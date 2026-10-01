Build a Lakehouse with Snowflake Postgres and pg_lake

Overview

Duration: 5

This guide walks you through building a true lakehouse architecture using Snowflake Postgres, pg_lake, and Apache Iceberg. You will set up a managed PostgreSQL instance that writes transactional data directly to Iceberg tables on Amazon S3, then query that same data from Snowflake — with zero ETL pipelines, no COPY INTO, and no data duplication.

The architecture separates OLTP (PostgreSQL) and OLAP (Snowflake) workloads while sharing a single open data layer (Iceberg on S3).

What You Will Build

A managed Snowflake Postgres instance with pg_lake writing Iceberg to S3

A set of Snowflake Iceberg tables reading the same Parquet files from S3

An automated refresh pipeline using directory stages, streams, and tasks

A Python transaction simulator to generate realistic retail data

What You Will Learn

How to create and configure a Snowflake Postgres instance

How to use the pg_lake extension to write Iceberg tables from PostgreSQL

How to set up storage integrations and external volumes for S3 access

How to create Snowflake Iceberg tables with OBJECT_STORE catalog

How to build an auto-refresh pipeline when AUTO_REFRESH is not available

How to use pg_cron for incremental data sync with the CTE sync pattern

Prerequisites

A Snowflake account with ACCOUNTADMIN role and access to Snowflake Postgres (check region availability)

An AWS account with permissions to create S3 buckets and IAM roles

psql or DBeaver for connecting to the PostgreSQL instance

Python 3.x with psycopg2-binary installed

AWS: Create S3 Bucket and IAM Role

Duration: 10

In this step, you will create the S3 bucket and IAM role that both Snowflake Postgres (writes) and Snowflake (reads) will use.

Create S3 Bucket

Go to the AWS S3 Console Click Create bucket Choose a bucket name (e.g., retail-lake-<your-initials> ) and select the same region as your Snowflake account Leave all other settings as default and create the bucket

aside positive IMPORTANT: Choose a region that matches your Snowflake account region to minimize latency and avoid cross-region data transfer costs.

Create IAM Policy

Go to IAM > Policies > Create policy Select the JSON tab and paste:

{ "Version": "2012-10-17", "Statement": [ { "Effect": "Allow", "Action": [ "s3:PutObject", "s3:GetObject", "s3:GetObjectVersion", "s3:DeleteObject", "s3:DeleteObjectVersion" ], "Resource": "arn:aws:s3:::<YOUR-BUCKET>/*" }, { "Effect": "Allow", "Action": [ "s3:ListBucket", "s3:GetBucketLocation" ], "Resource": "arn:aws:s3:::<YOUR-BUCKET>" } ] }

Replace <YOUR-BUCKET> with your bucket name Name the policy (e.g., snowflake-retail-lake-policy ) and create it

Create IAM Role

Go to IAM > Roles > Create role Select Custom trust policy and paste a temporary placeholder (you will update this after creating the storage integration in Snowflake):

{ "Version": "2012-10-17", "Statement": [ { "Effect": "Allow", "Principal": { "AWS": "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:root" }, "Action": "sts:AssumeRole" } ] }

Attach the policy you just created Name the role (e.g., snowflake-retail-lake-role )

aside negative CRITICAL: After creating the role, go to the role's settings and set Maximum session duration to 12 hours. The storage integration will NOT work with the default 1-hour session.

Note the Role ARN (e.g., arn:aws:iam::012345678910:role/snowflake-retail-lake-role ) — you will need it in the next step.

Snowflake: Create Postgres Instance and Network Access

Duration: 10

Run the following SQL from a Snowflake SQL worksheet with the ACCOUNTADMIN role.

Create the Postgres Instance

CREATE POSTGRES INSTANCE retail_txns COMPUTE_FAMILY = 'STANDARD_M' STORAGE_SIZE_GB = 50 AUTHENTICATION_AUTHORITY = POSTGRES COMMENT = 'Retail simulation with pg_lake Iceberg integration';

aside positive This will create two users: snowflake_admin and application with auto-generated passwords. Copy the passwords immediately — they are only shown once.

Check Instance Status

-- Get the connection host SHOW POSTGRES INSTANCES; -- Wait until state = READY (may take 5-10 minutes) DESCRIBE POSTGRES INSTANCE retail_txns;

Note the host value from the output — you will use it to connect via psql or DBeaver.

Configure Network Access

By default, Snowflake Postgres instances block all incoming connections. Create a network rule and policy to allow access:

CREATE DATABASE IF NOT EXISTS RETAIL_ANALYTICS; CREATE SCHEMA IF NOT EXISTS RETAIL_ANALYTICS.NETWORK; CREATE OR REPLACE NETWORK RULE RETAIL_ANALYTICS.NETWORK.PG_RETAIL_INGRESS TYPE = IPV4 VALUE_LIST = ('0.0.0.0/0') MODE = POSTGRES_INGRESS; CREATE OR REPLACE NETWORK POLICY PG_RETAIL_ALLOW_ALL ALLOWED_NETWORK_RULE_LIST = ('RETAIL_ANALYTICS.NETWORK.PG_RETAIL_INGRESS') COMMENT = 'Allow connections to retail_txns Postgres instance'; ALTER POSTGRES INSTANCE retail_txns SET NETWORK_POLICY = 'PG_RETAIL_ALLOW_ALL';

aside negative The 0.0.0.0/0 rule allows connections from any IP. For production, restrict this to your specific IP address (e.g., '203.0.113.5/32' ).

Wait about 2 minutes for the policy to take effect. You should now be able to connect:

psql "host=<YOUR-HOST> port=5432 dbname=postgres user=snowflake_admin sslmode=require"

Snowflake: Create Storage Integration

Duration: 5

Still in the Snowflake SQL worksheet, create a storage integration that gives the Postgres instance permission to write Iceberg data to your S3 bucket.

Create the Storage Integration

CREATE STORAGE INTEGRATION pg_lake_s3_integration TYPE = POSTGRES_EXTERNAL_STORAGE STORAGE_PROVIDER = 'S3' ENABLED = TRUE STORAGE_AWS_ROLE_ARN = '<YOUR-IAM-ROLE-ARN>' STORAGE_ALLOWED_LOCATIONS = ('s3://<YOUR-BUCKET>/');

Replace <YOUR-IAM-ROLE-ARN> with the role ARN from Step 2, and <YOUR-BUCKET> with your bucket name.

Get Snowflake IAM Details

DESCRIBE STORAGE INTEGRATION pg_lake_s3_integration;

Record these values from the output — you will need them to update the IAM trust policy:

STORAGE_AWS_IAM_USER_ARN

STORAGE_AWS_EXTERNAL_ID

Update AWS IAM Trust Policy

Go back to the AWS Console > IAM > Roles > select your role > Trust relationships > Edit trust policy:

{ "Version": "2012-10-17", "Statement": [ { "Effect": "Allow", "Principal": { "AWS": "<STORAGE_AWS_IAM_USER_ARN from DESCRIBE output>" }, "Action": "sts:AssumeRole", "Condition": { "StringEquals": { "sts:ExternalId": "<STORAGE_AWS_EXTERNAL_ID from DESCRIBE output>" } } } ] }

Attach to Postgres Instance

ALTER POSTGRES INSTANCE retail_txns SET STORAGE_INTEGRATION = pg_lake_s3_integration;

Postgres: Enable pg_lake and Create Tables

Duration: 15

Connect to the managed Postgres instance via psql:

psql "host=<YOUR-HOST> port=5432 dbname=postgres user=snowflake_admin sslmode=require"

Enable pg_lake Extension

CREATE EXTENSION IF NOT EXISTS pg_lake CASCADE; -- Set the default Iceberg storage location ALTER DATABASE postgres SET pg_lake_iceberg.default_location_prefix = 's3://<YOUR-BUCKET>/'; -- Apply to current session SET pg_lake_iceberg.default_location_prefix TO 's3://<YOUR-BUCKET>/'; -- Verify SHOW pg_lake_iceberg.default_location_prefix;

Create OLTP Tables (Heap Tables)

These are standard PostgreSQL tables optimized for fast transactional writes:

CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS stores ( store_id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY, store_name TEXT NOT NULL, city TEXT NOT NULL, state TEXT NOT NULL, opened_at TIMESTAMP DEFAULT now() ); CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS products ( product_id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY, product_name TEXT NOT NULL, category TEXT NOT NULL, unit_price NUMERIC(10,2) NOT NULL, created_at TIMESTAMP DEFAULT now() ); CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS customers ( customer_id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY, first_name TEXT NOT NULL, last_name TEXT NOT NULL, email TEXT UNIQUE NOT NULL, loyalty_tier TEXT DEFAULT 'BRONZE', created_at TIMESTAMP DEFAULT now() ); CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS transactions ( txn_id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY, store_id INT NOT NULL REFERENCES stores(store_id), customer_id INT REFERENCES customers(customer_id), txn_timestamp TIMESTAMP NOT NULL DEFAULT now(), total_amount NUMERIC(12,2) NOT NULL DEFAULT 0, payment_method TEXT NOT NULL DEFAULT 'CARD', synced_at TIMESTAMP ); CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS transaction_items ( item_id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY, txn_id INT NOT NULL REFERENCES transactions(txn_id), product_id INT NOT NULL REFERENCES products(product_id), quantity INT NOT NULL DEFAULT 1, unit_price NUMERIC(10,2) NOT NULL, line_total NUMERIC(12,2) NOT NULL, synced_at TIMESTAMP ); -- Indexes for efficient sync (only scan unsynced rows) CREATE INDEX IF NOT EXISTS idx_txn_synced ON transactions(synced_at) WHERE synced_at IS NULL; CREATE INDEX IF NOT EXISTS idx_items_synced ON transaction_items(synced_at) WHERE synced_at IS NULL;

Seed Reference Data

INSERT INTO stores (store_name, city, state) VALUES ('Downtown Flagship', 'Seattle', 'WA'), ('Mall of Pacific', 'San Francisco', 'CA'), ('Eastside Express', 'Bellevue', 'WA'), ('Harbor Point', 'Portland', 'OR'), ('Valley Center', 'San Jose', 'CA'); INSERT INTO products (product_name, category, unit_price) VALUES ('Organic Coffee Beans 1lb', 'Grocery', 14.99), ('Wireless Earbuds Pro', 'Electronics', 79.99), ('Cotton T-Shirt', 'Apparel', 24.99), ('Stainless Water Bottle', 'Home', 19.99), ('Running Shoes', 'Footwear', 129.99), ('Yoga Mat Premium', 'Fitness', 39.99), ('LED Desk Lamp', 'Electronics', 44.99), ('Organic Protein Bar 12pk', 'Grocery', 29.99), ('Backpack 30L', 'Accessories', 59.99), ('Sunscreen SPF50', 'Personal Care', 12.99), ('Bluetooth Speaker', 'Electronics', 49.99), ('Trail Mix 2lb', 'Grocery', 9.99), ('Insulated Lunch Bag', 'Home', 22.99), ('Fitness Tracker Band', 'Electronics', 89.99), ('Bamboo Cutting Board', 'Home', 17.99); INSERT INTO customers (first_name, last_name, email, loyalty_tier) VALUES ('Alice', 'Chen', 'alice.chen@example.com', 'GOLD'), ('Bob', 'Martinez', 'bob.martinez@example.com', 'SILVER'), ('Carol', 'Johnson', 'carol.j@example.com', 'BRONZE'), ('David', 'Kim', 'david.kim@example.com', 'GOLD'), ('Eve', 'Patel', 'eve.patel@example.com', 'PLATINUM'), ('Frank', 'Lopez', 'frank.lopez@example.com', 'BRONZE'), ('Grace', 'Wu', 'grace.wu@example.com', 'SILVER'), ('Hank', 'Brown', 'hank.brown@example.com', 'BRONZE'), ('Iris', 'Davis', 'iris.davis@example.com', 'GOLD'), ('Jack', 'Wilson', 'jack.wilson@example.com', 'SILVER');

Create Iceberg Tables

These tables store data as Parquet on S3 via pg_lake:

CREATE TABLE iceberg_transactions ( txn_id INT, store_id INT, customer_id INT, txn_timestamp TIMESTAMP, total_amount NUMERIC(12,2), payment_method TEXT, synced_at TIMESTAMP ) USING iceberg; CREATE TABLE iceberg_transaction_items ( item_id INT, txn_id INT, product_id INT, quantity INT, unit_price NUMERIC(10,2), line_total NUMERIC(12,2), synced_at TIMESTAMP ) USING iceberg; CREATE TABLE iceberg_stores ( store_id INT, store_name TEXT, city TEXT, state TEXT, opened_at TIMESTAMP ) USING iceberg; CREATE TABLE iceberg_products ( product_id INT, product_name TEXT, category TEXT, unit_price NUMERIC(10,2), created_at TIMESTAMP ) USING iceberg; CREATE TABLE iceberg_customers ( customer_id INT, first_name TEXT, last_name TEXT, email TEXT, loyalty_tier TEXT, created_at TIMESTAMP ) USING iceberg;

Seed Dimension Data into Iceberg

INSERT INTO iceberg_stores SELECT * FROM stores; INSERT INTO iceberg_products SELECT * FROM products; INSERT INTO iceberg_customers SELECT * FROM customers;

Set Up Incremental Sync with pg_cron

pg_lake's SQL parser does not support dollar-quoting ( $$ ), so we use a CTE to chain INSERT and UPDATE atomically in a single statement:

CREATE EXTENSION IF NOT EXISTS pg_cron; -- Sync transaction headers every minute SELECT cron.schedule( 'sync_txn_headers', '* * * * *', 'WITH synced AS ( INSERT INTO iceberg_transactions SELECT txn_id, store_id, customer_id, txn_timestamp, total_amount, payment_method, now() FROM transactions WHERE synced_at IS NULL RETURNING txn_id ) UPDATE transactions SET synced_at = now() WHERE txn_id IN (SELECT txn_id FROM synced)' ); -- Sync transaction line items every minute SELECT cron.schedule( 'sync_txn_items', '* * * * *', 'WITH synced AS ( INSERT INTO iceberg_transaction_items SELECT item_id, txn_id, product_id, quantity, unit_price, line_total, now() FROM transaction_items WHERE synced_at IS NULL RETURNING item_id ) UPDATE transaction_items SET synced_at = now() WHERE item_id IN (SELECT item_id FROM synced)' );

Get Iceberg Metadata Locations

Run this query and save the output — you will need the metadata paths for the next step:

SELECT table_name, metadata_location FROM iceberg_tables;

aside positive The metadata_location values look like: s3://<YOUR-BUCKET>/frompg/tables/postgres/public/iceberg_transactions/<OID>/metadata/00000-xxxx.metadata.json . You will use the path after the bucket prefix when creating Snowflake Iceberg tables.

Snowflake: Create External Volume and Iceberg Tables

Duration: 10

Return to the Snowflake SQL worksheet to set up the read path.

Create External Volume

CREATE OR REPLACE EXTERNAL VOLUME retail_lake_volume STORAGE_LOCATIONS = ( ( NAME = 'retail-s3' STORAGE_PROVIDER = 'S3' STORAGE_BASE_URL = 's3://<YOUR-BUCKET>/' STORAGE_AWS_ROLE_ARN = '<YOUR-IAM-ROLE-ARN>' ) ); DESCRIBE EXTERNAL VOLUME retail_lake_volume;

aside positive Record the STORAGE_AWS_IAM_USER_ARN and STORAGE_AWS_EXTERNAL_ID from this output. You will need them (along with the values from the storage integration) for the IAM trust policy update in the next step.

Create Catalog Integration

Since pg_lake manages the Iceberg metadata (not Snowflake), we use CATALOG_SOURCE = OBJECT_STORE :

CREATE OR REPLACE CATALOG INTEGRATION pg_lake_catalog CATALOG_SOURCE = OBJECT_STORE TABLE_FORMAT = ICEBERG ENABLED = TRUE;

Create Database and Schema

CREATE DATABASE IF NOT EXISTS RETAIL_ANALYTICS; CREATE SCHEMA IF NOT EXISTS RETAIL_ANALYTICS.LAKEHOUSE; USE SCHEMA RETAIL_ANALYTICS.LAKEHOUSE;

Create Iceberg Tables

Replace each METADATA_FILE_PATH with the actual relative path from your iceberg_tables query output. The path is relative to the external volume's STORAGE_BASE_URL (strip the s3://<YOUR-BUCKET>/ prefix).

-- Transactions fact table CREATE OR REPLACE ICEBERG TABLE iceberg_transactions EXTERNAL_VOLUME = 'retail_lake_volume' CATALOG = 'pg_lake_catalog' METADATA_FILE_PATH = 'frompg/tables/postgres/public/iceberg_transactions/<OID>/metadata/<METADATA-FILE>.metadata.json'; -- Transaction line items CREATE OR REPLACE ICEBERG TABLE iceberg_transaction_items EXTERNAL_VOLUME = 'retail_lake_volume' CATALOG = 'pg_lake_catalog' METADATA_FILE_PATH = 'frompg/tables/postgres/public/iceberg_transaction_items/<OID>/metadata/<METADATA-FILE>.metadata.json'; -- Dimension: Stores CREATE OR REPLACE ICEBERG TABLE iceberg_stores EXTERNAL_VOLUME = 'retail_lake_volume' CATALOG = 'pg_lake_catalog' METADATA_FILE_PATH = 'frompg/tables/postgres/public/iceberg_stores/<OID>/metadata/<METADATA-FILE>.metadata.json'; -- Dimension: Products CREATE OR REPLACE ICEBERG TABLE iceberg_products EXTERNAL_VOLUME = 'retail_lake_volume' CATALOG = 'pg_lake_catalog' METADATA_FILE_PATH = 'frompg/tables/postgres/public/iceberg_products/<OID>/metadata/<METADATA-FILE>.metadata.json'; -- Dimension: Customers CREATE OR REPLACE ICEBERG TABLE iceberg_customers EXTERNAL_VOLUME = 'retail_lake_volume' CATALOG = 'pg_lake_catalog' METADATA_FILE_PATH = 'frompg/tables/postgres/public/iceberg_customers/<OID>/metadata/<METADATA-FILE>.metadata.json';

Verify

SELECT 'transactions' AS table_name, COUNT(*) AS row_count FROM iceberg_transactions UNION ALL SELECT 'items', COUNT(*) FROM iceberg_transaction_items UNION ALL SELECT 'stores', COUNT(*) FROM iceberg_stores UNION ALL SELECT 'products', COUNT(*) FROM iceberg_products UNION ALL SELECT 'customers', COUNT(*) FROM iceberg_customers;

Duration: 5

Your IAM role now needs to trust three Snowflake principals. Collect the ARN and external ID from each:

-- Run these in Snowflake and record the output DESCRIBE STORAGE INTEGRATION pg_lake_s3_integration; DESCRIBE EXTERNAL VOLUME retail_lake_volume;

aside positive You will also need the values from the stage storage integration created in the next step. You can update the trust policy once more after that step, or add all three principals now if you create the stage integration first.

Update your IAM role's trust policy with all principals:

{ "Version": "2012-10-17", "Statement": [ { "Effect": "Allow", "Principal": { "AWS": [ "<STORAGE_AWS_IAM_USER_ARN from pg_lake_s3_integration>", "<STORAGE_AWS_IAM_USER_ARN from retail_lake_volume>", "<STORAGE_AWS_IAM_USER_ARN from iceberg_stage_s3_integration>" ] }, "Action": "sts:AssumeRole", "Condition": { "StringEquals": { "sts:ExternalId": [ "<STORAGE_AWS_EXTERNAL_ID from pg_lake_s3_integration>", "<STORAGE_AWS_EXTERNAL_ID from retail_lake_volume>", "<STORAGE_AWS_EXTERNAL_ID from iceberg_stage_s3_integration>" ] } } } ] }

Snowflake: Set Up Auto-Refresh

Duration: 10

Since AUTO_REFRESH = TRUE only works with external catalogs (AWS Glue, REST catalog), we build an auto-refresh pipeline using directory stages, streams, stored procedures, and tasks.

Architecture

For each Iceberg table:

Directory Stage --> Stream --> Root Task (refresh stage) --> Child Task (refresh Iceberg table)

Create Stage Storage Integration

CREATE OR REPLACE STORAGE INTEGRATION iceberg_stage_s3_integration TYPE = EXTERNAL_STAGE STORAGE_PROVIDER = 'S3' ENABLED = TRUE STORAGE_AWS_ROLE_ARN = '<YOUR-IAM-ROLE-ARN>' STORAGE_ALLOWED_LOCATIONS = ('s3://<YOUR-BUCKET>/frompg/tables/'); -- Get IAM details (add to trust policy from previous step) DESCRIBE STORAGE INTEGRATION iceberg_stage_s3_integration;

aside negative After running the DESCRIBE above, go back to AWS and add the third principal to your IAM trust policy if you haven't already.

Create Directory Stages

Replace <OID> values with the actual OIDs from your iceberg_tables metadata paths:

USE SCHEMA RETAIL_ANALYTICS.LAKEHOUSE; CREATE OR REPLACE STAGE stg_meta_transactions URL = 's3://<YOUR-BUCKET>/frompg/tables/postgres/public/iceberg_transactions/<OID>/metadata/' STORAGE_INTEGRATION = iceberg_stage_s3_integration DIRECTORY = (ENABLE = TRUE); CREATE OR REPLACE STAGE stg_meta_transaction_items URL = 's3://<YOUR-BUCKET>/frompg/tables/postgres/public/iceberg_transaction_items/<OID>/metadata/' STORAGE_INTEGRATION = iceberg_stage_s3_integration DIRECTORY = (ENABLE = TRUE); CREATE OR REPLACE STAGE stg_meta_stores URL = 's3://<YOUR-BUCKET>/frompg/tables/postgres/public/iceberg_stores/<OID>/metadata/' STORAGE_INTEGRATION = iceberg_stage_s3_integration DIRECTORY = (ENABLE = TRUE); CREATE OR REPLACE STAGE stg_meta_products URL = 's3://<YOUR-BUCKET>/frompg/tables/postgres/public/iceberg_products/<OID>/metadata/' STORAGE_INTEGRATION = iceberg_stage_s3_integration DIRECTORY = (ENABLE = TRUE); CREATE OR REPLACE STAGE stg_meta_customers URL = 's3://<YOUR-BUCKET>/frompg/tables/postgres/public/iceberg_customers/<OID>/metadata/' STORAGE_INTEGRATION = iceberg_stage_s3_integration DIRECTORY = (ENABLE = TRUE);

Create Streams

CREATE OR REPLACE STREAM stream_meta_transactions ON STAGE stg_meta_transactions; CREATE OR REPLACE STREAM stream_meta_transaction_items ON STAGE stg_meta_transaction_items; CREATE OR REPLACE STREAM stream_meta_stores ON STAGE stg_meta_stores; CREATE OR REPLACE STREAM stream_meta_products ON STAGE stg_meta_products; CREATE OR REPLACE STREAM stream_meta_customers ON STAGE stg_meta_customers;

Create Stored Procedures

Each procedure finds the latest metadata file from the directory stage and refreshes the Iceberg table:

CREATE OR REPLACE PROCEDURE sp_refresh_iceberg_transactions() RETURNS VARCHAR LANGUAGE SQL AS $$ DECLARE latest_path VARCHAR; BEGIN SELECT RELATIVE_PATH INTO :latest_path FROM DIRECTORY(@stg_meta_transactions) WHERE RELATIVE_PATH LIKE '%.metadata.json' ORDER BY LAST_MODIFIED DESC LIMIT 1; EXECUTE IMMEDIATE 'ALTER ICEBERG TABLE iceberg_transactions REFRESH ''' || 'frompg/tables/postgres/public/iceberg_transactions/<OID>/metadata/' || latest_path || ''''; RETURN latest_path; END; $$; CREATE OR REPLACE PROCEDURE sp_refresh_iceberg_transaction_items() RETURNS VARCHAR LANGUAGE SQL AS $$ DECLARE latest_path VARCHAR; BEGIN SELECT RELATIVE_PATH INTO :latest_path FROM DIRECTORY(@stg_meta_transaction_items) WHERE RELATIVE_PATH LIKE '%.metadata.json' ORDER BY LAST_MODIFIED DESC LIMIT 1; EXECUTE IMMEDIATE 'ALTER ICEBERG TABLE iceberg_transaction_items REFRESH ''' || 'frompg/tables/postgres/public/iceberg_transaction_items/<OID>/metadata/' || latest_path || ''''; RETURN latest_path; END; $$; CREATE OR REPLACE PROCEDURE sp_refresh_iceberg_stores() RETURNS VARCHAR LANGUAGE SQL AS $$ DECLARE latest_path VARCHAR; BEGIN SELECT RELATIVE_PATH INTO :latest_path FROM DIRECTORY(@stg_meta_stores) WHERE RELATIVE_PATH LIKE '%.metadata.json' ORDER BY LAST_MODIFIED DESC LIMIT 1; EXECUTE IMMEDIATE 'ALTER ICEBERG TABLE iceberg_stores REFRESH ''' || 'frompg/tables/postgres/public/iceberg_stores/<OID>/metadata/' || latest_path || ''''; RETURN latest_path; END; $$; CREATE OR REPLACE PROCEDURE sp_refresh_iceberg_products() RETURNS VARCHAR LANGUAGE SQL AS $$ DECLARE latest_path VARCHAR; BEGIN SELECT RELATIVE_PATH INTO :latest_path FROM DIRECTORY(@stg_meta_products) WHERE RELATIVE_PATH LIKE '%.metadata.json' ORDER BY LAST_MODIFIED DESC LIMIT 1; EXECUTE IMMEDIATE 'ALTER ICEBERG TABLE iceberg_products REFRESH ''' || 'frompg/tables/postgres/public/iceberg_products/<OID>/metadata/' || latest_path || ''''; RETURN latest_path; END; $$; CREATE OR REPLACE PROCEDURE sp_refresh_iceberg_customers() RETURNS VARCHAR LANGUAGE SQL AS $$ DECLARE latest_path VARCHAR; BEGIN SELECT RELATIVE_PATH INTO :latest_path FROM DIRECTORY(@stg_meta_customers) WHERE RELATIVE_PATH LIKE '%.metadata.json' ORDER BY LAST_MODIFIED DESC LIMIT 1; EXECUTE IMMEDIATE 'ALTER ICEBERG TABLE iceberg_customers REFRESH ''' || 'frompg/tables/postgres/public/iceberg_customers/<OID>/metadata/' || latest_path || ''''; RETURN latest_path; END; $$;

Create Tasks

-- Root tasks: refresh directory stages every 2 minutes CREATE OR REPLACE TASK task_refresh_stage_transactions WAREHOUSE = COMPUTE_WH SCHEDULE = '2 MINUTES' AS ALTER STAGE stg_meta_transactions REFRESH; CREATE OR REPLACE TASK task_refresh_stage_transaction_items WAREHOUSE = COMPUTE_WH SCHEDULE = '2 MINUTES' AS ALTER STAGE stg_meta_transaction_items REFRESH; CREATE OR REPLACE TASK task_refresh_stage_stores WAREHOUSE = COMPUTE_WH SCHEDULE = '2 MINUTES' AS ALTER STAGE stg_meta_stores REFRESH; CREATE OR REPLACE TASK task_refresh_stage_products WAREHOUSE = COMPUTE_WH SCHEDULE = '2 MINUTES' AS ALTER STAGE stg_meta_products REFRESH; CREATE OR REPLACE TASK task_refresh_stage_customers WAREHOUSE = COMPUTE_WH SCHEDULE = '2 MINUTES' AS ALTER STAGE stg_meta_customers REFRESH; -- Child tasks: refresh Iceberg tables when stream has new data CREATE OR REPLACE TASK task_refresh_iceberg_transactions WAREHOUSE = COMPUTE_WH AFTER task_refresh_stage_transactions WHEN SYSTEM$STREAM_HAS_DATA('stream_meta_transactions') AS CALL sp_refresh_iceberg_transactions(); CREATE OR REPLACE TASK task_refresh_iceberg_transaction_items WAREHOUSE = COMPUTE_WH AFTER task_refresh_stage_transaction_items WHEN SYSTEM$STREAM_HAS_DATA('stream_meta_transaction_items') AS CALL sp_refresh_iceberg_transaction_items(); CREATE OR REPLACE TASK task_refresh_iceberg_stores WAREHOUSE = COMPUTE_WH AFTER task_refresh_stage_stores WHEN SYSTEM$STREAM_HAS_DATA('stream_meta_stores') AS CALL sp_refresh_iceberg_stores(); CREATE OR REPLACE TASK task_refresh_iceberg_products WAREHOUSE = COMPUTE_WH AFTER task_refresh_stage_products WHEN SYSTEM$STREAM_HAS_DATA('stream_meta_products') AS CALL sp_refresh_iceberg_products(); CREATE OR REPLACE TASK task_refresh_iceberg_customers WAREHOUSE = COMPUTE_WH AFTER task_refresh_stage_customers WHEN SYSTEM$STREAM_HAS_DATA('stream_meta_customers') AS CALL sp_refresh_iceberg_customers();

Resume Tasks

Resume child tasks first, then root tasks (Snowflake requires children to be active before parents):

-- Resume child tasks ALTER TASK task_refresh_iceberg_transactions RESUME; ALTER TASK task_refresh_iceberg_transaction_items RESUME; ALTER TASK task_refresh_iceberg_stores RESUME; ALTER TASK task_refresh_iceberg_products RESUME; ALTER TASK task_refresh_iceberg_customers RESUME; -- Resume root tasks ALTER TASK task_refresh_stage_transactions RESUME; ALTER TASK task_refresh_stage_transaction_items RESUME; ALTER TASK task_refresh_stage_stores RESUME; ALTER TASK task_refresh_stage_products RESUME; ALTER TASK task_refresh_stage_customers RESUME;

Simulate Transactions and Verify

Duration: 10

Install Dependencies

pip install psycopg2-binary

Run the Transaction Simulator

The Python script generates realistic retail transactions and inserts them into the Postgres heap tables:

""" simulate_transactions.py - Retail transaction simulator Generates random transactions into Postgres heap tables. pg_lake + pg_cron handles the sync to Iceberg on S3 automatically. """ import argparse import random import time import sys from datetime import datetime import psycopg2 from psycopg2.extras import execute_values PAYMENT_METHODS = ["CARD", "CASH", "DIGITAL_WALLET", "GIFT_CARD"] ITEMS_PER_TXN_RANGE = (1, 5) def get_reference_data(conn): """Load store, product, and customer IDs from the database.""" with conn.cursor() as cur: cur.execute("SELECT store_id FROM stores") store_ids = [r[0] for r in cur.fetchall()] cur.execute("SELECT product_id, unit_price FROM products") products = [(r[0], float(r[1])) for r in cur.fetchall()] cur.execute("SELECT customer_id FROM customers") customer_ids = [r[0] for r in cur.fetchall()] return store_ids, products, customer_ids def generate_transaction(store_ids, products, customer_ids): """Generate a single random retail transaction with line items.""" store_id = random.choice(store_ids) customer_id = random.choice(customer_ids) if random.random() < 0.9 else None payment = random.choice(PAYMENT_METHODS) num_items = random.randint(*ITEMS_PER_TXN_RANGE) items = [] total = 0.0 selected_products = random.sample(products, min(num_items, len(products))) for product_id, unit_price in selected_products: qty = random.randint(1, 3) line_total = round(unit_price * qty, 2) total += line_total items.append((product_id, qty, unit_price, line_total)) return store_id, customer_id, round(total, 2), payment, items def insert_batch(conn, batch): """Insert a batch of transactions and their line items.""" with conn.cursor() as cur: txn_rows = [ (sid, cid, total, pay) for sid, cid, total, pay, _items in batch ] result = execute_values( cur, "INSERT INTO transactions (store_id, customer_id, total_amount, payment_method) VALUES %s RETURNING txn_id", txn_rows, fetch=True, ) txn_ids = [r[0] for r in result] all_items = [] for txn_id, (_s, _c, _t, _p, items) in zip(txn_ids, batch): for pid, qty, up, lt in items: all_items.append((txn_id, pid, qty, up, lt)) if all_items: execute_values( cur, "INSERT INTO transaction_items (txn_id, product_id, quantity, unit_price, line_total) VALUES %s", all_items, ) conn.commit() def trigger_sync(conn): """Manually trigger the Iceberg sync.""" with conn.cursor() as cur: cur.execute( "WITH synced AS (" "INSERT INTO iceberg_transactions " "SELECT txn_id, store_id, customer_id, txn_timestamp, " "total_amount, payment_method, now() " "FROM transactions WHERE synced_at IS NULL " "RETURNING txn_id) " "UPDATE transactions SET synced_at = now() " "WHERE txn_id IN (SELECT txn_id FROM synced)" ) cur.execute( "WITH synced AS (" "INSERT INTO iceberg_transaction_items " "SELECT item_id, txn_id, product_id, quantity, " "unit_price, line_total, now() " "FROM transaction_items WHERE synced_at IS NULL " "RETURNING item_id) " "UPDATE transaction_items SET synced_at = now() " "WHERE item_id IN (SELECT item_id FROM synced)" ) conn.commit() def main(): parser = argparse.ArgumentParser(description="Retail transaction simulator") parser.add_argument("--host", required=True, help="Postgres host") parser.add_argument("--port", type=int, default=5432) parser.add_argument("--dbname", default="postgres") parser.add_argument("--user", default="snowflake_admin") parser.add_argument("--password", required=True, help="Postgres password") parser.add_argument("--transactions", type=int, default=5000) parser.add_argument("--batch-size", type=int, default=500) parser.add_argument("--sync-every", type=int, default=500) args = parser.parse_args() conn = psycopg2.connect( host=args.host, port=args.port, dbname=args.dbname, user=args.user, password=args.password, sslmode="require", ) conn.autocommit = False print(f"Connected to {args.host}:{args.port}/{args.dbname}") store_ids, products, customer_ids = get_reference_data(conn) print(f"Loaded: {len(store_ids)} stores, {len(products)} products, {len(customer_ids)} customers") total_generated = 0 start_time = time.time() print(f"

Generating {args.transactions} transactions (batch size: {args.batch_size})...

") while total_generated < args.transactions: batch_count = min(args.batch_size, args.transactions - total_generated) batch = [generate_transaction(store_ids, products, customer_ids) for _ in range(batch_count)] insert_batch(conn, batch) total_generated += batch_count elapsed = time.time() - start_time tps = total_generated / elapsed if elapsed > 0 else 0 print(f" [{datetime.now().strftime('%H:%M:%S')}] {total_generated}/{args.transactions} ({tps:.0f} txn/sec)") if args.sync_every > 0 and total_generated % args.sync_every == 0: print(f" >> Triggering Iceberg sync at {total_generated} transactions...") sync_start = time.time() trigger_sync(conn) print(f" >> Sync completed in {time.time() - sync_start:.2f}s") print("

Triggering final Iceberg sync...") trigger_sync(conn) elapsed = time.time() - start_time print(f"

Done! {total_generated} transactions in {elapsed:.1f}s ({total_generated / elapsed:.0f} txn/sec)") conn.close() if __name__ == "__main__": main()

Run the simulator:

python simulate_transactions.py \ --host <YOUR-HOST> \ --password <YOUR-PASSWORD> \ --transactions 5000 \ --batch-size 500 \ --sync-every 500

Verify on Postgres Side

Connect via psql and check that data was synced:

-- Heap vs Iceberg row counts SELECT 'heap_transactions' AS source, COUNT(*) AS rows FROM transactions UNION ALL SELECT 'iceberg_transactions', COUNT(*) FROM iceberg_transactions; -- Check for unsynced rows (should be 0 after final sync) SELECT COUNT(*) AS unsynced FROM transactions WHERE synced_at IS NULL; -- Revenue sanity check (should match between heap and Iceberg) SELECT 'heap' AS source, SUM(total_amount) AS total_revenue FROM transactions UNION ALL SELECT 'iceberg', SUM(total_amount) FROM iceberg_transactions;

Verify on Snowflake Side

Run in a Snowflake SQL worksheet. Wait a few minutes for auto-refresh tasks to pick up the latest metadata, or trigger a manual refresh:

-- Manual refresh (run these first, then the stage refresh procedures) ALTER STAGE stg_meta_transactions REFRESH; ALTER STAGE stg_meta_transaction_items REFRESH; CALL sp_refresh_iceberg_transactions(); CALL sp_refresh_iceberg_transaction_items(); -- Row counts USE SCHEMA RETAIL_ANALYTICS.LAKEHOUSE; SELECT 'transactions' AS table_name, COUNT(*) AS row_count FROM iceberg_transactions UNION ALL SELECT 'items', COUNT(*) FROM iceberg_transaction_items UNION ALL SELECT 'stores', COUNT(*) FROM iceberg_stores UNION ALL SELECT 'products', COUNT(*) FROM iceberg_products UNION ALL SELECT 'customers', COUNT(*) FROM iceberg_customers; -- Revenue by store (proves joins work across Iceberg tables) SELECT s.store_name, s.city, COUNT(DISTINCT t.txn_id) AS total_transactions, SUM(t.total_amount) AS total_revenue FROM iceberg_transactions t JOIN iceberg_stores s ON t.store_id = s.store_id GROUP BY s.store_name, s.city ORDER BY total_revenue DESC; -- Top products by revenue SELECT p.product_name, p.category, SUM(i.quantity) AS units_sold, SUM(i.line_total) AS revenue FROM iceberg_transaction_items i JOIN iceberg_products p ON i.product_id = p.product_id GROUP BY p.product_name, p.category ORDER BY revenue DESC LIMIT 10; -- Confirm no COPY INTO was used (should return 0 rows) SELECT * FROM TABLE(INFORMATION_SCHEMA.COPY_HISTORY( TABLE_NAME => 'ICEBERG_TRANSACTIONS', START_TIME => DATEADD(hours, -24, CURRENT_TIMESTAMP()) ));

Conclusion And Resources

Duration: 2

Congratulations! You have built a true lakehouse architecture where:

Snowflake Postgres handles OLTP workloads with fast transactional writes

handles OLTP workloads with fast transactional writes pg_lake writes data as Apache Iceberg (Parquet on S3) with no ETL

writes data as Apache Iceberg (Parquet on S3) with no ETL Snowflake reads the exact same Iceberg files for powerful analytics

reads the exact same Iceberg files for powerful analytics Auto-refresh keeps Snowflake in sync using directory stages, streams, and tasks

This architecture achieves workload separation between OLTP and OLAP, true data openness via Iceberg, and zero-copy data sharing between PostgreSQL and Snowflake.

What You Learned

How to create and configure a Snowflake Postgres instance with network access

How to use pg_lake to write Iceberg tables from PostgreSQL to S3

How to set up storage integrations (POSTGRES_EXTERNAL_STORAGE and EXTERNAL_STAGE) and external volumes

How to create Snowflake Iceberg tables with OBJECT_STORE catalog integration

How to build an auto-refresh pipeline with directory stages, streams, stored procedures, and tasks

How to use the CTE sync pattern for atomic incremental data sync with pg_cron

Cleanup

To avoid ongoing costs, suspend or drop the resources:

-- Suspend tasks ALTER TASK task_refresh_stage_transactions SUSPEND; ALTER TASK task_refresh_stage_transaction_items SUSPEND; ALTER TASK task_refresh_stage_stores SUSPEND; ALTER TASK task_refresh_stage_products SUSPEND; ALTER TASK task_refresh_stage_customers SUSPEND; -- Suspend or drop the Postgres instance ALTER POSTGRES INSTANCE retail_txns SUSPEND; -- DROP POSTGRES INSTANCE retail_txns;

Related Resources