NGC_API_KEY env var)
--skip-prereqs
|Skip Phase 1 EAI/secret creation (if already done)
--skip-data
|Skip Phase 2 reference data loading (~45 min saved)
--skip-app
|Skip Phase 7 app deployment
--skip-tests
|Skip post-deploy verification
--backend-only
|Deploy only NVIDIA procedures, agents, and app
--agents-app-only
|Resume at agents + app (skips infrastructure and data)
--app-only
|Deploy only the SAR app (fastest redeploy)
--mirror-nims
|Mirror NIM container images from nvcr.io (requires Docker +
--ngc-key)
--dry-run
|Print what would be executed without running
Deployment phases:
|Phase
|Name
|Scripts
|Duration
|1
|Infrastructure
00-prerequisites.sql through
13-execute-tool-by-name.sql (11 scripts)
|2-5 min
|1b
|NIM Mirroring (opt-in)
|Docker pull/tag/push of 9 NIM images
|60-120 min
|2
|Reference Data
data/loaders/*.sql,
data/synthetic/load_synthetic_data.sql
|30-45 min
|3
|Tools
tools/native/*.sql,
tools/nvidia/*.sql,
tools/search/*.sql,
14-custom-tool-onboarding.sql
|5-10 min
|3.5
|Notebooks
|Upload
notebooks/*.ipynb to workspace
|1-2 min
|4
|Agents
engine/sql/agents/*.sql, Agent Studio YAML specs
|3-5 min
|5
|Semantic Views
data/semantic_views/*.sql, workflow runner
|2-3 min
|6
|App Deployment
snow app deploy (Docker build + SPCS service)
|5-8 min
|7
|Verification
tests/*.sql,
CALL RUN_VALIDATION_TESTS()
|1-2 min
Total fresh deployment: ~50-80 minutes (without NIM mirroring). Subsequent deploys with
--app-only take 5-8 minutes.
Teardown
To remove the entire deployment:
bash scripts/teardown.sh --connection workbench-deploy -y
|Flag
|Effect
-y
|Skip confirmation prompt
--dry-run
|Print what would be dropped without executing
--keep-data
|Drop platform objects but preserve WORKBENCH_REFERENCE data
Deploy Infrastructure
This step creates the Snowflake objects that the workbench runs on: databases, schemas, warehouses, compute pools, RBAC roles, external access integrations, and secrets.
Phase 1: Run Infrastructure Scripts
If deploying manually (not using deploy.sh), execute these scripts in order using Snowsight or the Snowflake CLI:
|Order
|Script
|What It Creates
|1
scripts/00-prerequisites.sql
|External access integrations (NVIDIA API, PDB, NIM runtime), secrets, network rules
|2
scripts/01-databases-and-schemas.sql
|SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH (6 schemas), WORKBENCH_REFERENCE (5 schemas), WORKBENCH_PROJECTS
|3
scripts/02-warehouses.sql
|WORKBENCH_XS, WORKBENCH_S, WORKBENCH_ML warehouses; NIM_GPU_A10G_POOL, NIM_GPU_L40S_POOL compute pools
|4
scripts/03-rbac.sql
|WORKBENCH_ADMIN, WORKBENCH_SCIENTIST, WORKBENCH_VIEWER roles with appropriate grants
|5
scripts/05-tool-registry.sql
|CATALOG.TOOLS table, CATALOG.ASSETS table, CATALOG.CHAT_SESSIONS table, REGISTER_TOOL and SEED_ASSETS procedures
Database Layout
After Phase 1, you have three databases:
SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH -- Platform database CATALOG -- Tool registry, assets, agents, chat sessions WORKFLOWS -- Workflow templates and run history GOVERNANCE -- Promotion log, canary assertions PROVENANCE -- Provenance audit trail PROJECTS -- Shared project space WORKBENCH_REFERENCE -- Read-only reference data GENOMICS -- HGNC gene nomenclature CHEMBL -- Bioactivity measurements CLINICAL -- ClinicalTrials.gov PATHWAYS -- Reactome, MSigDB, GO PROTEIN -- UniProt entries WORKBENCH_PROJECTS -- Per-project schemas DEMO_NSCLC -- NSCLC patient cohort demo DEMO_COMPOUNDS -- Compound screening demo DEMO_CLINICAL -- Clinical trials demo DEMO_STRUCTURAL -- Protein targets demo
RBAC Roles
|Role
|Purpose
|Typical User
|WORKBENCH_ADMIN
|Full access: manage tools, approve submissions, configure agents, share data
|Platform administrators
|WORKBENCH_SCIENTIST
|Run tools, execute workflows, view all data, share results
|Computational biologists, chemists
|WORKBENCH_VIEWER
|Read-only access to results and catalog
|Managers, reviewers
Verify Infrastructure
-- Check databases exist SHOW DATABASES LIKE 'SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH'; SHOW DATABASES LIKE 'WORKBENCH_REFERENCE'; SHOW DATABASES LIKE 'WORKBENCH_PROJECTS'; -- Check roles SHOW ROLES LIKE 'WORKBENCH_%'; -- Check external access integrations SHOW EXTERNAL ACCESS INTEGRATIONS LIKE 'NVIDIA_%';
Deploy NIMs on SPCS
This optional step deploys NVIDIA BioNeMo NIM containers locally on Snowpark Container Services (SPCS) GPU compute pools. By default, all NIM tools call the NVIDIA hosted API — SPCS deployment provides an alternative for customers who need air-gapped operation or want to avoid per-call API costs.
Prerequisites for SPCS NIMs
- Docker installed locally (for image mirroring)
- NGC API key from ngc.nvidia.com (separate from the build.nvidia.com key)
- GPU compute pool quotas enabled in your account (A10G and/or L40S)
GPU Requirements
Each NIM has specific GPU and storage requirements. SPCS nodes have a 93.13 GiB storage cap across all instance families.
|NIM
|Container Image
|Compressed Size
|GPU
|Memory
|Status
|Boltz-2
nvcr.io/nim/mit/boltz2:1.8.0
|9.93 GiB
|L40S 48 GiB
|32-90 GiB
|Verified
|GenMol
nvcr.io/nim/nvidia/genmol:latest
|9.44 GiB
|A10G 24 GiB
|8-24 GiB
|Template
|DiffDock
nvcr.io/nim/mit/diffdock:latest
|15.33 GiB
|L40S 48 GiB
|32-64 GiB
|Template
|RFdiffusion
nvcr.io/nim/nvidia/rfdiffusion:2.3.0
|16.37 GiB
|L40S 48 GiB
|32-90 GiB
|Template
|ProteinMPNN
nvcr.io/nim/nvidia/proteinmpnn:latest
|8.60 GiB
|A10G 24 GiB
|8-24 GiB
|Template
|MolMIM
nvcr.io/nim/nvidia/molmim:latest
|13.04 GiB
|A10G 24 GiB
|16-48 GiB
|Template
|OpenFold2
nvcr.io/nim/nvidia/openfold2:latest
|8-10 GiB
|A10G 24 GiB
|16-48 GiB
|Template
|OpenFold3
nvcr.io/nim/nvidia/openfold3:latest
|10.19 GiB
|L40S 48 GiB
|32-90 GiB
|Template
|MSA-Search
nvcr.io/nim/nvidia/msa-search:latest
|8.64 GiB
|A10G 24 GiB
|16-48 GiB
|Special (needs block volume)
|Evo2
nvcr.io/nim/nvidia/evo2:latest
|15.25 GiB
|H100/H200
|TBD
|Blocked (needs measurement)
Compute Pools
The infrastructure scripts (Step 3) create two GPU compute pools:
-- Already created by 02-warehouses.sql: -- NIM_GPU_A10G_POOL: GPU_NV_S (A10G 24 GiB) — GenMol, ProteinMPNN, MolMIM, OpenFold2 -- NIM_GPU_L40S_POOL: GPU_L40S_G1_16 (L40S 48 GiB) — Boltz-2, DiffDock, RFdiffusion, OpenFold3 -- Verify pools exist SHOW COMPUTE POOLS LIKE 'NIM_GPU_%';
Step 1: Mirror NIM Images
NIM containers must be mirrored from NVIDIA's NGC registry (
nvcr.io) to your Snowflake image repository. This is required because SPCS pulls images from the Snowflake registry, not directly from external registries.
Automated (via deploy.sh):
bash deploy.sh --connection workbench-deploy \ --nvidia-key <your-nvidia-key> \ --ngc-key <your-ngc-key> \ --mirror-nims
Manual (per image):
# Login to NGC registry docker login nvcr.io -u '$oauthtoken' -p <your-ngc-key> # Login to Snowflake image registry snow spcs image-registry login --connection workbench-deploy # Get your Snowflake registry URL REPO_URL=$(snow sql --connection workbench-deploy \ --query "SHOW IMAGE REPOSITORIES IN SCHEMA SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH.CATALOG" \ --format json | python3 -c " import json, sys data = json.load(sys.stdin) print([r['repository_url'] for r in data if 'nim_gpu_images' in r.get('repository_url','').lower()][0]) ") # Mirror Boltz-2 (example — repeat for each NIM) docker pull nvcr.io/nim/mit/boltz2:1.8.0 docker tag nvcr.io/nim/mit/boltz2:1.8.0 $REPO_URL/boltz2:1.8.0 docker push $REPO_URL/boltz2:1.8.0
Important — Apple Silicon users: Docker on ARM Macs pulls the
arm64 variant by default. SPCS requires
amd64. Pull by digest or use
--platform linux/amd64:
docker pull --platform linux/amd64 nvcr.io/nim/mit/boltz2:1.8.0
Mirroring all 9 images takes 60-120 minutes depending on bandwidth.
Step 2: Create SPCS Services
The service definitions are in
scripts/10-nim-spcs-services.sql. Only Boltz-2 is uncommented (verified). To deploy it:
USE DATABASE SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH; USE SCHEMA CATALOG; CREATE SERVICE SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH.CATALOG.NIM_BOLTZ2_SVC IN COMPUTE POOL NIM_GPU_L40S_POOL FROM SPECIFICATION $$ spec: containers: - name: boltz2 image: /SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH/CATALOG/NIM_GPU_IMAGES/boltz2:1.8.0 env: NIM_HTTP_API_PORT: "8000" NIM_LOG_LEVEL: "INFO" secrets: - snowflakeSecret: SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH.CATALOG.NGC_API_KEY secretKeyRef: SECRET_STRING envVarName: NGC_API_KEY volumeMounts: - name: dshm mountPath: /dev/shm resources: requests: nvidia.com/gpu: 1 memory: 32Gi limits: nvidia.com/gpu: 1 memory: 90Gi readinessProbe: port: 8000 path: /v1/health/ready endpoints: - name: boltz2 port: 8000 public: true volumes: - name: dshm source: memory size: 16Gi $$ EXTERNAL_ACCESS_INTEGRATIONS = (NIM_RUNTIME_EAI) MIN_INSTANCES = 1 MAX_INSTANCES = 1;
Key points about the service spec:
/dev/shmvolume: All PyTorch-based NIM containers require a shared memory volume. SPCS uses
source: memoryfor this.
NGC_API_KEYsecret: Mounted as an environment variable for model weight downloads on first startup.
- Readiness probe:
/v1/health/ready— the service reports READY only after weights are loaded.
- Startup time: ~7.5 minutes (3.5 min image pull + 4 min weight download). Add 11-15 minutes if the compute pool must provision a new node.
Step 3: Verify Service Health
-- Check service status SELECT SYSTEM$GET_SERVICE_STATUS('SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH.CATALOG.NIM_BOLTZ2_SVC'); -- View container logs SELECT SYSTEM$GET_SERVICE_LOGS('SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH.CATALOG.NIM_BOLTZ2_SVC', 0, 'boltz2', 50); -- Check endpoint URL SHOW ENDPOINTS IN SERVICE SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH.CATALOG.NIM_BOLTZ2_SVC;
Endpoint Path Reference
The hosted API and self-hosted containers use different URL structures. For the hosted API, the base is
https://health.api.nvidia.com. For self-hosted containers (including SPCS), the base is
http://localhost:8000 (or the SPCS service DNS).
|NIM
|Hosted API Path
|Self-Hosted Container Path
|Docs
|Boltz-2
/v1/biology/mit/boltz2/predict
/biology/mit/boltz2/predict
|build.nvidia.com/boltz2
|GenMol
/v1/biology/nvidia/genmol/generate
/biology/nvidia/genmol/generate
|build.nvidia.com/genmol
|DiffDock
/v1/biology/mit/diffdock
/biology/mit/diffdock
|build.nvidia.com/diffdock
|RFdiffusion
/v1/biology/ipd/rfdiffusion/generate
/biology/ipd/rfdiffusion/generate
|build.nvidia.com/rfdiffusion
|ProteinMPNN
/v1/biology/ipd/proteinmpnn/predict
/biology/ipd/proteinmpnn/predict
|build.nvidia.com/proteinmpnn
|MolMIM
/v1/biology/nvidia/molmim/generate
/biology/nvidia/molmim/generate
|build.nvidia.com/molmim
|OpenFold2
/v1/biology/openfold/openfold2/predict-structure-from-msa-and-template
/biology/openfold/openfold2/predict-structure-from-msa-and-template
|build.nvidia.com/openfold2
|OpenFold3
/v1/biology/openfold/openfold3/predict
/biology/openfold/openfold3/predict
|build.nvidia.com/openfold3
|MSA-Search
/v1/biology/colabfold/msa-search/predict
/biology/colabfold/msa-search/predict
|build.nvidia.com/msa-search
|Evo2
/v1/biology/arc/evo2-40b/generate
/biology/arc/evo2-40b/generate
|build.nvidia.com/evo2
The pattern: the self-hosted container path is the hosted path minus the
/v1 prefix. The hosted API requires a Bearer token (
Authorization: Bearer <NVIDIA_API_KEY>); self-hosted containers do not require authentication.
To verify a container's actual endpoint after deployment, query its OpenAPI spec:
curl http://<service-endpoint>:8000/openapi.json | python3 -m json.tool | grep '"paths"' -A 20
Cost Management
SPCS GPU services consume credits continuously while running. To manage costs:
-- Suspend a service (stops GPU billing) ALTER SERVICE SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH.CATALOG.NIM_BOLTZ2_SVC SUSPEND; -- Resume when needed ALTER SERVICE SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH.CATALOG.NIM_BOLTZ2_SVC RESUME;
The compute pools have auto-suspend configured (300 seconds by default). However, auto-suspend only triggers after all services in the pool are suspended. Suspend services explicitly when not in use.
Special Cases
- MSA-Search: Requires a 500 GiB+ block volume for reference sequence databases (~1.2 TB for full UniRef30/ColabFold). The service spec includes a
blockvolume sourced from a stage.
- Evo2: The 40B parameter model's runtime footprint (~89 GiB) is close to the 93.13 GiB node storage cap. Do not deploy until measured on your target instance family. May require H100 80 GiB or H200 141 GiB VRAM.
Load Reference Data
Phase 2 loads ~40 GB of reference data across 5 scientific domains. This is the longest phase (~30-45 minutes).
Phase 2: Reference Data
# If deploying manually, run these scripts: # scripts/04-reference-data.sql (schema setup) # data/loaders/load_chembl.sql # data/loaders/load_remaining.sql # data/synthetic/load_synthetic_data.sql
Data Domains
|Domain
|Schema
|Key Tables
|Source
|Rows (approx)
|Genomics
|GENOMICS
|HGNC_GENES
|HGNC
|43,000
|Bioactivity
|CHEMBL
|ACTIVITIES, ASSAYS, MOLECULE_DICTIONARY, TARGET_DICTIONARY
|ChEMBL
|2M+
|Clinical
|CLINICAL
|STUDIES, CONDITIONS, INTERVENTIONS
|ClinicalTrials.gov
|500K+
|Pathways
|PATHWAYS
|PATHWAYS, PATHWAY_GENES, GENE_SETS, GENE_SET_MEMBERS, GO_ANNOTATIONS, GO_TERMS
|Reactome, MSigDB, GO
|1M+
|Protein
|PROTEIN
|UNIPROT_ENTRIES
|UniProt
|570K+
Verify Data Loading
-- Check row counts across reference schemas SELECT TABLE_SCHEMA, TABLE_NAME, ROW_COUNT FROM WORKBENCH_REFERENCE.INFORMATION_SCHEMA.TABLES WHERE TABLE_SCHEMA IN ('GENOMICS', 'CHEMBL', 'CLINICAL', 'PATHWAYS', 'PROTEIN') AND TABLE_TYPE = 'BASE TABLE' ORDER BY TABLE_SCHEMA, TABLE_NAME;
Register Tools
Phase 3 creates the 28 agent-callable tool procedures and registers them in the CATALOG.TOOLS table.
Tool Taxonomy
The workbench supports four types of tools:
|Type
|Runtime
|Example
|Count
|Native (Snowpark Python)
|Warehouse
validate_molecule,
run_differential_expression
|7
|NIM Wrapper (NVIDIA API)
|Warehouse + NVIDIA hosted API
run_boltz2,
run_genmol,
run_diffdock
|11
|Search (Cortex Search / CKE)
|Cortex Search service
search_pubmed,
search_clinical_trials
|3
|Pipeline (multi-tool chain)
|Warehouse
run_drug_discovery_pipeline,
run_msa_structure_pipeline
|2
|Imaging (MONAI NIM)
|Warehouse + NVIDIA hosted API
run_monai_vista3d,
run_monai_lung_nodule
|2
|Genomics (Parabricks)
|SPCS GPU (pending)
run_parabricks_fq2bam,
run_parabricks_deepvariant
|3
How Tools Are Structured
Every tool is a Snowflake stored procedure or function with a JSON annotation in its COMMENT field:
CREATE OR REPLACE PROCEDURE CATALOG.MY_TOOL(...) RETURNS VARCHAR LANGUAGE PYTHON ... COMMENT = 'TOOL:{"display_name":"My Tool","description":"...","domains":"genomics","params":{...},"return_type":"VARCHAR","example":"CALL CATALOG.MY_TOOL(...)"}' AS $$ ... $$;
The
REGISTER_TOOL procedure adds the tool to
CATALOG.TOOLS:
CALL CATALOG.REGISTER_TOOL( 'my_tool', -- name (unique) 'My Tool', -- display_name 'Description of what the tool does.', -- description 'genomics,drug-discovery', -- domains (comma-separated) 'procedure', -- tool_type 'SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH.CATALOG.MY_TOOL', -- function_reference '{"param1":"STRING","param2":"INT"}', -- parameters (JSON) 'VARCHAR', -- return_type 'CALL CATALOG.MY_TOOL(''value'', 42)' -- example_usage );
NVIDIA BioNeMo NIM Tools
These 11 tools call the NVIDIA hosted API via the
NVIDIA_API_EAI external access integration:
|Tool
|NIM Model
|What It Does
run_boltz2
|Boltz-2
|Protein structure prediction + binding affinity (pIC50)
run_genmol
|GenMol
|De novo drug-like molecule generation
run_diffdock
|DiffDock
|Small-molecule docking (binding pose prediction)
run_proteinmpnn
|ProteinMPNN
|Inverse folding (backbone to sequence design)
run_rfdiffusion
|RFdiffusion
|De novo protein backbone generation
run_molmim
|MolMIM
|Latent-space molecule optimization
run_openfold2
|OpenFold2
|Single-chain protein structure prediction
run_openfold3
|OpenFold3
|Multi-chain complex structure prediction
run_msa_search
|MSA-Search
|Multiple sequence alignment via ColabFold
run_evo2
|Evo2
|DNA/RNA sequence generation (40B parameter model)
run_drug_discovery_pipeline
|GenMol + DiffDock
|End-to-end: generate, validate, dock, rank
Verify Tool Registration
SELECT tool_type, COUNT(*) AS count FROM SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH.CATALOG.TOOLS WHERE status = 'active' GROUP BY tool_type ORDER BY count DESC; -- Expected: 28 total active tools SELECT COUNT(*) AS total_active_tools FROM SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH.CATALOG.TOOLS WHERE status = 'active';
Configure AI Services
Phase 4-6 sets up Cortex Search services, the governance framework, workflow engine, semantic views, and the agent layer.
Cortex Search and Governance
|Script
|What It Creates
scripts/06-cortex-services.sql
|Cortex Search services for tool discovery and asset catalog
scripts/07-governance.sql
|GOVERNANCE.PROMOTION_LOG, GOVERNANCE.CANARY_ASSERTIONS
scripts/08-workflow-engine.sql
|WORKFLOWS.TEMPLATES, WORKFLOWS.RUNS, workflow execution procedures
Semantic Views (Cortex Analyst)
Four semantic views enable natural-language queries over structured data:
|Semantic View
|Underlying Data
|Example Query
SV_CLINICAL
|DEMO_NSCLC patient cohort
|"How many patients are in stage IIIA?"
SV_GENOMICS
|Gene expression + pathways
|"Which genes are upregulated in the NSCLC cohort?"
SV_COMPOUNDS
|Compound IC50 assay results
|"Show me compounds with IC50 below 100 nM against EGFR"
SV_CHEMISTRY
|ChEMBL molecule reference
|"List all approved kinase inhibitors"
Agent Architecture
The workbench uses a multi-agent architecture with specialized domain agents coordinated by an orchestrator:
DISCOVERY_AGENT (user-facing) | uses semantic views + search + code execution | ORCHESTRATOR_AGENT (routes to domains) / | \ GENOMICS CHEMISTRY STRUCTURAL AGENT AGENT AGENT | | | 5 tools 4 tools 9 tools | CLINICAL_AGENT (4 semantic views)
Each domain agent has access only to its relevant tools. The ORCHESTRATOR_AGENT routes queries to the correct domain and synthesizes cross-domain results. The DISCOVERY_AGENT is the user-facing agent that also has direct access to semantic views and code execution.
Verify Agent Configuration
-- Test the Discovery Agent with a simple query SELECT SNOWFLAKE.CORTEX.DATA_AGENT_RUN( 'SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH.CATALOG.DISCOVERY_AGENT', '{"query": "What tools are available for protein structure prediction?"}', TRUE ) AS response;
Deploy the Application
Phase 7 deploys the React web application to Snowflake App Runtime (SAR).
SAR Deployment
From the
app/ directory:
cd solutions/scientific-workbench/app snow app deploy --connection workbench-deploy
This performs three steps:
- Uploads source files to a Snowflake workspace
- Builds a Docker container in the cloud (via SPCS build service)
- Creates or upgrades the APPLICATION SERVICE
Build time is approximately 3-5 minutes. The output includes the app URL:
App ready at https://<hash>-<account>.snowflakecomputing.app
Grant Access to Users
After deployment, grant access to the appropriate roles:
-- Scientists can use the app GRANT USAGE ON APPLICATION SERVICE SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH_APP TO ROLE WORKBENCH_SCIENTIST; -- Viewers get read-only access GRANT USAGE ON APPLICATION SERVICE SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH_APP TO ROLE WORKBENCH_VIEWER;
App Modules
The application includes 10 modules:
|Module
|Path
|Description
|Home
/
|Dashboard with tool count, agent status, recent activity
|Chat
/chat
|Conversational interface to the Discovery Agent
|Explore
/explore
|Schema browser with column profiling and data preview
|Experiments
/experiments
|Workflow run history and results viewer
|Asset Catalog
/catalog
|Searchable catalog of all platform assets with data preview
|Tools
/tools
|Registry of all 28 agent-callable tools
|Tool Onboard
/tools/onboard
|Custom tool submission wizard
|Governance
/governance
|Promotion log, canary assertions, provenance trail
|Notebooks
/notebooks
|Snowflake notebook launcher
|Share
/share
|Cross-account data sharing (admin/scientist)
Verify Deployment
Open the app URL in your browser. You should see:
- Home page with "28 Active Tools" (or similar count)
- Chat page where you can talk to the Discovery Agent
- Tools page listing all registered tools
Local Development
For development and testing, you can run the app locally against your Snowflake account.
Setup
cd solutions/scientific-workbench/app npm install
Environment Variables
Create a
.env.local file (or rely on
~/.snowflake/config.toml default connection):
# Option 1: Key-pair auth (recommended) SNOWFLAKE_ACCOUNT=<account> SNOWFLAKE_USER=<user> SNOWFLAKE_PRIVATE_KEY_PATH=~/.snowflake/rsa_key.p8 SNOWFLAKE_WAREHOUSE=WORKBENCH_XS SNOWFLAKE_ROLE=WORKBENCH_ADMIN # Option 2: config.toml (zero config — uses default connection) # No env vars needed if ~/.snowflake/config.toml is configured # Enable admin features in local dev SWB_LOCAL_DEV_ADMIN=true
Run the Dev Server
npm run dev
The app starts at
http://localhost:3000. Hot reload is enabled — changes to pages and API routes take effect immediately.
Key Differences from SPCS
|Aspect
|Local Dev
|SPCS (Deployed)
|Auth
|Password or config.toml
|SPCS service token
|Caller's rights
|Not available (use SWB_LOCAL_DEV_ADMIN)
|Reads sf-context-current-user-token header
|URL
|localhost:3000
<hash>-<account>.snowflakecomputing.app
|Secrets
|Environment variables
getSecret() API from app.yml
Testing Changes
Before deploying, verify your changes build successfully:
npx tsc --noEmit # Type checking npx next build # Full production build
Then deploy with
snow app deploy --connection workbench-deploy.
Run a Discovery Workflow
Now that the workbench is deployed, walk through an end-to-end drug discovery workflow.
Open the Chat
Navigate to the Chat page in the web application. You'll see the Discovery Agent interface.
Example: Multi-Step Drug Discovery
Try this prompt:
Find compounds in ChEMBL that target EGFR with IC50 below 100 nM, validate their drug-likeness, and predict binding poses for the top 3 candidates against PDB structure 1M17.
The agent will:
- Query the
SV_COMPOUNDSsemantic view to find EGFR compounds with IC50 < 100 nM
- Call
validate_moleculeon each candidate (RDKit sanitization + PAINS/BRENK filters)
- Call
run_diffdockto dock the top 3 validated molecules against PDB 1M17
- Return structured results with confidence scores and binding poses
Example: Genomics Analysis
Run differential expression analysis comparing Stage I vs Stage III patients in the NSCLC cohort, then perform pathway enrichment on the upregulated genes.
The agent will:
- Call
run_differential_expressionon the NSCLC gene expression data
- Filter for significantly upregulated genes (log2FC > 1, FDR < 0.05)
- Call
run_pathway_enrichmentagainst MSigDB Hallmark gene sets
- Return enriched pathways with Fisher exact test p-values
Example: Protein Structure Prediction
Predict the structure of the first 200 residues of human TP53 protein and assess confidence.
The agent will:
- Look up the TP53 sequence (or ask you to provide it)
- Call
run_openfold2for single-chain structure prediction
- Return the predicted structure with pLDDT confidence scores
View Results
After each workflow, results are saved to output tables. View them in:
- Experiments page — workflow run history with parameters and status
- Explore page — browse the output table schema and preview rows
- Asset Catalog — newly created result tables appear as assets
Extend the Platform
Adding a New Native Tool
Create a Snowpark Python procedure in
SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH.CATALOG:
CREATE OR REPLACE PROCEDURE CATALOG.MY_NEW_TOOL( "P_INPUT" VARCHAR, "P_OUTPUT_TABLE" VARCHAR ) RETURNS VARCHAR LANGUAGE PYTHON RUNTIME_VERSION = '3.11' PACKAGES = ('snowflake-snowpark-python') HANDLER = 'run' COMMENT = 'TOOL:{"display_name":"My New Tool","description":"What it does","domains":"genomics","params":{"input":"STRING","output_table":"STRING"},"return_type":"VARCHAR","example":"CALL CATALOG.MY_NEW_TOOL(input, output)"}' AS $$ import json def run(session, p_input: str, p_output_table: str) -> str: # Your tool logic here result = {"status": "success", "output_table": p_output_table} return json.dumps(result) $$;
Register it:
CALL CATALOG.REGISTER_TOOL( 'my_new_tool', 'My New Tool', 'What it does', 'genomics', 'procedure', 'SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH.CATALOG.MY_NEW_TOOL', '{"input":"STRING","output_table":"STRING"}', 'VARCHAR', 'CALL CATALOG.MY_NEW_TOOL(''test'', ''RESULTS.OUTPUT'')' );
Refresh the asset catalog:
CALL CATALOG.SEED_ASSETS();
Adding a New NIM Wrapper
Follow the same pattern as existing NIM tools. Key requirements:
- Add
EXTERNAL_ACCESS_INTEGRATIONS = (NVIDIA_API_EAI)to the procedure
- Add
SECRETS = ('nvidia_key' = SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH.CATALOG.NVIDIA_API_SECRET)
- Use the
_snowflake.get_generic_secret_string('nvidia_key')API to read the key
- Call the NIM endpoint via
requests.post()with Bearer token auth
Custom Tool Onboarding
Scientists can submit custom tools through the web application:
- Navigate to Tools > Onboard in the app
- Fill in the tool specification (name, description, parameters, code)
- Submit for review
- An admin reviews and approves/rejects via Tools > Submissions
- Approved tools are automatically registered in the catalog
Adding Reference Data
To add a new reference dataset:
- Create a schema in WORKBENCH_REFERENCE (or use an existing one)
- Load the data
- Register it as an asset:
INSERT INTO SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH.CATALOG.ASSETS (asset_id, asset_name, asset_type, description, domain, schema_name, owner) VALUES ('asset-data-WORKBENCH_REFERENCE.MY_SCHEMA.MY_TABLE', 'MY_TABLE', 'dataset', 'Description of the dataset', 'MY_SCHEMA', 'MY_SCHEMA', CURRENT_USER());
Or run
CALL CATALOG.SEED_ASSETS() to auto-discover tables in registered schemas.
Security Model
Platform Roles and Hierarchy
The workbench uses three Snowflake database roles in a hierarchical inheritance chain:
SYSADMIN └── WORKBENCH_ADMIN (full platform administration) └── WORKBENCH_SCIENTIST (run tools, execute workflows, share results) └── WORKBENCH_VIEWER (read-only access to results and catalog)
Each higher role inherits all privileges of the roles below it. WORKBENCH_ADMIN inherits SCIENTIST, which inherits VIEWER.
|Role
|Can Do
|Cannot Do
|WORKBENCH_ADMIN
|Everything: manage tools, approve custom tool submissions, configure agents, share data cross-account, manage SPCS services, run governance procedures
|N/A (full access)
|WORKBENCH_SCIENTIST
|Run all tools, execute workflows, view all data, create result tables, share results, write to provenance log, submit custom tools
|Approve/reject tool submissions, manage compute pools, run governance procedures
|WORKBENCH_VIEWER
|Read catalog, view results, view tool registry, use XS warehouse
|Run tools, execute workflows, create tables, share data
Access Control by Schema
|Database.Schema
|ADMIN
|SCIENTIST
|VIEWER
|SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH.CATALOG
|Full DDL
|SELECT + CALL procedures
|SELECT only
|SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH.RESULTS
|Full DDL
|SELECT + INSERT + CREATE TABLE
|SELECT only
|SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH.WORKFLOWS
|Full DDL
|SELECT + CALL procedures
|No access
|SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH.GOVERNANCE
|Full DDL + procedures
|SELECT only
|No access
|SCIENTIFIC_WORKBENCH.PROVENANCE
|Full DDL
|SELECT + INSERT
|No access
|WORKBENCH_REFERENCE.*
|Full DDL
|SELECT (read-only)
|No access
|WORKBENCH_PROJECTS.*
|Full DDL
|SELECT (read-only)
|No access
Scientific Personas
In a typical deployment, the platform roles map to scientific personas. Assign users to the appropriate role based on their function:
|Persona
|Snowflake Role
|What They Do
|Computational Biologist
|WORKBENCH_SCIENTIST
|Differential expression analysis, pathway enrichment, survival analysis, gene symbol validation
|Medicinal Chemist
|WORKBENCH_SCIENTIST
|Molecule generation (GenMol), optimization (MolMIM), validation (RDKit + PAINS), molecular descriptors
|Structural Biologist
|WORKBENCH_SCIENTIST
|Protein structure prediction (Boltz-2, OpenFold2/3), backbone design (RFdiffusion), sequence design (ProteinMPNN), molecular docking (DiffDock)
|Clinical Data Scientist
|WORKBENCH_SCIENTIST
|Cohort queries via semantic views, clinical trial search, patient outcome analysis
|AI Drug Discovery Scientist
|WORKBENCH_SCIENTIST
|End-to-end pipelines, multi-tool workflows, agent-driven discovery
|Platform Administrator
|WORKBENCH_ADMIN
|Tool onboarding, agent configuration, data sharing, governance, compute management
|Manager / Reviewer
|WORKBENCH_VIEWER
|Review experiment results, browse catalog, audit provenance
Assigning Roles to Users
-- Grant a scientist role to a user GRANT ROLE WORKBENCH_SCIENTIST TO USER jane_doe; -- Grant admin role GRANT ROLE WORKBENCH_ADMIN TO USER platform_admin; -- Grant viewer role GRANT ROLE WORKBENCH_VIEWER TO USER manager_smith;
Users switch to their workbench role in a Snowflake session:
USE ROLE WORKBENCH_SCIENTIST;
In the web application, caller's rights automatically detects the user's active role via the SPCS user token — no manual
USE ROLE needed.
Named Query Allowlist
The web application does not execute arbitrary SQL from the client. All queries go through a named query registry (
lib/named-queries.ts) that maps query keys to pre-defined SQL templates:
- Static queries (no parameters): SQL is a compile-time constant — zero attack surface
- Parameterized queries: Parameters are validated with Zod schemas and used as bind variables (
?) — no string interpolation
Client: { query: "column_info", params: { schema: "GENOMICS", table: "HGNC_GENES" } } | resolveNamedQuery() | Server: SELECT COLUMN_NAME, DATA_TYPE FROM INFORMATION_SCHEMA.COLUMNS WHERE TABLE_SCHEMA = ? AND TABLE_NAME = ? binds: ['GENOMICS', 'HGNC_GENES']
Authorization Patterns
API routes use caller's rights to check the user's Snowflake role:
// Check caller's role via SPCS user token const [row] = await querySnowflake("SELECT CURRENT_ROLE() AS role", { callersRights: true }) const callerRole = String(row?.ROLE ?? "").toUpperCase() if (!ALLOWED_ROLES.has(callerRole)) { return Response.json({ error: "Forbidden" }, { status: 403 }) }
|Endpoint
|Required Role
|GET /api/tools/submissions
|Any authenticated user
|POST /api/tools/submissions (approve/reject)
|WORKBENCH_ADMIN
|POST /api/share (grant/create)
|WORKBENCH_ADMIN or WORKBENCH_SCIENTIST
|GET /api/chat/sessions
|Scoped to CURRENT_USER()
External Access Integrations
|EAI
|Purpose
|Allowed Hosts
|NVIDIA_API_EAI
|NVIDIA BioNeMo NIM API calls
integrate.api.nvidia.com,
api.nvcf.nvidia.com
|PDB_API_EAI
|RCSB Protein Data Bank lookups
data.rcsb.org
|NIM_RUNTIME_EAI
|SPCS NIM container weight downloads
*.nvidia.com,
*.nvcr.io
Conclusion and Resources
Congratulations! You've deployed a complete Scientific Workbench for life sciences R&D on Snowflake. The platform provides:
- A multi-agent AI system with 28 tools spanning genomics, chemistry, structural biology, and clinical data
- NVIDIA BioNeMo NIM integration for state-of-the-art molecular and protein AI
- A governed, role-based environment with audit trails and provenance tracking
- A modern web application for interactive discovery workflows
What You Learned
- Deploying a multi-database, multi-schema Snowflake platform with automated scripts
- Configuring NVIDIA BioNeMo NIMs as agent-callable tools
- Setting up Cortex Agents with domain-specific tool routing
- Building and deploying a Snowflake App Runtime (Next.js) application
- Extending the platform with new tools, data, and semantic views
- Implementing security patterns: named query allowlists, RBAC, caller's rights
Related Resources
This content is provided as is, and is not maintained on an ongoing basis. It may be out of date with current Snowflake instances