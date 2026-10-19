Evaluate and Optimize AI Functions in Snowflake

Overview

Evaluate an AI call against labeled support tickets, compare models, then wrap the prompt in a custom AI function and optimize its quality/cost tradeoff. This guide uses AI_FUNCTION_EVALUATION and AI_FUNCTION_OPTIMIZATION experiments. You choose whether to promote an optimized implementation; optimization does not change your original function automatically.

Prerequisites

Familiarity with SQL and running SQL in Snowflake.

An existing database and a dedicated tutorial schema, with USAGE on both.

on both. CREATE TABLE , CREATE STAGE , CREATE FILE FORMAT , CREATE DATASET , CREATE FUNCTION , and CREATE EXPERIMENT privileges on that schema.

, , , , , and privileges on that schema. Access to Cortex AI functions, for example through the SNOWFLAKE.CORTEX_USER or SNOWFLAKE.AI_FUNCTIONS_USER database role. See AI function access requirements.

or database role. See AI function access requirements. Access to a running warehouse for loading data and standalone SQL queries.

Access to claude-sonnet-4-5 and claude-haiku-4-5 . Candidate and reflection models must also be authorized for optimization in your account and region. See model availability.

Evaluation and optimization run asynchronously on serverless compute, billed as SERVERLESS_EXPERIMENTS , plus Cortex inference tokens. Loading and standalone queries use your selected warehouse; direct AI function calls also incur inference charges. Optimization applies its budget to each candidate model, so adding models increases work and cost. This guide starts with 50 rows and an ultra-light optimization budget. It does not guarantee an accuracy improvement or a particular cost reduction.

What You'll Learn

Prepare a versioned, labeled dataset for evaluation.

Measure output quality across repeated runs and different models.

Define and test a custom format-compliance metric.

Compare optimized candidates by quality and relative cost, then promote a selected run.

What You'll Need

A Snowflake account with the prerequisites above. The optimization documentation currently lists public-preview rollout limitations; confirm availability before starting.

A Snowsight SQL worksheet or Workspace SQL file. Snowflake CLI or SnowSQL is optional for uploading the CSV with PUT ; do not run a local-file PUT in a Snowsight worksheet.

; do not run a local-file in a Snowsight worksheet. Download ticket_sentiment_eval.csv. Save the linked content as ticket_sentiment_eval.csv .

The CSV has two columns, TICKET_TEXT and EXPECTED_SENTIMENT , with 16 negative, 18 neutral, and 16 positive examples. The tickets and illustrative sentiment labels were AI-generated for this tutorial, not sourced from customer records. They demonstrate the workflow; they are not an independently annotated benchmark or evidence of production accuracy.

What You'll Build

A reusable classify_sentiment AI function, a versioned dataset, baseline and comparison evaluations, a custom scoring function, and a multi-model optimization experiment.

Set Up Session

Replace every MY_DB.MY_SCHEMA in the SQL and YAML below with your existing tutorial database and schema. Replace MY_WAREHOUSE with a warehouse you can use, and select your authorized role in the SQL editor. Use ordinary, unquoted identifiers for these substitutions.

USE WAREHOUSE MY_WAREHOUSE; USE SCHEMA MY_DB.MY_SCHEMA;

Use a dedicated schema with no existing objects bearing the names in this guide. Initial object creation deliberately uses CREATE , not CREATE OR REPLACE , to avoid overwriting existing work. If a name already exists, use another tutorial schema or deliberately clean up only objects you created for this guide. The promotion step is the sole intentional function replacement.

Run the code blocks in order, but wait for each asynchronous experiment to finish before reading its final results. A selected warehouse does not make experiment execution synchronous.

Load Sample Data

Create a table, file format, and internal stage. The table stores labels in an object; the dataset created in the next section exposes them as plain strings for evaluation.

CREATE TABLE ticket_sentiment_eval_data ( ID NUMBER AUTOINCREMENT START 1 INCREMENT 1 ORDER, TICKET_TEXT VARCHAR, EXPECTED VARIANT ); CREATE FILE FORMAT csv_quoted TYPE = CSV SKIP_HEADER = 1 FIELD_OPTIONALLY_ENCLOSED_BY = '"' ENCODING = 'UTF8'; CREATE STAGE eval_stage FILE_FORMAT = csv_quoted;

Upload the downloaded CSV using one of these methods:

In Snowsight, locate your tutorial schema's EVAL_STAGE in the database object browser and use its file-upload control to upload ticket_sentiment_eval.csv .

in the database object browser and use its file-upload control to upload . In Snowflake CLI or SnowSQL, replace the local path and run:

PUT file:///path/to/ticket_sentiment_eval.csv @eval_stage AUTO_COMPRESS = TRUE;

Then run the following load in your SQL editor. The pattern accepts the uncompressed file or its .gz form. The two CSV columns become TICKET_TEXT and an EXPECTED label object.

COPY INTO ticket_sentiment_eval_data (TICKET_TEXT, EXPECTED) FROM ( SELECT $1, OBJECT_CONSTRUCT('SENTIMENT', $2) FROM @eval_stage ) PATTERN = '.*ticket_sentiment_eval[.]csv([.]gz)?' FILE_FORMAT = (FORMAT_NAME = csv_quoted); SELECT EXPECTED:SENTIMENT::VARCHAR AS sentiment, COUNT(*) AS ticket_count FROM ticket_sentiment_eval_data GROUP BY 1 ORDER BY 1;

Confirm negative = 16, neutral = 18, positive = 16, totaling 50 rows, before continuing.

Create Labeled Dataset

Evaluation uses a versioned Snowflake dataset ( SNOWFLAKE.ML.DATASET ), not a plain table or view. Map the object's SENTIMENT key to a lowercase string named EXPECTED_SENTIMENT .

CREATE DATASET ticket_sentiment_ds; ALTER DATASET ticket_sentiment_ds ADD VERSION 'v1' FROM ( SELECT TICKET_TEXT, LOWER(EXPECTED:SENTIMENT::STRING) AS EXPECTED_SENTIMENT FROM ticket_sentiment_eval_data );

Evaluate the Baseline

The prompt requests one lowercase label. TRIM(LOWER(...)) normalizes the output before exact_match compares it with the expected string. Three runs let you observe variation across repeated evaluations; identical scores are also possible.

CREATE EXPERIMENT sentiment_eval_baseline TYPE = 'AI_FUNCTION_EVALUATION' FROM SPECIFICATION $$ query_text: "TRIM(LOWER(AI_COMPLETE('claude-sonnet-4-5', 'Reply with exactly one lowercase word - positive, negative, or neutral - ' || 'for the sentiment of this support ticket: ' || TICKET_TEXT)::VARCHAR))" metrics: - name: exact_match dataset: name: MY_DB.MY_SCHEMA.ticket_sentiment_ds version: v1 ground_truth: EXPECTED_SENTIMENT evaluation: num_eval_runs: 3 $$; EXECUTE EXPERIMENT sentiment_eval_baseline;

EXECUTE EXPERIMENT returns immediately. Inspect the metadata JSON column for each run's RUNNING , FINISHED , or FAILED status:

SHOW RUNS IN EXPERIMENT sentiment_eval_baseline;

Wait until all three runs are FINISHED . If a run is FAILED , inspect its reported error and resolve the cause before continuing. Create a newly named experiment for another execution rather than overwriting results you want to compare.

SHOW RUN METRICS IN EXPERIMENT sentiment_eval_baseline RUN EVAL_1; SHOW RUN PARAMETERS IN EXPERIMENT sentiment_eval_baseline RUN EVAL_1; SHOW RUN METRICS IN EXPERIMENT sentiment_eval_baseline RUN EVAL_2; SHOW RUN METRICS IN EXPERIMENT sentiment_eval_baseline RUN EVAL_3;

The score metric is between 0 and 1. Parameters include the model and number of rows evaluated. Record the three scores to compare with the next experiment.

For a visual view, open AI & ML > AI Functions in Snowsight and find the evaluation listing. Select SENTIMENT_EVAL_BASELINE to inspect its runs. Navigation labels can vary as the UI evolves; the SQL statements above provide the results without depending on that navigation.

Compare Two Models

Evaluate Haiku with the same prompt, normalization, dataset, metric, and number of runs. Only the model and experiment name change. Do not replace the baseline experiment.

CREATE EXPERIMENT sentiment_eval_haiku TYPE = 'AI_FUNCTION_EVALUATION' FROM SPECIFICATION $$ query_text: "TRIM(LOWER(AI_COMPLETE('claude-haiku-4-5', 'Reply with exactly one lowercase word - positive, negative, or neutral - ' || 'for the sentiment of this support ticket: ' || TICKET_TEXT)::VARCHAR))" metrics: - name: exact_match dataset: name: MY_DB.MY_SCHEMA.ticket_sentiment_ds version: v1 ground_truth: EXPECTED_SENTIMENT evaluation: num_eval_runs: 3 $$; EXECUTE EXPERIMENT sentiment_eval_haiku;

Poll status until all three runs are FINISHED , then read their scores:

SHOW RUNS IN EXPERIMENT sentiment_eval_haiku;

SHOW RUN METRICS IN EXPERIMENT sentiment_eval_haiku RUN EVAL_1; SHOW RUN METRICS IN EXPERIMENT sentiment_eval_haiku RUN EVAL_2; SHOW RUN METRICS IN EXPERIMENT sentiment_eval_haiku RUN EVAL_3;

Compare the range of scores with the baseline. A small difference on this 50-row illustrative dataset is not sufficient evidence that one model is universally better.

Test Custom Scoring

A custom metric is a scalar UDF called as custom_udf(EXPECTED, PREDICTED) , with two VARCHAR arguments: ground truth first, model output second. It returns an object with a numeric score in 0-1 and optional feedback .

This metric measures label correctness and strict output formatting:

1.0 : the output exactly equals the expected lowercase label.

: the output exactly equals the expected lowercase label. 0.5 : the output is only that label, but differs in case, surrounding whitespace, or one trailing period.

: the output is only that label, but differs in case, surrounding whitespace, or one trailing period. 0.0 : anything else, including explanations, negation, multiple labels, empty values, and nulls.

It intentionally does not interpret natural-language explanations. For example, when the expected label is negative , Negative. earns 0.5, but Negative. The customer is upset. earns 0. Returning all three labels cannot earn partial credit.

CREATE FUNCTION MY_DB.MY_SCHEMA.format_metric(EXPECTED VARCHAR, PREDICTED VARCHAR) RETURNS OBJECT AS $$ OBJECT_CONSTRUCT( 'score', CASE WHEN EXPECTED IS NULL OR PREDICTED IS NULL OR EXPECTED NOT IN ('positive', 'negative', 'neutral') THEN 0.0 WHEN PREDICTED = EXPECTED THEN 1.0 WHEN REGEXP_LIKE(LOWER(PREDICTED), '[[:space:]]*' || EXPECTED || '[.]?[[:space:]]*') THEN 0.5 ELSE 0.0 END, 'feedback', 'expected=' || COALESCE(EXPECTED, '<NULL>') || ' got=' || LEFT(COALESCE(PREDICTED, '<NULL>'), 100)) $$;

Test the UDF before paying for an evaluation. Every row below should have passed = TRUE .

SELECT expected_label, predicted, expected_score, MY_DB.MY_SCHEMA.format_metric(expected_label, predicted):score::FLOAT AS actual_score, actual_score = expected_score AS passed FROM VALUES ('negative', 'negative', 1.0), ('negative', 'Negative', 0.5), ('negative', ' negative ', 0.5), ('negative', 'Negative.', 0.5), ('negative', 'Negative. The customer is upset.', 0.0), ('negative', 'not negative; positive', 0.0), ('negative', 'positive negative neutral', 0.0), ('negative', 'not negative', 0.0), ('negative', 'negative..', 0.0), ('positive', 'negative', 0.0), ('positive', 'positively', 0.0), ('positive', '', 0.0), ('positive', NULL, 0.0), (NULL, 'positive', 0.0), ('unknown', 'unknown', 0.0) AS cases(expected_label, predicted, expected_score);

Evaluate raw model output without trimming or lowercasing it first, so the metric can observe formatting differences. The explicit evaluation section requests one run.

CREATE EXPERIMENT sentiment_eval_format TYPE = 'AI_FUNCTION_EVALUATION' FROM SPECIFICATION $$ query_text: "AI_COMPLETE('claude-sonnet-4-5', 'Reply with exactly one lowercase word - positive, negative, or neutral - ' || 'for the sentiment of this support ticket: ' || TICKET_TEXT)::VARCHAR" metrics: - name: custom custom_udf: MY_DB.MY_SCHEMA.format_metric dataset: name: MY_DB.MY_SCHEMA.ticket_sentiment_ds version: v1 ground_truth: EXPECTED_SENTIMENT evaluation: num_eval_runs: 1 $$; EXECUTE EXPERIMENT sentiment_eval_format;

Check for FINISHED before inspecting the score:

SHOW RUNS IN EXPERIMENT sentiment_eval_format;

SHOW RUN METRICS IN EXPERIMENT sentiment_eval_format RUN EVAL_1;

This custom score has different semantics from the normalized exact-match baseline. Compare implementations using the same metric; do not treat the two scores as interchangeable accuracies.

Optimize the Function

Optimization searches for better implementations and model choices. For this guide, return to exact_match , the metric used in the baseline and model comparison, rather than the custom metric.

Create the Function

Wrap the baseline expression in a reusable AI function. When referencing a named function in an optimization specification, it must be created with CREATE AI FUNCTION , not plain CREATE FUNCTION . The optimization documentation requires exactly one AI_COMPLETE call. The explicit VARCHAR cast makes the declared return type clear.

CREATE AI FUNCTION MY_DB.MY_SCHEMA.classify_sentiment(ticket VARCHAR) RETURNS VARCHAR AS $$ TRIM(LOWER(AI_COMPLETE('claude-sonnet-4-5', 'Reply with exactly one lowercase word - positive, negative, or neutral - ' || 'for the sentiment of this support ticket: ' || ticket)::VARCHAR)) $$; SELECT TICKET_TEXT, MY_DB.MY_SCHEMA.classify_sentiment(TICKET_TEXT) AS predicted FROM ticket_sentiment_eval_data ORDER BY ID LIMIT 5;

Run the Optimization

Map the function argument ticket to the dataset column TICKET_TEXT . Unlike evaluation, optimization places ground_truth under dataset.column_mapping .

CREATE EXPERIMENT MY_DB.MY_SCHEMA.sentiment_opt TYPE = 'AI_FUNCTION_OPTIMIZATION' FROM SPECIFICATION $$ function: function_name: "MY_DB.MY_SCHEMA.classify_sentiment(VARCHAR)" metrics: - name: exact_match dataset: name: MY_DB.MY_SCHEMA.ticket_sentiment_ds version: v1 column_mapping: argument_mapping: ticket: TICKET_TEXT ground_truth: EXPECTED_SENTIMENT optimization: models: - claude-sonnet-4-5 - claude-haiku-4-5 reflection_model: claude-sonnet-4-5 strategy: balanced budget: ultra-light $$; EXECUTE EXPERIMENT MY_DB.MY_SCHEMA.sentiment_opt;

Both candidate models are optimized within this one experiment. The reflection model proposes improvements. A model that is unavailable or unauthorized for optimization can fail the experiment.

Inspect Completed Runs

SHOW RUNS IN EXPERIMENT MY_DB.MY_SCHEMA.sentiment_opt;

The experiment produces a SEED run for the original function and ITER_<N> candidate runs. Wait for optimization to finish before selecting a winner; intermediate results may be incomplete. Inspect the reported error if a run fails.

SHOW RUN METRICS IN EXPERIMENT MY_DB.MY_SCHEMA.sentiment_opt RUN SEED; SHOW RUN METRICS IN EXPERIMENT MY_DB.MY_SCHEMA.sentiment_opt ->> SELECT "run_name", "value" FROM $1 WHERE "name" = 'is_frontier' AND "value" = 1.0;

Use an actual completed candidate from these results. In the next two statements and the promotion statement, replace CHOSEN_RUN with its exact run name. CHOSEN_RUN is a placeholder, not a run created by the guide; do not assume a particular ITER_<N> exists or is on the frontier.

SHOW RUN METRICS IN EXPERIMENT MY_DB.MY_SCHEMA.sentiment_opt RUN CHOSEN_RUN; SHOW RUN PARAMETERS IN EXPERIMENT MY_DB.MY_SCHEMA.sentiment_opt RUN CHOSEN_RUN;

Field Kind Meaning val_score Metric Quality on the validation split (0-1) test_score Metric Quality on the held-out test split, reported for frontier runs cost_compared_to_seed Metric Below 1 is cheaper than the seed; above 1 is pricier is_frontier Metric 1 identifies a candidate on the quality/cost frontier run_type Parameter seed , accepted , or rejected model Parameter Candidate model function_impl Parameter Candidate implementation

Compare frontier candidates using test_score and cost_compared_to_seed , not validation score alone. Prefer the original function if no candidate offers a useful tradeoff. An optimized candidate is not guaranteed to outperform the seed on this small, simple dataset.

You can also inspect SENTIMENT_OPT in the Snowsight AI Functions optimization listing to compare candidate quality and cost visually.

Promote Your Selection

Only run this step if you want to adopt a completed candidate. After replacing CHOSEN_RUN , this statement intentionally replaces the tutorial's original function in place. Its signature and return type remain unchanged, so existing calls use the selected implementation. Do not run it against a production function as part of this exercise.

CREATE OR REPLACE AI FUNCTION MY_DB.MY_SCHEMA.classify_sentiment(ticket VARCHAR) RETURNS VARCHAR FROM EXPERIMENT MY_DB.MY_SCHEMA.sentiment_opt RUN CHOSEN_RUN; SELECT TICKET_TEXT, MY_DB.MY_SCHEMA.classify_sentiment(TICKET_TEXT) AS predicted FROM ticket_sentiment_eval_data ORDER BY ID LIMIT 5;

Check After Promotion

Create a separate evaluation so the original baseline remains available. This is a regression check on reused data, not independent validation: optimization has already used this dataset. For an independent assessment, collect separately labeled examples that were not used for tuning or selecting the winner, and evaluate on a new dataset.

CREATE EXPERIMENT sentiment_eval_promoted TYPE = 'AI_FUNCTION_EVALUATION' FROM SPECIFICATION $$ query_text: "MY_DB.MY_SCHEMA.classify_sentiment(TICKET_TEXT)" metrics: - name: exact_match dataset: name: MY_DB.MY_SCHEMA.ticket_sentiment_ds version: v1 ground_truth: EXPECTED_SENTIMENT evaluation: num_eval_runs: 3 $$; EXECUTE EXPERIMENT sentiment_eval_promoted;

Wait for the three runs to finish before comparing their scores with the saved baseline:

SHOW RUNS IN EXPERIMENT sentiment_eval_promoted;

SHOW RUN METRICS IN EXPERIMENT sentiment_eval_promoted RUN EVAL_1; SHOW RUN METRICS IN EXPERIMENT sentiment_eval_promoted RUN EVAL_2; SHOW RUN METRICS IN EXPERIMENT sentiment_eval_promoted RUN EVAL_3;

Clean Up

Wait for all experiments to stop running. Save any results you want to keep before dropping the objects. Run this only in the dedicated tutorial schema; it removes the uploaded stage file too. The warehouse, database, and schema are not dropped because they existed before the tutorial.

USE SCHEMA MY_DB.MY_SCHEMA; DROP EXPERIMENT IF EXISTS sentiment_eval_baseline; DROP EXPERIMENT IF EXISTS sentiment_eval_haiku; DROP EXPERIMENT IF EXISTS sentiment_eval_format; DROP EXPERIMENT IF EXISTS sentiment_opt; DROP EXPERIMENT IF EXISTS sentiment_eval_promoted; DROP FUNCTION IF EXISTS classify_sentiment(VARCHAR); DROP FUNCTION IF EXISTS format_metric(VARCHAR, VARCHAR); DROP DATASET IF EXISTS ticket_sentiment_ds; DROP TABLE IF EXISTS ticket_sentiment_eval_data; DROP STAGE IF EXISTS eval_stage; DROP FILE FORMAT IF EXISTS csv_quoted;

Conclusion and Resources

What You Learned

You loaded a synthetic labeled dataset, evaluated an AI call repeatedly, compared two models, implemented a custom metric, and explored automated optimization of a reusable AI function. You also learned to select a quality/cost tradeoff explicitly and distinguish a regression check from independent validation.

Continue with Cortex Code

Cortex AI Function Studio is a Cortex Code skill for the create, evaluate, and optimize workflow. This guide performs the steps explicitly in SQL; Cortex Code is not required to complete it. With Cortex Code available, you can ask it to help create a custom AI function, evaluate an existing function, or optimize an implementation against labeled data.

For a production use case, start by defining your label policy and assembling a representative, independently reviewed dataset with separate examples reserved for final evaluation.

Related Resources