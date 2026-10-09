Building a Pipeline Auditor with the Cortex Agent SDK
Overview
Duration: 5
Data pipelines break silently. A task suspends, a dynamic table stops refreshing, a stream goes stale -- and nobody notices until a dashboard goes blank or a downstream consumer raises an alarm. Manual health checks don't scale, and static monitors only catch what you thought to look for.
In this guide you will build a Pipeline Auditor -- a full-stack application that uses a Cortex AI coding agent to automatically discover every object in a Snowflake database (or a single schema), run health checks against each one, and produce a structured JSON report with severity-rated findings. When something looks wrong, the agent can suggest a fix and even execute it for you.
The app runs on Snowflake App Runtime (SAR) as a Next.js application and uses the @snowflake/cortex-agent-sdk TypeScript SDK to communicate with the coding agent.
What You'll Need
- A Snowflake account with Cortex AI enabled (Enterprise edition or higher)
- Node.js 22+ and npm
- Snowflake CLI (
snow) installed and configured
- Basic TypeScript and React knowledge
What You'll Learn
- How to scaffold and deploy a Next.js app on Snowflake App Runtime
- How to use
@snowflake/cortex-agent-sdkto run coding agent sessions
- How to build composable system prompts that produce structured JSON output
- How to create a poll-based streaming architecture for real-time progress
- How to implement AI-powered fix suggestions with multi-turn chat
What You'll Build
- A full-stack pipeline auditor with:
- Database and schema discovery
- Configurable audit scope (tables, dynamic tables, tasks, views, streams, pipes, procedures)
- Real-time audit progress tracking via a sidebar
- Structured health reports with severity ratings (critical / warning / info)
- AI-powered "Suggest Fix" with follow-up chat and SQL execution
Setup
Duration: 10
Create Snowflake Objects
Run the following SQL in Snowsight to create the database the app will audit. You can also point the auditor at any existing database -- this one is just a convenient starting point.
USE ROLE SYSADMIN; CREATE DATABASE IF NOT EXISTS PIPELINE_AUDITOR_DB; CREATE SCHEMA IF NOT EXISTS PIPELINE_AUDITOR_DB.AUDITOR;
Scaffold the App
Clone the companion repository and navigate to the project:
git clone https://github.com/sfc-gh-JCHAEARLEY/sfguide-pipeline-auditor-with-cortex-agent-sdk.git cd sfguide-pipeline-auditor-with-cortex-agent-sdk
Install dependencies:
npm install
Project Structure
The project follows a standard Next.js App Router layout:
pipeline-auditor/ app/ api/ audit/ # POST to start audit, GET to poll progress suggest-fix/ # POST to request fix, chat/ for follow-up, dismiss/ databases/ # GET available databases schemas/ # GET schemas in a database chat/ # POST for follow-up chat on the audit thread page.tsx # Root page -- providers + AuditDashboard components/ AuditDashboard.tsx # Main layout orchestrator AuditHeader.tsx # Database/schema dropdowns + scope picker AuditSidebar.tsx # Real-time tool call progress ChatThread.tsx # Message thread with inline report accordion EmptyState.tsx # Landing page hooks/ useAudit.ts # Poll-based audit state machine useSuggestFix.ts # Fix request + multi-turn follow-up lib/ agent-client.ts # CortexAgentClient factory audit-engine.ts # Composable system prompt + JSON schema audit-store.ts # In-memory job store for poll-based streaming types.ts # Shared TypeScript types app.yml # SAR build/run manifest
Environment Variables (Local Dev Only)
When running locally with
npm run dev, create a
.env.local file:
SNOWFLAKE_ACCOUNT=your_account_identifier SNOWFLAKE_PAT=your_personal_access_token
When deployed to SAR, the app reads an OAuth token from the SPCS runtime automatically -- no env vars needed.
Build the Audit Engine
Duration: 15
The audit engine is the core of the application. It creates a Cortex AI coding agent session, feeds it a composable system prompt, and streams back structured results. Four files work together to make this happen.
Agent Client Factory
lib/agent-client.ts creates a
CortexAgentClient instance that works in both environments:
import { CortexAgentClient, OAuthAuth } from "@snowflake/cortex-agent-sdk"; import fs from "fs"; const TOKEN_PATH = "/snowflake/session/token"; export function createAgentClient(): CortexAgentClient { const account = process.env.SNOWFLAKE_ACCOUNT || ""; // In SAR (SPCS), the runtime mounts an OAuth token at a known path if (fs.existsSync(TOKEN_PATH)) { const token = fs.readFileSync(TOKEN_PATH, "utf-8").trim(); return new CortexAgentClient({ account, auth: new OAuthAuth(token), }); } // Fall back to PAT for local development const pat = process.env.SNOWFLAKE_PAT || ""; return new CortexAgentClient({ account, auth: pat }); }
The dual-auth pattern is important: SAR containers get a short-lived OAuth token injected at
/snowflake/session/token by the SPCS runtime. For local development, you use a Personal Access Token (PAT) instead.
Composable System Prompt
lib/audit-engine.ts is where the real intelligence lives. Rather than one monolithic prompt, the audit instructions are split into composable sections keyed by scope:
export const PROMPT_SECTIONS: Record<string, string> = { tables_freshness: ` TABLES & FRESHNESS: - Tables and row counts: SELECT table_schema, table_name, table_type, row_count FROM <DATABASE>.INFORMATION_SCHEMA.TABLES WHERE table_schema NOT IN ('INFORMATION_SCHEMA') ORDER BY table_schema, table_name; - Check freshness -- identify stale tables: SELECT table_schema, table_name, table_type, row_count, last_altered, DATEDIFF('hour', last_altered, CURRENT_TIMESTAMP()) AS hours_since_update, CASE WHEN DATEDIFF('hour', last_altered, CURRENT_TIMESTAMP()) > 168 THEN 'critical' WHEN DATEDIFF('hour', last_altered, CURRENT_TIMESTAMP()) > 24 THEN 'warning' ELSE 'fresh' END AS freshness_status FROM <DATABASE>.INFORMATION_SCHEMA.TABLES WHERE table_schema NOT IN ('INFORMATION_SCHEMA') AND table_type = 'BASE TABLE' ORDER BY hours_since_update DESC; - Check for row count anomalies (empty tables that shouldn't be)`, dynamic_tables: ` DYNAMIC TABLES: - Discover: SHOW DYNAMIC TABLES IN DATABASE <DATABASE>; - Check scheduling_state (should be ACTIVE) - Check refresh history for failures ...`, tasks: ` TASKS: - Discover: SHOW TASKS IN DATABASE <DATABASE>; - Check execution history for failures via TASK_HISTORY table function - Flag suspended tasks and tasks with recent failures`, streams: ` STREAMS: - Discover: SHOW STREAMS IN DATABASE <DATABASE>; - Check each stream's stale status (stale = true is CRITICAL) - Check stale_after timestamp -- if approaching, flag as warning`, pipes: ` PIPES: - Discover: SHOW PIPES IN DATABASE <DATABASE>; - Check pipe status (RUNNING, STOPPED_CLONING, PAUSED, STALLED) - Check recent copy history for errors ...`, procedures: ` STORED PROCEDURES: - Discover: SHOW PROCEDURES IN DATABASE <DATABASE>; - Identify ETL-related procedures - Flag procedures that do data movement but have no associated task`, };
The
buildSystemPrompt function assembles only the sections the user selected:
export function buildSystemPrompt( database: string, scope: string[], schema: string, ): string { const allScopes = Object.keys(PROMPT_SECTIONS); const activeScopes = scope.length > 0 ? scope : allScopes; // Use the single-schema preamble when a schema is specified let prompt = schema ? PROMPT_PREAMBLE_SINGLE_SCHEMA : PROMPT_PREAMBLE_ALL_SCHEMAS; for (const key of allScopes) { if (activeScopes.includes(key)) { prompt += PROMPT_SECTIONS[key]; } } prompt += PROMPT_FOOTER; // Replace <DATABASE> and <SCHEMA> placeholders throughout prompt = prompt.replace(/<DATABASE>/g, database); if (schema) { prompt = prompt.replace(/<SCHEMA>/g, schema); // Rewrite SHOW ... IN DATABASE to SHOW ... IN SCHEMA // Rewrite INFORMATION_SCHEMA filters to target the single schema } return prompt; }
This composability matters: auditing only tasks and streams is much faster than auditing everything. The user picks the scope in the UI, and the prompt adapts.
The engine also defines
AUDIT_REPORT_SCHEMA -- a JSON schema that tells the agent exactly what structure to return. The schema includes a
pipeline_inventory (what was discovered), a
findings array (each with
category,
severity,
object, and
message), and a
summary with counts and an
overall_health rating.
In-Memory Job Store
Because the audit can take 30-60 seconds, the app uses a poll-based architecture instead of holding an HTTP connection open.
lib/audit-store.ts is the glue:
export interface AuditJob { events: Record<string, unknown>[]; done: boolean; error?: string; } export const jobStore = new Map<string, AuditJob>(); export function pushJobEvent( jobId: string, event: Record<string, unknown>, ): void { const job = jobStore.get(jobId); if (job) job.events.push(event); }
Events accumulate in memory. The frontend polls for new events every 2 seconds. A cleanup interval removes completed jobs after 30 minutes.
The Audit API Route
app/api/audit/route.ts ties everything together. The POST handler:
- Accepts
database,
scope, and
schemafrom the request body
- Creates a job ID and registers it in the job store
- Returns the job ID immediately (non-blocking)
- Fires
runAuditJobin the background
The background function:
async function runAuditJob(jobId, database, scope, schema) { const client = createAgentClient(); const systemPrompt = buildSystemPrompt(database, scope, schema); const userPrompt = buildAuditUserPrompt(database, scope, schema); const messages = [ { role: "user", content: [{ type: "text", text: systemPrompt + "\n\n" + userPrompt }], }, ]; const stream = client.codingAgent.stream({ permissionPolicy: "always_allow", messages, }); let accumulatedText = ""; // Use the SDK's callback API to process events stream.on("text", (delta, accumulated) => { accumulatedText = accumulated; // Try to parse as JSON report on each chunk try { const parsed = JSON.parse(accumulated); if (parsed.findings) { pushJobEvent(jobId, { type: "report", report: parsed }); } } catch { /* not complete JSON yet */ } }); stream.on("toolUse", (ev) => { // Push progress events so the sidebar shows tool execution pushJobEvent(jobId, { type: "tool_progress", toolName: ev.name }); }); stream.on("thinking", (delta) => { pushJobEvent(jobId, { type: "thinking", text: delta }); }); await stream.done(); // Job is complete — mark done in the job store }
The stream uses the SDK's callback API to process three event types:
- text -- accumulated until it forms valid JSON matching the report schema
- toolUse -- emitted as progress events so the sidebar can show what the agent is doing
- thinking -- the agent's chain-of-thought reasoning
Key concepts:
- Coding agent sessions give the AI access to
sql_executeso it can query your Snowflake account directly
- Composable prompts let you scope audits to specific object types for faster, targeted checks
- Poll-based streaming avoids long-lived HTTP connections while still giving the user real-time progress
- Structured JSON output means the report is machine-parseable, not just freeform text
Build the Dashboard UI
Duration: 10
The frontend is a single-page React application built with Material UI. The component hierarchy is straightforward.
Page Root and Providers
app/page.tsx wraps the dashboard in the required providers:
"use client"; import { AppThemeProvider } from "@/components/ThemeContext"; import { AuditDashboard } from "@/components/AuditDashboard"; export default function Page() { return ( <AppThemeProvider> <AuditDashboard /> </AppThemeProvider> ); }
AppThemeProvider wraps the app in the MUI dark/light theme with localStorage persistence.
AuditDashboard -- The Orchestrator
AuditDashboard.tsx connects the hooks to the layout:
export function AuditDashboard() { const { isAuditing, isLoading, report, messages, toolProgress, error, stats, startAudit, cancelAudit, resetView, } = useAudit(); const { fixState, requestFix, sendFollowUp, dismissFix } = useSuggestFix(); return ( <Box sx={{ height: "100vh", display: "flex", flexDirection: "column" }}> <AuditHeader onStartAudit={(db, scope, schema) => startAudit(db, scope, schema)} onCancel={cancelAudit} onReset={resetView} isLoading={isLoading} isAuditing={isAuditing} /> <Box sx={{ flex: 1, overflow: "hidden", display: "flex" }}> {!hasAuditData ? ( <EmptyState /> ) : ( <> {/* Chat thread with inline report accordion */} <Box sx={{ flex: 1, overflow: "auto" }}> <ChatThread messages={messages} report={report} toolProgress={toolProgress} isLoading={isLoading} onSuggestFix={handleSuggestFix} fixState={fixState} /> </Box> {/* Real-time stats sidebar */} <AuditSidebar toolProgress={toolProgress} report={report} stats={stats} isLoading={isLoading} /> </> )} </Box> </Box> ); }
The layout has three zones:
- AuditHeader -- database and schema selectors (fetched via
/api/databasesand
/api/schemas), scope checkboxes, and the "Run Audit" button
- ChatThread -- the main content area showing the conversation, tool call activity, and the audit report as an expandable accordion with severity badges
- AuditSidebar -- a live feed of tool calls with SQL previews and elapsed time
The useAudit Hook -- Poll-Based State Machine
The
useAudit hook drives the audit lifecycle. The core polling function is reused by both audit and fix flows:
const POLL_INTERVAL_MS = 2000; export async function pollJob( jobId: string, onEvent: (event: StreamEvent) => void, signal: AbortSignal, ): Promise<void> { let cursor = 0; while (!signal.aborted) { const resp = await fetch( `/api/audit/progress?jobId=${encodeURIComponent(jobId)}&after=${cursor}`, { credentials: "include", signal }, ); const data = await resp.json(); for (const event of data.events) { onEvent(event); } cursor = data.cursor; if (data.done) return; await new Promise((resolve) => setTimeout(resolve, POLL_INTERVAL_MS)); } }
The
startAudit callback POSTs to
/api/audit, gets back a
jobId, then polls for events. Each event type maps to a state update:
|Event type
|State change
tool_progress
|Appends to sidebar + message tool call list
thinking
|Appends to the assistant message's thinking steps
report
|Sets the parsed audit report
result
|Clears loading state, sets duration/tool call stats
error
|Sets error message, clears loading
The poll includes retry logic with exponential backoff for transient 5xx errors -- important since SAR proxies can occasionally hiccup.
Key concepts:
- Cursor-based polling ensures no events are missed even if a poll is delayed
- AbortController lets the user cancel a running audit cleanly
- useEffect + fetch handles the database/schema dropdowns with loading states
Add Suggest Fix
Duration: 10
After the audit produces findings, each one gets a "Suggest Fix" button. This opens a separate coding agent session focused on remediation.
The Suggest Fix API
app/api/suggest-fix/route.ts creates a new agent session with a remediation-focused prompt:
async function runSuggestFixJob(jobId, finding, database) { const systemPrompt = `You are a Snowflake pipeline remediation expert. When given a finding, respond with a clear, actionable fix. Use SQL code blocks for any commands. If the user asks you to run SQL, you may use sql_execute. Target database: ${database}.`; const userPrompt = `Suggest a concrete fix for this pipeline audit finding: Finding: - Severity: ${finding.severity} - Category: ${finding.category} - Object: ${finding.object} - Message: ${finding.message} ${finding.details ? `- Details: ${JSON.stringify(finding.details)}` : ""} Rules: - Do NOT run any tools or queries. Respond with your answer directly. - Provide exact SQL commands in fenced code blocks. - Explain briefly why the fix works. - Keep the response under 500 words.`; const messages = [{ role: "user", content: [{ type: "text", text: systemPrompt + "\n\n" + userPrompt }], }]; const client = createAgentClient(); const stream = client.codingAgent.stream({ permissionPolicy: "always_allow", messages, }); // Use callbacks to stream text to the job store stream.on("text", (delta) => { pushJobEvent(jobId, { type: "text", text: delta }); }); await stream.done(); // Save the conversation thread for follow-up chat setFixSession([...messages, { role: "assistant", content: [{ type: "text", text: stream.currentText }], }]); }
The fix session is stored per-job in the job store so follow-up chat can continue the conversation without leaking state between requests.
Multi-Turn Follow-Up Chat
The user can ask follow-up questions ("Can you also add a monitoring task?", "What about the downstream views?").
app/api/suggest-fix/chat/route.ts appends the new message to the stored thread and streams back the response:
async function runFixChatJob(jobId: string, message: string) { const fixThread = getFixSession(); const client = createAgentClient(); // Append user message to the thread fixThread.push({ role: "user", content: [{ type: "text", text: message }], }); // Stream with full conversation history for context const stream = client.codingAgent.stream({ permissionPolicy: "always_allow", messages: fixThread, }); // ... accumulate text, push events, update thread }
This is a true multi-turn conversation -- the agent sees every prior message, so it can refine its suggestions based on the user's feedback.
The useSuggestFix Hook
On the frontend,
hooks/useSuggestFix.ts manages the fix lifecycle:
export function useSuggestFix() { const [state, setState] = useState<SuggestFixState>(IDLE); const requestFix = useCallback(async (index, finding, database) => { // POST to /api/suggest-fix, poll for text events // Update state with streaming assistant messages }, []); const sendFollowUp = useCallback(async (message) => { // POST to /api/suggest-fix/chat, poll for response // Append user message + streaming assistant response }, []); const dismissFix = useCallback(() => { // Abort, reset state, POST to /api/suggest-fix/dismiss }, []); return { fixState: state, requestFix, sendFollowUp, dismissFix }; }
The fix panel renders inline in the ChatThread component. Each finding in the report has a "Suggest Fix" button. When clicked, it opens a chat-like panel below the finding with the AI's suggestion and a text input for follow-ups.
Copy and Run
SQL code blocks in fix suggestions include a Copy button so users can paste them into a Snowflake worksheet for execution.
Key concepts:
- Separate agent sessions for audit vs. fix keep concerns isolated and prompts focused
- Multi-turn chat with full message history gives the agent context for iterative refinement
- Per-job thread state (stored in the job store) keeps conversations isolated between requests
- The coding agent uses
permissionPolicy: "always_allow"because it needs to run SQL queries autonomously. Deploy the app with a read-only role to limit what the agent can do.
Deploy and Run
Duration: 10
Generate the Deployment Manifest
The project includes an
app.yml that defines the build and run phases:
install: commands: - ["npm", "ci", "--include=dev"] build: commands: - ["npm", "run", "build"] - ["cp", "-r", ".next/static", ".next/standalone/.next/static"] - ["cp", "-r", "public", ".next/standalone/public"] - ["rm", "-rf", "node_modules"] run: command: ["node", ".next/standalone/server.js"]
The build uses Next.js standalone output mode, which bundles only the required Node.js modules into
.next/standalone/ for a smaller container image.
Set Up and Deploy
From the project directory, run:
snow app setup
This generates a
snowflake.yml with your deployment target (account, database, warehouse). Review it, then deploy:
snow app deploy
The deploy process:
- Builds the Next.js app inside an SPCS container
- Pushes the container image to the Snowflake image registry
- Creates an APPLICATION SERVICE object
- Makes the app available at a URL
Open the App
After deployment completes,
snow app deploy prints the app URL. Open it in your browser.
You can also find the URL with:
snow app status
Run Your First Audit
-
Select a database from the dropdown in the header. The app queries
SHOW DATABASESto populate the list.
-
(Optional) Select a schema to narrow the audit to a single schema instead of the entire database.
-
Choose your audit scope using the checkboxes. You can audit any combination of:
- Tables and freshness
- Dynamic tables
- Tasks
- Views
- Streams
- Pipes
- Stored procedures
-
Click "Run Audit". The sidebar lights up with real-time progress as the agent executes discovery queries and health checks.
-
Review the report. When the audit completes, the report appears as an expandable accordion in the chat thread. Findings are grouped by severity with color-coded badges:
- Red for critical (stale data, failing refreshes, stale streams)
- Orange for warning (approaching thresholds, suspended tasks)
- Blue for info (best practice suggestions, architecture notes)
-
Suggest fixes. Click "Suggest Fix" on any finding to open a remediation chat. The agent provides SQL commands you can review and copy into a Snowflake worksheet.
Local Development
For iterating on the app locally:
npm run dev
This starts the Next.js dev server at
http://localhost:3000. Make sure your
.env.local has
SNOWFLAKE_ACCOUNT and
SNOWFLAKE_PAT set.
Conclusion And Resources
Duration: 2
You have built a full-stack AI-powered pipeline auditor that runs on Snowflake App Runtime. The app uses a Cortex AI coding agent to autonomously discover pipeline objects, run health checks, and produce structured reports -- with an interactive fix suggestion workflow for remediation.
What You Learned
- How to scaffold and deploy a Next.js app on Snowflake App Runtime with
snow app
- How to use
@snowflake/cortex-agent-sdkto run coding agent sessions that analyze your pipelines
- How to build composable system prompts that produce structured JSON reports
- How to create a poll-based architecture for real-time agent progress
- How to implement AI-powered fix suggestions with multi-turn chat
Extending It
- Schedule audits with Snowflake Tasks for daily or weekly health reports
- Send notifications via
SYSTEM$SEND_EMAILwhen critical issues are found
- Store audit history in a Snowflake table for trend analysis over time
- Add more scopes like Snowpipe latency, warehouse queue depth, or credit anomalies
Related Resources
Cleanup
To remove the demo objects created in this quickstart:
DROP DATABASE IF EXISTS PIPELINE_AUDITOR_DB; -- Also drop the Application Service if deployed: DROP APPLICATION SERVICE IF EXISTS pipeline_auditor;
This content is provided as is, and is not maintained on an ongoing basis. It may be out of date with current Snowflake instances