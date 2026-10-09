Building a Pipeline Auditor with the Cortex Agent SDK

Overview

Duration: 5

Data pipelines break silently. A task suspends, a dynamic table stops refreshing, a stream goes stale -- and nobody notices until a dashboard goes blank or a downstream consumer raises an alarm. Manual health checks don't scale, and static monitors only catch what you thought to look for.

In this guide you will build a Pipeline Auditor -- a full-stack application that uses a Cortex AI coding agent to automatically discover every object in a Snowflake database (or a single schema), run health checks against each one, and produce a structured JSON report with severity-rated findings. When something looks wrong, the agent can suggest a fix and even execute it for you.

The app runs on Snowflake App Runtime (SAR) as a Next.js application and uses the @snowflake/cortex-agent-sdk TypeScript SDK to communicate with the coding agent.

What You'll Need

A Snowflake account with Cortex AI enabled (Enterprise edition or higher)

Node.js 22+ and npm

Snowflake CLI ( snow ) installed and configured

) installed and configured Basic TypeScript and React knowledge

What You'll Learn

How to scaffold and deploy a Next.js app on Snowflake App Runtime

How to use @snowflake/cortex-agent-sdk to run coding agent sessions

to run coding agent sessions How to build composable system prompts that produce structured JSON output

How to create a poll-based streaming architecture for real-time progress

How to implement AI-powered fix suggestions with multi-turn chat

What You'll Build

A full-stack pipeline auditor with: Database and schema discovery Configurable audit scope (tables, dynamic tables, tasks, views, streams, pipes, procedures) Real-time audit progress tracking via a sidebar Structured health reports with severity ratings (critical / warning / info) AI-powered "Suggest Fix" with follow-up chat and SQL execution



Setup

Duration: 10

Create Snowflake Objects

Run the following SQL in Snowsight to create the database the app will audit. You can also point the auditor at any existing database -- this one is just a convenient starting point.

USE ROLE SYSADMIN; CREATE DATABASE IF NOT EXISTS PIPELINE_AUDITOR_DB; CREATE SCHEMA IF NOT EXISTS PIPELINE_AUDITOR_DB.AUDITOR;

Scaffold the App

Clone the companion repository and navigate to the project:

git clone https://github.com/sfc-gh-JCHAEARLEY/sfguide-pipeline-auditor-with-cortex-agent-sdk.git cd sfguide-pipeline-auditor-with-cortex-agent-sdk

Install dependencies:

npm install

Project Structure

The project follows a standard Next.js App Router layout:

pipeline-auditor/ app/ api/ audit/ # POST to start audit, GET to poll progress suggest-fix/ # POST to request fix, chat/ for follow-up, dismiss/ databases/ # GET available databases schemas/ # GET schemas in a database chat/ # POST for follow-up chat on the audit thread page.tsx # Root page -- providers + AuditDashboard components/ AuditDashboard.tsx # Main layout orchestrator AuditHeader.tsx # Database/schema dropdowns + scope picker AuditSidebar.tsx # Real-time tool call progress ChatThread.tsx # Message thread with inline report accordion EmptyState.tsx # Landing page hooks/ useAudit.ts # Poll-based audit state machine useSuggestFix.ts # Fix request + multi-turn follow-up lib/ agent-client.ts # CortexAgentClient factory audit-engine.ts # Composable system prompt + JSON schema audit-store.ts # In-memory job store for poll-based streaming types.ts # Shared TypeScript types app.yml # SAR build/run manifest

Environment Variables (Local Dev Only)

When running locally with npm run dev , create a .env.local file:

SNOWFLAKE_ACCOUNT=your_account_identifier SNOWFLAKE_PAT=your_personal_access_token

When deployed to SAR, the app reads an OAuth token from the SPCS runtime automatically -- no env vars needed.

Build the Audit Engine

Duration: 15

The audit engine is the core of the application. It creates a Cortex AI coding agent session, feeds it a composable system prompt, and streams back structured results. Four files work together to make this happen.

Agent Client Factory

lib/agent-client.ts creates a CortexAgentClient instance that works in both environments:

import { CortexAgentClient, OAuthAuth } from "@snowflake/cortex-agent-sdk"; import fs from "fs"; const TOKEN_PATH = "/snowflake/session/token"; export function createAgentClient(): CortexAgentClient { const account = process.env.SNOWFLAKE_ACCOUNT || ""; // In SAR (SPCS), the runtime mounts an OAuth token at a known path if (fs.existsSync(TOKEN_PATH)) { const token = fs.readFileSync(TOKEN_PATH, "utf-8").trim(); return new CortexAgentClient({ account, auth: new OAuthAuth(token), }); } // Fall back to PAT for local development const pat = process.env.SNOWFLAKE_PAT || ""; return new CortexAgentClient({ account, auth: pat }); }

The dual-auth pattern is important: SAR containers get a short-lived OAuth token injected at /snowflake/session/token by the SPCS runtime. For local development, you use a Personal Access Token (PAT) instead.

Composable System Prompt

lib/audit-engine.ts is where the real intelligence lives. Rather than one monolithic prompt, the audit instructions are split into composable sections keyed by scope:

export const PROMPT_SECTIONS: Record<string, string> = { tables_freshness: ` TABLES & FRESHNESS: - Tables and row counts: SELECT table_schema, table_name, table_type, row_count FROM <DATABASE>.INFORMATION_SCHEMA.TABLES WHERE table_schema NOT IN ('INFORMATION_SCHEMA') ORDER BY table_schema, table_name; - Check freshness -- identify stale tables: SELECT table_schema, table_name, table_type, row_count, last_altered, DATEDIFF('hour', last_altered, CURRENT_TIMESTAMP()) AS hours_since_update, CASE WHEN DATEDIFF('hour', last_altered, CURRENT_TIMESTAMP()) > 168 THEN 'critical' WHEN DATEDIFF('hour', last_altered, CURRENT_TIMESTAMP()) > 24 THEN 'warning' ELSE 'fresh' END AS freshness_status FROM <DATABASE>.INFORMATION_SCHEMA.TABLES WHERE table_schema NOT IN ('INFORMATION_SCHEMA') AND table_type = 'BASE TABLE' ORDER BY hours_since_update DESC; - Check for row count anomalies (empty tables that shouldn't be)`, dynamic_tables: ` DYNAMIC TABLES: - Discover: SHOW DYNAMIC TABLES IN DATABASE <DATABASE>; - Check scheduling_state (should be ACTIVE) - Check refresh history for failures ...`, tasks: ` TASKS: - Discover: SHOW TASKS IN DATABASE <DATABASE>; - Check execution history for failures via TASK_HISTORY table function - Flag suspended tasks and tasks with recent failures`, streams: ` STREAMS: - Discover: SHOW STREAMS IN DATABASE <DATABASE>; - Check each stream's stale status (stale = true is CRITICAL) - Check stale_after timestamp -- if approaching, flag as warning`, pipes: ` PIPES: - Discover: SHOW PIPES IN DATABASE <DATABASE>; - Check pipe status (RUNNING, STOPPED_CLONING, PAUSED, STALLED) - Check recent copy history for errors ...`, procedures: ` STORED PROCEDURES: - Discover: SHOW PROCEDURES IN DATABASE <DATABASE>; - Identify ETL-related procedures - Flag procedures that do data movement but have no associated task`, };

The buildSystemPrompt function assembles only the sections the user selected:

export function buildSystemPrompt( database: string, scope: string[], schema: string, ): string { const allScopes = Object.keys(PROMPT_SECTIONS); const activeScopes = scope.length > 0 ? scope : allScopes; // Use the single-schema preamble when a schema is specified let prompt = schema ? PROMPT_PREAMBLE_SINGLE_SCHEMA : PROMPT_PREAMBLE_ALL_SCHEMAS; for (const key of allScopes) { if (activeScopes.includes(key)) { prompt += PROMPT_SECTIONS[key]; } } prompt += PROMPT_FOOTER; // Replace <DATABASE> and <SCHEMA> placeholders throughout prompt = prompt.replace(/<DATABASE>/g, database); if (schema) { prompt = prompt.replace(/<SCHEMA>/g, schema); // Rewrite SHOW ... IN DATABASE to SHOW ... IN SCHEMA // Rewrite INFORMATION_SCHEMA filters to target the single schema } return prompt; }

This composability matters: auditing only tasks and streams is much faster than auditing everything. The user picks the scope in the UI, and the prompt adapts.

The engine also defines AUDIT_REPORT_SCHEMA -- a JSON schema that tells the agent exactly what structure to return. The schema includes a pipeline_inventory (what was discovered), a findings array (each with category , severity , object , and message ), and a summary with counts and an overall_health rating.

In-Memory Job Store

Because the audit can take 30-60 seconds, the app uses a poll-based architecture instead of holding an HTTP connection open. lib/audit-store.ts is the glue:

export interface AuditJob { events: Record<string, unknown>[]; done: boolean; error?: string; } export const jobStore = new Map<string, AuditJob>(); export function pushJobEvent( jobId: string, event: Record<string, unknown>, ): void { const job = jobStore.get(jobId); if (job) job.events.push(event); }

Events accumulate in memory. The frontend polls for new events every 2 seconds. A cleanup interval removes completed jobs after 30 minutes.

The Audit API Route

app/api/audit/route.ts ties everything together. The POST handler:

Accepts database , scope , and schema from the request body Creates a job ID and registers it in the job store Returns the job ID immediately (non-blocking) Fires runAuditJob in the background

The background function:

async function runAuditJob(jobId, database, scope, schema) { const client = createAgentClient(); const systemPrompt = buildSystemPrompt(database, scope, schema); const userPrompt = buildAuditUserPrompt(database, scope, schema); const messages = [ { role: "user", content: [{ type: "text", text: systemPrompt + "



" + userPrompt }], }, ]; const stream = client.codingAgent.stream({ permissionPolicy: "always_allow", messages, }); let accumulatedText = ""; // Use the SDK's callback API to process events stream.on("text", (delta, accumulated) => { accumulatedText = accumulated; // Try to parse as JSON report on each chunk try { const parsed = JSON.parse(accumulated); if (parsed.findings) { pushJobEvent(jobId, { type: "report", report: parsed }); } } catch { /* not complete JSON yet */ } }); stream.on("toolUse", (ev) => { // Push progress events so the sidebar shows tool execution pushJobEvent(jobId, { type: "tool_progress", toolName: ev.name }); }); stream.on("thinking", (delta) => { pushJobEvent(jobId, { type: "thinking", text: delta }); }); await stream.done(); // Job is complete — mark done in the job store }

The stream uses the SDK's callback API to process three event types:

text -- accumulated until it forms valid JSON matching the report schema

-- accumulated until it forms valid JSON matching the report schema toolUse -- emitted as progress events so the sidebar can show what the agent is doing

-- emitted as progress events so the sidebar can show what the agent is doing thinking -- the agent's chain-of-thought reasoning

Key concepts: Coding agent sessions give the AI access to sql_execute so it can query your Snowflake account directly

give the AI access to so it can query your Snowflake account directly Composable prompts let you scope audits to specific object types for faster, targeted checks

let you scope audits to specific object types for faster, targeted checks Poll-based streaming avoids long-lived HTTP connections while still giving the user real-time progress

avoids long-lived HTTP connections while still giving the user real-time progress Structured JSON output means the report is machine-parseable, not just freeform text

Build the Dashboard UI

Duration: 10

The frontend is a single-page React application built with Material UI. The component hierarchy is straightforward.

Page Root and Providers

app/page.tsx wraps the dashboard in the required providers:

"use client"; import { AppThemeProvider } from "@/components/ThemeContext"; import { AuditDashboard } from "@/components/AuditDashboard"; export default function Page() { return ( <AppThemeProvider> <AuditDashboard /> </AppThemeProvider> ); }

AppThemeProvider wraps the app in the MUI dark/light theme with localStorage persistence.

AuditDashboard -- The Orchestrator

AuditDashboard.tsx connects the hooks to the layout:

export function AuditDashboard() { const { isAuditing, isLoading, report, messages, toolProgress, error, stats, startAudit, cancelAudit, resetView, } = useAudit(); const { fixState, requestFix, sendFollowUp, dismissFix } = useSuggestFix(); return ( <Box sx={{ height: "100vh", display: "flex", flexDirection: "column" }}> <AuditHeader onStartAudit={(db, scope, schema) => startAudit(db, scope, schema)} onCancel={cancelAudit} onReset={resetView} isLoading={isLoading} isAuditing={isAuditing} /> <Box sx={{ flex: 1, overflow: "hidden", display: "flex" }}> {!hasAuditData ? ( <EmptyState /> ) : ( <> {/* Chat thread with inline report accordion */} <Box sx={{ flex: 1, overflow: "auto" }}> <ChatThread messages={messages} report={report} toolProgress={toolProgress} isLoading={isLoading} onSuggestFix={handleSuggestFix} fixState={fixState} /> </Box> {/* Real-time stats sidebar */} <AuditSidebar toolProgress={toolProgress} report={report} stats={stats} isLoading={isLoading} /> </> )} </Box> </Box> ); }

The layout has three zones:

AuditHeader -- database and schema selectors (fetched via /api/databases and /api/schemas ), scope checkboxes, and the "Run Audit" button

-- database and schema selectors (fetched via and ), scope checkboxes, and the "Run Audit" button ChatThread -- the main content area showing the conversation, tool call activity, and the audit report as an expandable accordion with severity badges

-- the main content area showing the conversation, tool call activity, and the audit report as an expandable accordion with severity badges AuditSidebar -- a live feed of tool calls with SQL previews and elapsed time

The useAudit Hook -- Poll-Based State Machine

The useAudit hook drives the audit lifecycle. The core polling function is reused by both audit and fix flows:

const POLL_INTERVAL_MS = 2000; export async function pollJob( jobId: string, onEvent: (event: StreamEvent) => void, signal: AbortSignal, ): Promise<void> { let cursor = 0; while (!signal.aborted) { const resp = await fetch( `/api/audit/progress?jobId=${encodeURIComponent(jobId)}&after=${cursor}`, { credentials: "include", signal }, ); const data = await resp.json(); for (const event of data.events) { onEvent(event); } cursor = data.cursor; if (data.done) return; await new Promise((resolve) => setTimeout(resolve, POLL_INTERVAL_MS)); } }

The startAudit callback POSTs to /api/audit , gets back a jobId , then polls for events. Each event type maps to a state update:

Event type State change tool_progress Appends to sidebar + message tool call list thinking Appends to the assistant message's thinking steps report Sets the parsed audit report result Clears loading state, sets duration/tool call stats error Sets error message, clears loading

The poll includes retry logic with exponential backoff for transient 5xx errors -- important since SAR proxies can occasionally hiccup.

Key concepts: Cursor-based polling ensures no events are missed even if a poll is delayed

ensures no events are missed even if a poll is delayed AbortController lets the user cancel a running audit cleanly

lets the user cancel a running audit cleanly useEffect + fetch handles the database/schema dropdowns with loading states

Add Suggest Fix

Duration: 10

After the audit produces findings, each one gets a "Suggest Fix" button. This opens a separate coding agent session focused on remediation.

The Suggest Fix API

app/api/suggest-fix/route.ts creates a new agent session with a remediation-focused prompt:

async function runSuggestFixJob(jobId, finding, database) { const systemPrompt = `You are a Snowflake pipeline remediation expert. When given a finding, respond with a clear, actionable fix. Use SQL code blocks for any commands. If the user asks you to run SQL, you may use sql_execute. Target database: ${database}.`; const userPrompt = `Suggest a concrete fix for this pipeline audit finding: Finding: - Severity: ${finding.severity} - Category: ${finding.category} - Object: ${finding.object} - Message: ${finding.message} ${finding.details ? `- Details: ${JSON.stringify(finding.details)}` : ""} Rules: - Do NOT run any tools or queries. Respond with your answer directly. - Provide exact SQL commands in fenced code blocks. - Explain briefly why the fix works. - Keep the response under 500 words.`; const messages = [{ role: "user", content: [{ type: "text", text: systemPrompt + "



" + userPrompt }], }]; const client = createAgentClient(); const stream = client.codingAgent.stream({ permissionPolicy: "always_allow", messages, }); // Use callbacks to stream text to the job store stream.on("text", (delta) => { pushJobEvent(jobId, { type: "text", text: delta }); }); await stream.done(); // Save the conversation thread for follow-up chat setFixSession([...messages, { role: "assistant", content: [{ type: "text", text: stream.currentText }], }]); }

The fix session is stored per-job in the job store so follow-up chat can continue the conversation without leaking state between requests.

Multi-Turn Follow-Up Chat

The user can ask follow-up questions ("Can you also add a monitoring task?", "What about the downstream views?"). app/api/suggest-fix/chat/route.ts appends the new message to the stored thread and streams back the response:

async function runFixChatJob(jobId: string, message: string) { const fixThread = getFixSession(); const client = createAgentClient(); // Append user message to the thread fixThread.push({ role: "user", content: [{ type: "text", text: message }], }); // Stream with full conversation history for context const stream = client.codingAgent.stream({ permissionPolicy: "always_allow", messages: fixThread, }); // ... accumulate text, push events, update thread }

This is a true multi-turn conversation -- the agent sees every prior message, so it can refine its suggestions based on the user's feedback.

The useSuggestFix Hook

On the frontend, hooks/useSuggestFix.ts manages the fix lifecycle:

export function useSuggestFix() { const [state, setState] = useState<SuggestFixState>(IDLE); const requestFix = useCallback(async (index, finding, database) => { // POST to /api/suggest-fix, poll for text events // Update state with streaming assistant messages }, []); const sendFollowUp = useCallback(async (message) => { // POST to /api/suggest-fix/chat, poll for response // Append user message + streaming assistant response }, []); const dismissFix = useCallback(() => { // Abort, reset state, POST to /api/suggest-fix/dismiss }, []); return { fixState: state, requestFix, sendFollowUp, dismissFix }; }

The fix panel renders inline in the ChatThread component. Each finding in the report has a "Suggest Fix" button. When clicked, it opens a chat-like panel below the finding with the AI's suggestion and a text input for follow-ups.

Copy and Run

SQL code blocks in fix suggestions include a Copy button so users can paste them into a Snowflake worksheet for execution.

Key concepts: Separate agent sessions for audit vs. fix keep concerns isolated and prompts focused

for audit vs. fix keep concerns isolated and prompts focused Multi-turn chat with full message history gives the agent context for iterative refinement

with full message history gives the agent context for iterative refinement Per-job thread state (stored in the job store) keeps conversations isolated between requests

(stored in the job store) keeps conversations isolated between requests The coding agent uses permissionPolicy: "always_allow" because it needs to run SQL queries autonomously. Deploy the app with a read-only role to limit what the agent can do.

Deploy and Run

Duration: 10

Generate the Deployment Manifest

The project includes an app.yml that defines the build and run phases:

install: commands: - ["npm", "ci", "--include=dev"] build: commands: - ["npm", "run", "build"] - ["cp", "-r", ".next/static", ".next/standalone/.next/static"] - ["cp", "-r", "public", ".next/standalone/public"] - ["rm", "-rf", "node_modules"] run: command: ["node", ".next/standalone/server.js"]

The build uses Next.js standalone output mode, which bundles only the required Node.js modules into .next/standalone/ for a smaller container image.

Set Up and Deploy

From the project directory, run:

snow app setup

This generates a snowflake.yml with your deployment target (account, database, warehouse). Review it, then deploy:

snow app deploy

The deploy process:

Builds the Next.js app inside an SPCS container Pushes the container image to the Snowflake image registry Creates an APPLICATION SERVICE object Makes the app available at a URL

Open the App

After deployment completes, snow app deploy prints the app URL. Open it in your browser.

You can also find the URL with:

snow app status

Run Your First Audit

Select a database from the dropdown in the header. The app queries SHOW DATABASES to populate the list. (Optional) Select a schema to narrow the audit to a single schema instead of the entire database. Choose your audit scope using the checkboxes. You can audit any combination of: Tables and freshness

Dynamic tables

Tasks

Views

Streams

Pipes

Stored procedures Click "Run Audit". The sidebar lights up with real-time progress as the agent executes discovery queries and health checks. Review the report. When the audit completes, the report appears as an expandable accordion in the chat thread. Findings are grouped by severity with color-coded badges: Red for critical (stale data, failing refreshes, stale streams)

Orange for warning (approaching thresholds, suspended tasks)

Blue for info (best practice suggestions, architecture notes) Suggest fixes. Click "Suggest Fix" on any finding to open a remediation chat. The agent provides SQL commands you can review and copy into a Snowflake worksheet.

Local Development

For iterating on the app locally:

npm run dev

This starts the Next.js dev server at http://localhost:3000 . Make sure your .env.local has SNOWFLAKE_ACCOUNT and SNOWFLAKE_PAT set.

Conclusion And Resources

Duration: 2

You have built a full-stack AI-powered pipeline auditor that runs on Snowflake App Runtime. The app uses a Cortex AI coding agent to autonomously discover pipeline objects, run health checks, and produce structured reports -- with an interactive fix suggestion workflow for remediation.

What You Learned

How to scaffold and deploy a Next.js app on Snowflake App Runtime with snow app

How to use @snowflake/cortex-agent-sdk to run coding agent sessions that analyze your pipelines

to run coding agent sessions that analyze your pipelines How to build composable system prompts that produce structured JSON reports

How to create a poll-based architecture for real-time agent progress

How to implement AI-powered fix suggestions with multi-turn chat

Extending It

Schedule audits with Snowflake Tasks for daily or weekly health reports

with Snowflake Tasks for daily or weekly health reports Send notifications via SYSTEM$SEND_EMAIL when critical issues are found

via when critical issues are found Store audit history in a Snowflake table for trend analysis over time

in a Snowflake table for trend analysis over time Add more scopes like Snowpipe latency, warehouse queue depth, or credit anomalies

Related Resources

Cleanup

To remove the demo objects created in this quickstart: