Evaluate and Optimize AI Functions in Snowflake
Overview
Evaluate an AI call against labeled support tickets, compare models, then wrap the prompt in a custom AI function and optimize its quality/cost tradeoff. This guide uses AI_FUNCTION_EVALUATION and AI_FUNCTION_OPTIMIZATION experiments. You choose whether to promote an optimized implementation; optimization does not change your original function automatically.
Prerequisites
- Familiarity with SQL and running SQL in Snowflake.
- An existing database and a dedicated tutorial schema, with
USAGEon both.
CREATE TABLE,
CREATE STAGE,
CREATE FILE FORMAT,
CREATE DATASET,
CREATE FUNCTION, and
CREATE EXPERIMENTprivileges on that schema.
- Access to Cortex AI functions, for example through the
SNOWFLAKE.CORTEX_USERor
SNOWFLAKE.AI_FUNCTIONS_USERdatabase role. See AI function access requirements.
- Access to a running warehouse for loading data and standalone SQL queries.
- Access to
claude-sonnet-4-5and
claude-haiku-4-5. Candidate and reflection models must also be authorized for optimization in your account and region. See model availability.
Evaluation and optimization run asynchronously on serverless compute, billed as
SERVERLESS_EXPERIMENTS, plus Cortex inference tokens. Loading and standalone queries use your selected warehouse; direct AI function calls also incur inference charges. Optimization applies its budget to each candidate model, so adding models increases work and cost. This guide starts with 50 rows and an
ultra-lightoptimization budget. It does not guarantee an accuracy improvement or a particular cost reduction.
What You'll Learn
- Prepare a versioned, labeled dataset for evaluation.
- Measure output quality across repeated runs and different models.
- Define and test a custom format-compliance metric.
- Compare optimized candidates by quality and relative cost, then promote a selected run.
What You'll Need
- A Snowflake account with the prerequisites above. The optimization documentation currently lists public-preview rollout limitations; confirm availability before starting.
- A Snowsight SQL worksheet or Workspace SQL file. Snowflake CLI or SnowSQL is optional for
uploading the CSV with
PUT; do not run a local-file
PUTin a Snowsight worksheet.
- Download ticket_sentiment_eval.csv.
Save the linked content as
ticket_sentiment_eval.csv.
The CSV has two columns,
TICKET_TEXT and
EXPECTED_SENTIMENT, with 16 negative, 18 neutral,
and 16 positive examples. The tickets and illustrative sentiment labels were AI-generated for
this tutorial, not sourced from customer records. They demonstrate the workflow; they are not
an independently annotated benchmark or evidence of production accuracy.
What You'll Build
A reusable
classify_sentiment AI function, a versioned dataset, baseline and comparison
evaluations, a custom scoring function, and a multi-model optimization experiment.
Set Up Session
Replace every
MY_DB.MY_SCHEMA in the SQL and YAML below with your existing tutorial database
and schema. Replace
MY_WAREHOUSE with a warehouse you can use, and select your authorized role
in the SQL editor. Use ordinary, unquoted identifiers for these substitutions.
USE WAREHOUSE MY_WAREHOUSE; USE SCHEMA MY_DB.MY_SCHEMA;
Use a dedicated schema with no existing objects bearing the names in this guide. Initial object
creation deliberately uses
CREATE, not
CREATE OR REPLACE, to avoid overwriting existing work.
If a name already exists, use another tutorial schema or deliberately clean up only objects you
created for this guide. The promotion step is the sole intentional function replacement.
Run the code blocks in order, but wait for each asynchronous experiment to finish before reading its final results. A selected warehouse does not make experiment execution synchronous.
Load Sample Data
Create a table, file format, and internal stage. The table stores labels in an object; the dataset created in the next section exposes them as plain strings for evaluation.
CREATE TABLE ticket_sentiment_eval_data ( ID NUMBER AUTOINCREMENT START 1 INCREMENT 1 ORDER, TICKET_TEXT VARCHAR, EXPECTED VARIANT ); CREATE FILE FORMAT csv_quoted TYPE = CSV SKIP_HEADER = 1 FIELD_OPTIONALLY_ENCLOSED_BY = '"' ENCODING = 'UTF8'; CREATE STAGE eval_stage FILE_FORMAT = csv_quoted;
Upload the downloaded CSV using one of these methods:
- In Snowsight, locate your tutorial schema's
EVAL_STAGEin the database object browser and use its file-upload control to upload
ticket_sentiment_eval.csv.
- In Snowflake CLI or SnowSQL, replace the local path and run:
PUT file:///path/to/ticket_sentiment_eval.csv @eval_stage AUTO_COMPRESS = TRUE;
Then run the following load in your SQL editor. The pattern accepts the uncompressed file or
its
.gz form. The two CSV columns become
TICKET_TEXT and an
EXPECTED label object.
COPY INTO ticket_sentiment_eval_data (TICKET_TEXT, EXPECTED) FROM ( SELECT $1, OBJECT_CONSTRUCT('SENTIMENT', $2) FROM @eval_stage ) PATTERN = '.*ticket_sentiment_eval[.]csv([.]gz)?' FILE_FORMAT = (FORMAT_NAME = csv_quoted); SELECT EXPECTED:SENTIMENT::VARCHAR AS sentiment, COUNT(*) AS ticket_count FROM ticket_sentiment_eval_data GROUP BY 1 ORDER BY 1;
Confirm negative = 16, neutral = 18, positive = 16, totaling 50 rows, before continuing.
Create Labeled Dataset
Evaluation uses a versioned Snowflake dataset (
SNOWFLAKE.ML.DATASET), not a plain table or
view. Map the object's
SENTIMENT key to a lowercase string named
EXPECTED_SENTIMENT.
CREATE DATASET ticket_sentiment_ds; ALTER DATASET ticket_sentiment_ds ADD VERSION 'v1' FROM ( SELECT TICKET_TEXT, LOWER(EXPECTED:SENTIMENT::STRING) AS EXPECTED_SENTIMENT FROM ticket_sentiment_eval_data );
Evaluate the Baseline
The prompt requests one lowercase label.
TRIM(LOWER(...)) normalizes the output before
exact_match compares it with the expected string. Three runs let you observe variation across
repeated evaluations; identical scores are also possible.
CREATE EXPERIMENT sentiment_eval_baseline TYPE = 'AI_FUNCTION_EVALUATION' FROM SPECIFICATION $$ query_text: "TRIM(LOWER(AI_COMPLETE('claude-sonnet-4-5', 'Reply with exactly one lowercase word - positive, negative, or neutral - ' || 'for the sentiment of this support ticket: ' || TICKET_TEXT)::VARCHAR))" metrics: - name: exact_match dataset: name: MY_DB.MY_SCHEMA.ticket_sentiment_ds version: v1 ground_truth: EXPECTED_SENTIMENT evaluation: num_eval_runs: 3 $$; EXECUTE EXPERIMENT sentiment_eval_baseline;
EXECUTE EXPERIMENT returns immediately. Inspect the
metadata JSON column for each run's
RUNNING,
FINISHED, or
FAILED status:
SHOW RUNS IN EXPERIMENT sentiment_eval_baseline;
Wait until all three runs are
FINISHED. If a run is
FAILED, inspect its reported error and
resolve the cause before continuing. Create a newly named experiment for another execution
rather than overwriting results you want to compare.
SHOW RUN METRICS IN EXPERIMENT sentiment_eval_baseline RUN EVAL_1; SHOW RUN PARAMETERS IN EXPERIMENT sentiment_eval_baseline RUN EVAL_1; SHOW RUN METRICS IN EXPERIMENT sentiment_eval_baseline RUN EVAL_2; SHOW RUN METRICS IN EXPERIMENT sentiment_eval_baseline RUN EVAL_3;
The
score metric is between 0 and 1. Parameters include the model and number of rows evaluated.
Record the three scores to compare with the next experiment.
For a visual view, open AI & ML > AI Functions in Snowsight and find the evaluation listing.
Select
SENTIMENT_EVAL_BASELINE to inspect its runs. Navigation labels can vary as the UI evolves;
the SQL statements above provide the results without depending on that navigation.
Compare Two Models
Evaluate Haiku with the same prompt, normalization, dataset, metric, and number of runs. Only the model and experiment name change. Do not replace the baseline experiment.
CREATE EXPERIMENT sentiment_eval_haiku TYPE = 'AI_FUNCTION_EVALUATION' FROM SPECIFICATION $$ query_text: "TRIM(LOWER(AI_COMPLETE('claude-haiku-4-5', 'Reply with exactly one lowercase word - positive, negative, or neutral - ' || 'for the sentiment of this support ticket: ' || TICKET_TEXT)::VARCHAR))" metrics: - name: exact_match dataset: name: MY_DB.MY_SCHEMA.ticket_sentiment_ds version: v1 ground_truth: EXPECTED_SENTIMENT evaluation: num_eval_runs: 3 $$; EXECUTE EXPERIMENT sentiment_eval_haiku;
Poll status until all three runs are
FINISHED, then read their scores:
SHOW RUNS IN EXPERIMENT sentiment_eval_haiku;
SHOW RUN METRICS IN EXPERIMENT sentiment_eval_haiku RUN EVAL_1; SHOW RUN METRICS IN EXPERIMENT sentiment_eval_haiku RUN EVAL_2; SHOW RUN METRICS IN EXPERIMENT sentiment_eval_haiku RUN EVAL_3;
Compare the range of scores with the baseline. A small difference on this 50-row illustrative dataset is not sufficient evidence that one model is universally better.
Test Custom Scoring
A custom metric is a scalar UDF called as
custom_udf(EXPECTED, PREDICTED), with two VARCHAR
arguments: ground truth first, model output second. It returns an object with a numeric
score
in 0-1 and optional
feedback.
This metric measures label correctness and strict output formatting:
1.0: the output exactly equals the expected lowercase label.
0.5: the output is only that label, but differs in case, surrounding whitespace, or one trailing period.
0.0: anything else, including explanations, negation, multiple labels, empty values, and nulls.
It intentionally does not interpret natural-language explanations. For example, when the expected
label is
negative,
Negative. earns 0.5, but
Negative. The customer is upset. earns 0.
Returning all three labels cannot earn partial credit.
CREATE FUNCTION MY_DB.MY_SCHEMA.format_metric(EXPECTED VARCHAR, PREDICTED VARCHAR) RETURNS OBJECT AS $$ OBJECT_CONSTRUCT( 'score', CASE WHEN EXPECTED IS NULL OR PREDICTED IS NULL OR EXPECTED NOT IN ('positive', 'negative', 'neutral') THEN 0.0 WHEN PREDICTED = EXPECTED THEN 1.0 WHEN REGEXP_LIKE(LOWER(PREDICTED), '[[:space:]]*' || EXPECTED || '[.]?[[:space:]]*') THEN 0.5 ELSE 0.0 END, 'feedback', 'expected=' || COALESCE(EXPECTED, '<NULL>') || ' got=' || LEFT(COALESCE(PREDICTED, '<NULL>'), 100)) $$;
Test the UDF before paying for an evaluation. Every row below should have
passed = TRUE.
SELECT expected_label, predicted, expected_score, MY_DB.MY_SCHEMA.format_metric(expected_label, predicted):score::FLOAT AS actual_score, actual_score = expected_score AS passed FROM VALUES ('negative', 'negative', 1.0), ('negative', 'Negative', 0.5), ('negative', ' negative ', 0.5), ('negative', 'Negative.', 0.5), ('negative', 'Negative. The customer is upset.', 0.0), ('negative', 'not negative; positive', 0.0), ('negative', 'positive negative neutral', 0.0), ('negative', 'not negative', 0.0), ('negative', 'negative..', 0.0), ('positive', 'negative', 0.0), ('positive', 'positively', 0.0), ('positive', '', 0.0), ('positive', NULL, 0.0), (NULL, 'positive', 0.0), ('unknown', 'unknown', 0.0) AS cases(expected_label, predicted, expected_score);
Evaluate raw model output without trimming or lowercasing it first, so the metric can observe
formatting differences. The explicit
evaluation section requests one run.
CREATE EXPERIMENT sentiment_eval_format TYPE = 'AI_FUNCTION_EVALUATION' FROM SPECIFICATION $$ query_text: "AI_COMPLETE('claude-sonnet-4-5', 'Reply with exactly one lowercase word - positive, negative, or neutral - ' || 'for the sentiment of this support ticket: ' || TICKET_TEXT)::VARCHAR" metrics: - name: custom custom_udf: MY_DB.MY_SCHEMA.format_metric dataset: name: MY_DB.MY_SCHEMA.ticket_sentiment_ds version: v1 ground_truth: EXPECTED_SENTIMENT evaluation: num_eval_runs: 1 $$; EXECUTE EXPERIMENT sentiment_eval_format;
Check for
FINISHED before inspecting the score:
SHOW RUNS IN EXPERIMENT sentiment_eval_format;
SHOW RUN METRICS IN EXPERIMENT sentiment_eval_format RUN EVAL_1;
This custom score has different semantics from the normalized exact-match baseline. Compare implementations using the same metric; do not treat the two scores as interchangeable accuracies.
Optimize the Function
Optimization searches for better implementations and model choices. For this guide, return to
exact_match, the metric used in the baseline and model comparison, rather than the custom metric.
Create the Function
Wrap the baseline expression in a reusable AI function. When referencing a named function in an
optimization specification, it must be created with
CREATE AI FUNCTION, not plain
CREATE FUNCTION. The optimization documentation requires exactly one
AI_COMPLETE call.
The explicit VARCHAR cast makes the declared return type clear.
CREATE AI FUNCTION MY_DB.MY_SCHEMA.classify_sentiment(ticket VARCHAR) RETURNS VARCHAR AS $$ TRIM(LOWER(AI_COMPLETE('claude-sonnet-4-5', 'Reply with exactly one lowercase word - positive, negative, or neutral - ' || 'for the sentiment of this support ticket: ' || ticket)::VARCHAR)) $$; SELECT TICKET_TEXT, MY_DB.MY_SCHEMA.classify_sentiment(TICKET_TEXT) AS predicted FROM ticket_sentiment_eval_data ORDER BY ID LIMIT 5;
Run the Optimization
Map the function argument
ticket to the dataset column
TICKET_TEXT. Unlike evaluation,
optimization places
ground_truth under
dataset.column_mapping.
CREATE EXPERIMENT MY_DB.MY_SCHEMA.sentiment_opt TYPE = 'AI_FUNCTION_OPTIMIZATION' FROM SPECIFICATION $$ function: function_name: "MY_DB.MY_SCHEMA.classify_sentiment(VARCHAR)" metrics: - name: exact_match dataset: name: MY_DB.MY_SCHEMA.ticket_sentiment_ds version: v1 column_mapping: argument_mapping: ticket: TICKET_TEXT ground_truth: EXPECTED_SENTIMENT optimization: models: - claude-sonnet-4-5 - claude-haiku-4-5 reflection_model: claude-sonnet-4-5 strategy: balanced budget: ultra-light $$; EXECUTE EXPERIMENT MY_DB.MY_SCHEMA.sentiment_opt;
Both candidate models are optimized within this one experiment. The reflection model proposes improvements. A model that is unavailable or unauthorized for optimization can fail the experiment.
Inspect Completed Runs
SHOW RUNS IN EXPERIMENT MY_DB.MY_SCHEMA.sentiment_opt;
The experiment produces a
SEED run for the original function and
ITER_<N> candidate runs.
Wait for optimization to finish before selecting a winner; intermediate results may be incomplete.
Inspect the reported error if a run fails.
SHOW RUN METRICS IN EXPERIMENT MY_DB.MY_SCHEMA.sentiment_opt RUN SEED; SHOW RUN METRICS IN EXPERIMENT MY_DB.MY_SCHEMA.sentiment_opt ->> SELECT "run_name", "value" FROM $1 WHERE "name" = 'is_frontier' AND "value" = 1.0;
Use an actual completed candidate from these results. In the next two statements and the promotion
statement, replace
CHOSEN_RUN with its exact run name.
CHOSEN_RUN is a placeholder, not a run
created by the guide; do not assume a particular
ITER_<N> exists or is on the frontier.
SHOW RUN METRICS IN EXPERIMENT MY_DB.MY_SCHEMA.sentiment_opt RUN CHOSEN_RUN; SHOW RUN PARAMETERS IN EXPERIMENT MY_DB.MY_SCHEMA.sentiment_opt RUN CHOSEN_RUN;
|Field
|Kind
|Meaning
val_score
|Metric
|Quality on the validation split (0-1)
test_score
|Metric
|Quality on the held-out test split, reported for frontier runs
cost_compared_to_seed
|Metric
|Below 1 is cheaper than the seed; above 1 is pricier
is_frontier
|Metric
|1 identifies a candidate on the quality/cost frontier
run_type
|Parameter
seed,
accepted, or
rejected
model
|Parameter
|Candidate model
function_impl
|Parameter
|Candidate implementation
Compare frontier candidates using
test_score and
cost_compared_to_seed, not validation score
alone. Prefer the original function if no candidate offers a useful tradeoff. An optimized
candidate is not guaranteed to outperform the seed on this small, simple dataset.
You can also inspect
SENTIMENT_OPT in the Snowsight AI Functions optimization listing to
compare candidate quality and cost visually.
Promote Your Selection
Only run this step if you want to adopt a completed candidate. After replacing
CHOSEN_RUN, this
statement intentionally replaces the tutorial's original function in place. Its signature and
return type remain unchanged, so existing calls use the selected implementation. Do not run it
against a production function as part of this exercise.
CREATE OR REPLACE AI FUNCTION MY_DB.MY_SCHEMA.classify_sentiment(ticket VARCHAR) RETURNS VARCHAR FROM EXPERIMENT MY_DB.MY_SCHEMA.sentiment_opt RUN CHOSEN_RUN; SELECT TICKET_TEXT, MY_DB.MY_SCHEMA.classify_sentiment(TICKET_TEXT) AS predicted FROM ticket_sentiment_eval_data ORDER BY ID LIMIT 5;
Check After Promotion
Create a separate evaluation so the original baseline remains available. This is a regression check on reused data, not independent validation: optimization has already used this dataset. For an independent assessment, collect separately labeled examples that were not used for tuning or selecting the winner, and evaluate on a new dataset.
CREATE EXPERIMENT sentiment_eval_promoted TYPE = 'AI_FUNCTION_EVALUATION' FROM SPECIFICATION $$ query_text: "MY_DB.MY_SCHEMA.classify_sentiment(TICKET_TEXT)" metrics: - name: exact_match dataset: name: MY_DB.MY_SCHEMA.ticket_sentiment_ds version: v1 ground_truth: EXPECTED_SENTIMENT evaluation: num_eval_runs: 3 $$; EXECUTE EXPERIMENT sentiment_eval_promoted;
Wait for the three runs to finish before comparing their scores with the saved baseline:
SHOW RUNS IN EXPERIMENT sentiment_eval_promoted;
SHOW RUN METRICS IN EXPERIMENT sentiment_eval_promoted RUN EVAL_1; SHOW RUN METRICS IN EXPERIMENT sentiment_eval_promoted RUN EVAL_2; SHOW RUN METRICS IN EXPERIMENT sentiment_eval_promoted RUN EVAL_3;
Clean Up
Wait for all experiments to stop running. Save any results you want to keep before dropping the objects. Run this only in the dedicated tutorial schema; it removes the uploaded stage file too. The warehouse, database, and schema are not dropped because they existed before the tutorial.
USE SCHEMA MY_DB.MY_SCHEMA; DROP EXPERIMENT IF EXISTS sentiment_eval_baseline; DROP EXPERIMENT IF EXISTS sentiment_eval_haiku; DROP EXPERIMENT IF EXISTS sentiment_eval_format; DROP EXPERIMENT IF EXISTS sentiment_opt; DROP EXPERIMENT IF EXISTS sentiment_eval_promoted; DROP FUNCTION IF EXISTS classify_sentiment(VARCHAR); DROP FUNCTION IF EXISTS format_metric(VARCHAR, VARCHAR); DROP DATASET IF EXISTS ticket_sentiment_ds; DROP TABLE IF EXISTS ticket_sentiment_eval_data; DROP STAGE IF EXISTS eval_stage; DROP FILE FORMAT IF EXISTS csv_quoted;
Conclusion and Resources
What You Learned
You loaded a synthetic labeled dataset, evaluated an AI call repeatedly, compared two models, implemented a custom metric, and explored automated optimization of a reusable AI function. You also learned to select a quality/cost tradeoff explicitly and distinguish a regression check from independent validation.
Continue with Cortex Code
Cortex AI Function Studio is a Cortex Code skill for the create, evaluate, and optimize workflow. This guide performs the steps explicitly in SQL; Cortex Code is not required to complete it. With Cortex Code available, you can ask it to help create a custom AI function, evaluate an existing function, or optimize an implementation against labeled data.
For a production use case, start by defining your label policy and assembling a representative, independently reviewed dataset with separate examples reserved for final evaluation.
Related Resources
This content is provided as is, and is not maintained on an ongoing basis. It may be out of date with current Snowflake instances