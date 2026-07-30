Introduction to Online Feature Store with Postgres in Snowflake

Overview

The Snowflake Online Feature Store with Postgres (Public Preview) provides low-letency feature retrieval for real-time ML inference. This guide demonstrates how to build a real-time fraud detection system using the Online Feature Store — covering online feature retrieval, time-windowed aggregations, streaming ingestion, and REST API usage.

You'll learn how to register batch, aggregation, and stream Feature Views backed by a managed Postgres serving layer, and how to query and ingest data through the REST API endpoints.

Prerequisites

A Snowflake account (non-trial) in AWS or Azure commercial regions

Basic knowledge of Python and SQL

Familiarity with machine learning concepts

ACCOUNTADMIN access or equivalent permissions

snowflake-ml-python version 1.41 or later

version 1.41 or later A Programmatic Access Token (PAT) for authenticating to the Online Feature Store REST endpoints

What You'll Learn

How to set up the Snowflake Feature Store with a Postgres-backed online service

How to register batch, aggregation, and stream Feature Views

How to query online features with low latency

How to define Stream and Real-time Feature Views

How to ingest streaming events and query features through the REST API

How to integrate with the Snowflake Model Registry

What You'll Need

A Snowflake account

Basic understanding of Snowpark and Snowflake ML

A Programmatic Access Token (PAT)

What You'll Build

A Feature Store with 3 online Feature Views (batch profile, tiled aggregation, stream velocity)

Real-time fraud scoring with low lentency feature retrieval

Stream ingestion pipeline with 2-3 second end-to-end freshness

REST API integration for feature query and stream ingest

Setup and Data Preparation

This section covers environment setup, creating the online service, and loading synthetic fraud data.

Download and Import the Notebook

Click this link: online_feature_store_fraud_detection.ipynb On the GitHub page, click the Download raw file button (download icon in the top right of the file preview) Save the .ipynb file to your computer

Now import the notebook into Snowflake:

Navigate to Projects > Workspaces in Snowsight Click + Add New and choose Upload files button Select the downloaded online_feature_store_fraud_detection.ipynb file from your computer

Run the Setup Cell

The notebook includes a Section 0: Setup cell that creates all required resources:

A dedicated role: FS_DEMO_ROLE

A warehouse: FS_DEMO_WH

A database: FRAUD_OFS_DEMO_DB with schemas SOURCE_DATA , FEATURE_STORE , ML_PIPELINE

with schemas , , Network rule and external access integration for the notebook

Run this cell as ACCOUNTADMIN . You only need to run it once.

Set Up Authentication (PAT)

The Postgres online service communicates via REST endpoints. Set your PAT as an environment variable in the notebook before reading online features:

import os os.environ["SNOWFLAKE_PAT"] = "<your_pat_token>"

To create a PAT in Snowsight: navigate to your profile menu > My profile > Settings > Authentication > Programmatic access tokens > Generate new token.

Initialize Feature Store

Initialize Feature Store

Initialize the Feature Store client, pointing it at the FEATURE_STORE schema. This creates the internal metadata tables if they don't already exist.

from snowflake.ml.feature_store import FeatureStore, CreationMode fs = FeatureStore( session=session, database="FRAUD_OFS_DEMO_DB", name="FEATURE_STORE", default_warehouse="FS_DEMO_WH", creation_mode=CreationMode.CREATE_IF_NOT_EXIST, )

Register Entity

An Entity defines the primary key used to join Feature Views together. Here we register a CUSTOMER entity with CUSTOMER_ID as the join key — all Feature Views in this guide will be keyed by customer.

from snowflake.ml.feature_store import Entity customer_entity = Entity( name="CUSTOMER", join_keys=["CUSTOMER_ID"], desc="A customer identified by their unique customer ID", ) fs.register_entity(customer_entity) fs.list_entities().show()

Create Online Service

The online service is a managed Postgres serving layer. Create it once per Feature Store before registering feature views with online serving.

import time from snowflake.ml.feature_store import online_service create_result = fs.create_online_service( producer_role="FS_DEMO_ROLE", consumer_role="FS_DEMO_ROLE", ) print(f"Create result: {create_result}") # Wait for RUNNING status (takes several minutes on first creation) for i in range(30): status = fs.get_online_service_status() if status.status == "RUNNING": break print(f" [{i}] Status: {status.status}") time.sleep(30) query_url = online_service.endpoint_url(status, "query") ingest_url = online_service.endpoint_url(status, "ingest") print(f"Query URL: {query_url}") print(f"Ingest URL: {ingest_url}")

Register Feature Views

This section demonstrates three types of Feature Views — the core building blocks of the Online Feature Store.

Batch Feature View: Customer Profile

A batch feature view passes pre-computed features from an offline table to the online store. The online store serves the latest row per entity key.

from snowflake.ml.feature_store import FeatureView, OnlineConfig, OnlineStoreType profile_df = session.table("FRAUD_OFS_DEMO_DB.SOURCE_DATA.CUSTOMER_PROFILES") profile_fv = FeatureView( name="CUSTOMER_PROFILE_FEATURES", entities=[customer_entity], feature_df=profile_df, timestamp_col="UPDATED_AT", refresh_freq="1m", online_config=OnlineConfig( enable=True, target_lag="10s", store_type=OnlineStoreType.POSTGRES, ), desc="Customer profile features: account age, total transactions, avg amount", ) registered_profile_fv = fs.register_feature_view(profile_fv, "V1", overwrite=True) print(f"Registered: {registered_profile_fv.name}/{registered_profile_fv.version}")

Time-Windowed Aggregation Feature View

Use the Feature class to define rolling-window aggregate features. The online service pre-computes partial aggregates (tiles) and merges them at query time.

from snowflake.ml.feature_store import Feature txn_features = [ Feature.sum("TRANSACTION_AMOUNT", "1h").alias("SUM_AMT_1H"), Feature.sum("TRANSACTION_AMOUNT", "24h").alias("SUM_AMT_24H"), Feature.count("TRANSACTION_AMOUNT", "24h").alias("TXN_COUNT_24H"), Feature.avg("TRANSACTION_AMOUNT", "7d").alias("AVG_AMT_7D"), ] txn_df = session.table("FRAUD_OFS_DEMO_DB.SOURCE_DATA.TRANSACTIONS") txn_agg_fv = FeatureView( name="CUSTOMER_TXN_AGG", entities=[customer_entity], feature_df=txn_df, features=txn_features, timestamp_col="TRANSACTION_TS", refresh_freq="1m", feature_granularity="1 minute", online_config=OnlineConfig( enable=True, store_type=OnlineStoreType.POSTGRES, ), desc="Rolling transaction aggregations: sum, count, avg over 1h/24h/7d windows", ) registered_txn_fv = fs.register_feature_view(txn_agg_fv, "V1", overwrite=True) print(f"Registered: {registered_txn_fv.name}/{registered_txn_fv.version}")

Stream Feature View: Transaction Velocity

Stream Feature Views ingest events in real time and serve updated features with 2-3 second end-to-end freshness.

Register a Stream Source

from snowflake.ml.feature_store import StreamSource, StreamConfig from snowflake.snowpark.types import ( StructType, StructField, StringType, FloatType, TimestampType, TimestampTimeZone, ) txn_stream = StreamSource( name="TXN_EVENTS", schema=StructType([ StructField("CUSTOMER_ID", StringType()), StructField("TRANSACTION_TS", TimestampType(TimestampTimeZone.NTZ)), StructField("TRANSACTION_AMOUNT", FloatType()), StructField("MERCHANT_CATEGORY", StringType()), ]), desc="Real-time transaction events for velocity features", ) fs.register_stream_source(txn_stream)

Define Transformation and Register

Define a Python transformation function that runs on each ingested event. The backfill_df provides historical data so the online store is pre-populated before any new events arrive.

import pandas as pd def compute_velocity(df: pd.DataFrame) -> pd.DataFrame: """Flag high-velocity transactions.""" df["IS_HIGH_AMOUNT"] = (df["TRANSACTION_AMOUNT"] > 500).astype(int) return df backfill_df = session.table("FRAUD_OFS_DEMO_DB.SOURCE_DATA.TRANSACTIONS") stream_fv = FeatureView( name="TXN_STREAM_VELOCITY", entities=[customer_entity], timestamp_col="TRANSACTION_TS", stream_config=StreamConfig( stream_source=txn_stream, transformation_fn=compute_velocity, backfill_df=backfill_df, ), online_config=OnlineConfig( enable=True, target_lag="10s", store_type=OnlineStoreType.POSTGRES, ), desc="Stream-ingested transaction velocity: per-event features with 2-3s freshness", ) registered_stream_fv = fs.register_feature_view(stream_fv, "V1", overwrite=True) print(f"Registered: {registered_stream_fv.name}/{registered_stream_fv.version}")

Online Feature Retrieval

Read Features from the Online Store

Retrieve feature values by entity key with low latency:

fv = fs.get_feature_view("CUSTOMER_PROFILE_FEATURES", "V1") online_df = fs.read_feature_view( fv, keys=[["CUST_000001"], ["CUST_000042"]], store_type="online", ) online_df.show()

Read Multiple Feature Views

txn_fv = fs.get_feature_view("CUSTOMER_TXN_AGG", "V1") txn_online = fs.read_feature_view( txn_fv, keys=[["CUST_000001"]], store_type="online", ) txn_online.show()

Latency Expectations

The Postgres online store achieves:

p50 : sub-10ms

: sub-10ms p95 : sub-15ms

: sub-15ms p99: sub-20ms

For benchmarking in your own environment, see the Online Feature Store Benchmark Kit.

Stream Ingestion

Ingest Events via Python SDK

Use fs.stream_ingest() to push events in real time. Ingested events are available in the online store within 2-3 seconds.

import time from datetime import datetime # Ingest a new transaction event fs.stream_ingest( stream_source="TXN_EVENTS", records=[ { "CUSTOMER_ID": "CUST_000042", "TRANSACTION_TS": datetime.now().strftime("%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S"), "TRANSACTION_AMOUNT": 2500.00, "MERCHANT_CATEGORY": "electronics", } ], ) print("Event ingested. Waiting for online store to update...") time.sleep(3) # Verify the update stream_fv = fs.get_feature_view("TXN_STREAM_VELOCITY", "V1") result = fs.read_feature_view( stream_fv, keys=[["CUST_000042"]], store_type="online", ) result.show()

Before/After Comparison

This demonstrates the end-to-end freshness of stream ingestion. We read the feature value before ingesting a new event, wait 3 seconds, then read again. You should see IS_HIGH_AMOUNT flip to 1 after the high-value transaction is ingested — confirming that the online store updates within seconds.

# Read before ingest before = fs.read_feature_view(stream_fv, keys=[["CUST_000042"]], store_type="online") print("BEFORE:", before.to_pandas().to_string(index=False)) # Ingest suspicious transaction fs.stream_ingest("TXN_EVENTS", records=[{ "CUSTOMER_ID": "CUST_000042", "TRANSACTION_TS": datetime.now().strftime("%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S"), "TRANSACTION_AMOUNT": 5000.00, "MERCHANT_CATEGORY": "crypto_exchange", }]) time.sleep(3) # Read after ingest after = fs.read_feature_view(stream_fv, keys=[["CUST_000042"]], store_type="online") print("AFTER:", after.to_pandas().to_string(index=False))

REST API: Query and Ingest

The online service exposes HTTP endpoints for feature retrieval and stream ingestion. These can be called from any client (Python, curl, application code).

Get Endpoint URLs

In Python, retrieve the URLs from the online service status:

from snowflake.ml.feature_store import online_service status = fs.get_online_service_status() query_url = online_service.endpoint_url(status, "query") ingest_url = online_service.endpoint_url(status, "ingest") print(f"Query: {query_url}") print(f"Ingest: {ingest_url}")

Query Endpoint

Retrieve features via the REST query API:

export SNOWFLAKE_PAT="<your_pat_token>" export QUERY_URL="<query_endpoint_url>" curl -s -X POST "$QUERY_URL/api/v1/query" \ -H "Authorization: Snowflake Token=\"$SNOWFLAKE_PAT\"" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "feature_view": "CUSTOMER_TXN_AGG", "version": "V1", "keys": [["CUST_000001"], ["CUST_000042"]] }'

Ingest Endpoint

Push events via the REST ingest API:

export INGEST_URL="<ingest_endpoint_url>" curl -s -X POST "$INGEST_URL/api/v1/ingest" \ -H "Authorization: Snowflake Token=\"$SNOWFLAKE_PAT\"" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "stream_source": "TXN_EVENTS", "records": [ { "CUSTOMER_ID": "CUST_000042", "TRANSACTION_TS": "2026-07-30 10:15:00", "TRANSACTION_AMOUNT": 3200.00, "MERCHANT_CATEGORY": "jewelry" } ] }'

Model Registry Integration

The Online Feature Store integrates with the Snowflake Model Registry. When deploying a model as a service, you can configure automatic feature retrieval so the inference endpoint only needs entity IDs.

NOTE: Model training is handled in the notebook. The notebook uses fs.generate_training_set() to create a point-in-time correct training dataset from the Feature Views above, then trains an XGBoost fraud classifier. See the notebook for full training details.

Log Model to Registry

After training in the notebook, the model is registered:

from snowflake.ml.registry import Registry registry = Registry(session=session) mv = registry.log_model( model=trained_model, model_name="FRAUD_DETECTION_MODEL", version_name="V1", metrics={"auc": auc_score, "f1": f1_score}, )

Deploy with Automatic Feature Retrieval

Pass feature_sources_per_function to have the service automatically look up features from the online store at inference time. You only need to send the entity ID ( CUSTOMER_ID ) in the request.

mv.create_service( service_name="FRAUD_SCORING_SVC", service_compute_pool="ML_INFERENCE_POOL", ingress_enabled=True, feature_sources_per_function={ "predict": [registered_profile_fv, registered_txn_fv], }, )

With this configuration, a prediction request only needs:

{"CUSTOMER_ID": "CUST_000042"}

The service fetches CUSTOMER_PROFILE_FEATURES and CUSTOMER_TXN_AGG from the online store automatically before invoking the model.

Clean Up

Drop the Online Service

The Postgres online service runs continuously. Drop it from the notebook when done:

fs.drop_online_service()

Run the Teardown Script

Open Snowflake and navigate to Projects > Workspaces Create a new SQL file and paste the following:

USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; SET USERNAME = (SELECT CURRENT_USER()); -- Drop online service resources (handled by fs.drop_online_service() above) -- Drop database (drops all schemas, tables, feature views, dynamic tables) USE ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE; DROP DATABASE IF EXISTS FRAUD_OFS_DEMO_DB; DROP WAREHOUSE IF EXISTS FS_DEMO_WH; DROP COMPUTE POOL IF EXISTS FS_DEMO_INFERENCE_POOL; -- Drop integration and role USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; DROP INTEGRATION IF EXISTS FRAUD_OFS_DEMO_ALLOW_ALL_INTEGRATION; REVOKE CREATE DATABASE ON ACCOUNT FROM ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE; REVOKE CREATE WAREHOUSE ON ACCOUNT FROM ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE; REVOKE CREATE COMPUTE POOL ON ACCOUNT FROM ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE; REVOKE BIND SERVICE ENDPOINT ON ACCOUNT FROM ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE; REVOKE IMPORT SHARE ON ACCOUNT FROM ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE; REVOKE EXECUTE TASK ON ACCOUNT FROM ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE; REVOKE EXECUTE MANAGED TASK ON ACCOUNT FROM ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE; REVOKE ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE FROM USER identifier($USERNAME); DROP ROLE IF EXISTS FS_DEMO_ROLE; SELECT 'Teardown complete.' AS STATUS;

Conclusion and Resources

Congratulations! You've built a real-time fraud detection system using the Snowflake Online Feature Store with Postgres.

What You Learned

How to create a Postgres-backed online service with create_online_service()

How to register batch, aggregation, and stream Feature Views with OnlineStoreType.POSTGRES

How to retrieve online features with low latency

How to ingest streaming events with 2-3 second end-to-end freshness

How to use the REST API endpoints for feature query and stream ingest

How to integrate with Model Registry for automatic feature retrieval at inference time

Key Takeaways

Postgres Online Store delivers p50 ~5-10ms in-region latency via the REST query API

delivers p50 ~5-10ms in-region latency via the REST query API Time-windowed aggregations ( Feature.sum/count/avg ) compute rolling metrics automatically

( ) compute rolling metrics automatically Stream Feature Views provide 2-3 second freshness via REST ingest

provide 2-3 second freshness via REST ingest REST API enables language-agnostic integration (curl, Python, any HTTP client)

enables language-agnostic integration (curl, Python, any HTTP client) feature_sources_per_function eliminates the need for clients to fetch features manually

Related Resources

Next Steps