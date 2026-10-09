Automating Cortex Code with the Python Agent SDK

Overview

Duration: 5

Cortex Code (CoCo) is Snowflake's AI coding agent -- it can read files, write code, run SQL, search the web, and orchestrate complex multi-step workflows. Normally you interact with CoCo through the Desktop app or Snowsight. But what if you want to drive CoCo from a Python script?

The cortex_agent_sdk.cortexcode package gives you programmatic access to the same CoCo engine that powers the Desktop app. You can:

Send one-shot prompts and stream back results

Run multi-turn sessions that maintain context across turns

Register custom MCP tools that give CoCo new capabilities

that give CoCo new capabilities Add hook-based guardrails to intercept, modify, or block agent actions

to intercept, modify, or block agent actions Produce structured JSON output with typed schemas

This guide walks through five progressive scripts that build from a simple query to a full automated maintenance pipeline.

What You'll Learn

How to send one-shot prompts to CoCo and stream results

How to run multi-turn sessions that maintain context

How to register custom MCP tools using the @tool decorator

decorator How to add hook-based guardrails for observability and safety

How to produce structured JSON output with typed schemas

What You'll Need

A Snowflake account with Cortex Code access

The cortex CLI installed (Cortex Code documentation)

CLI installed (Cortex Code documentation) Python 3.10+

A connection configured in ~/.snowflake/connections.toml (PAT or key-pair auth)

What You'll Build

Script What It Does 01_oneshot_query.py Send a prompt, stream the response 02_session_client.py Multi-turn session with context 03_custom_tools.py Register custom MCP tools with @tool 04_hooks_guardrails.py Intercept and control agent actions 05_automated_maintenance.py End-to-end automation pipeline

Setup

Duration: 5

Install the SDK

pip install 'snowflake-cortex-agent-sdk>=0.0.1'

Verify the CLI

The cortexcode package drives CoCo through the cortex CLI. Verify it's installed:

cortex --version

Configure your connection

Make sure you have a working connection in ~/.snowflake/connections.toml . The scripts reference the connection name -- update it to match yours:

[my-connection] account = "YOUR_ACCOUNT" user = "YOUR_USER" authenticator = "SNOWFLAKE_JWT" # or use a PAT

Create demo objects

Run this SQL in Snowsight or via snow sql to set up the objects the scripts will reference:

CREATE DATABASE IF NOT EXISTS CORTEXCODE_AUTOMATION_DB; CREATE SCHEMA IF NOT EXISTS CORTEXCODE_AUTOMATION_DB.DEMO; USE SCHEMA CORTEXCODE_AUTOMATION_DB.DEMO; CREATE OR REPLACE TABLE DAILY_REVENUE ( day DATE, region VARCHAR, revenue NUMBER(12,2) ); INSERT INTO DAILY_REVENUE VALUES ('2025-01-01', 'US', 12500.00), ('2025-01-01', 'EU', 8300.00), ('2025-01-01', 'APAC', 5100.00), ('2025-01-02', 'US', 13200.00), ('2025-01-02', 'EU', 7900.00), ('2025-01-02', 'APAC', 5400.00), ('2025-01-03', 'US', 11800.00), ('2025-01-03', 'EU', 8600.00), ('2025-01-03', 'APAC', 4900.00); CREATE OR REPLACE TABLE AUTOMATION_LOG ( id NUMBER AUTOINCREMENT, action VARCHAR, status VARCHAR, details VARCHAR, run_at TIMESTAMP_NTZ DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP() ); -- Replace COMPUTE_WH with your warehouse name CREATE OR REPLACE TASK NIGHTLY_REFRESH WAREHOUSE = COMPUTE_WH SCHEDULE = 'USING CRON 0 2 * * * America/Los_Angeles' AS SELECT 1; -- Suspend the task (we don't want it actually running) ALTER TASK NIGHTLY_REFRESH SUSPEND;

One-Shot Query

Duration: 10

The simplest way to automate CoCo is a one-shot query: send a prompt, stream the response, done. No session state, no multi-turn -- just ask and receive.

The code

Create 01_oneshot_query.py :

"""One-shot CoCo query: send a prompt, stream the response.""" import asyncio from cortex_agent_sdk.cortexcode import ( query, CortexCodeAgentOptions, AssistantMessage, ResultMessage, ) CONNECTION = "my-connection" # Update to your connection name async def main(): options = CortexCodeAgentOptions( connection=CONNECTION, max_turns=3, # Limit agent iterations ) prompt = ( "Show me all tables in the CORTEXCODE_AUTOMATION_DB.DEMO schema. " "For each table, show the row count and columns." ) print(f"Prompt: {prompt}

") print("--- Response ---") async for message in query(prompt=prompt, options=options): if isinstance(message, AssistantMessage): for block in message.content: if hasattr(block, "text"): print(block.text, end="", flush=True) elif isinstance(message, ResultMessage): print(f"



--- Done (turns: {message.num_turns}) ---") if __name__ == "__main__": asyncio.run(main())

What's happening

CortexCodeAgentOptions configures the CoCo session. connection maps to your ~/.snowflake/connections.toml entry. max_turns caps how many tool-use rounds the agent can take. query() is an async generator that yields Message objects as the agent works. It spawns a CoCo CLI process, sends the prompt, and streams back events. AssistantMessage contains the agent's response in content blocks. Each block can be text, a tool use, or thinking. We filter for text blocks. ResultMessage signals the agent is done. It includes metadata like turn count.

Run it

python 01_oneshot_query.py

You'll see CoCo discover the tables, run SHOW COLUMNS , and format a summary -- all streamed in real time.

Multi-Turn Session

Duration: 10

A one-shot query is stateless -- each call starts fresh. For workflows that need context across turns, use CortexCodeSDKClient . It keeps a persistent CoCo process running so the agent remembers everything from previous turns.

The code

Create 02_session_client.py :

"""Multi-turn CoCo session: maintain context across turns.""" import asyncio from cortex_agent_sdk.cortexcode import ( CortexCodeSDKClient, CortexCodeAgentOptions, AssistantMessage, ResultMessage, ) CONNECTION = "my-connection" async def send_and_print(client: CortexCodeSDKClient, prompt: str): """Send a prompt and print the streamed response.""" print(f"

>> {prompt}

") await client.query(prompt) async for message in client.receive_response(): if isinstance(message, AssistantMessage): for block in message.content: if hasattr(block, "text"): print(block.text, end="", flush=True) elif isinstance(message, ResultMessage): print(f"

[turns: {message.num_turns}]") async def main(): options = CortexCodeAgentOptions( connection=CONNECTION, max_turns=5, ) async with CortexCodeSDKClient(options) as client: # Turn 1: Ask about the data await send_and_print( client, "Query CORTEXCODE_AUTOMATION_DB.DEMO.DAILY_REVENUE and " "tell me the total revenue by region." ) # Turn 2: Follow up -- agent remembers the previous result await send_and_print( client, "Which region had the highest day-over-day growth? " "Show the calculation." ) # Turn 3: Take action based on the analysis await send_and_print( client, "Insert a row into CORTEXCODE_AUTOMATION_DB.DEMO.AUTOMATION_LOG " "with action='revenue_analysis', status='complete', " "and details summarizing the top region." ) if __name__ == "__main__": asyncio.run(main())

Key concepts

CortexCodeSDKClient manages a persistent CoCo process. Use it as an async context manager ( async with ) so it cleans up properly.

manages a persistent CoCo process. Use it as an async context manager ( ) so it cleans up properly. client.query(prompt) sends a turn. It doesn't block -- call receive_response() to stream the reply.

sends a turn. It doesn't block -- call to stream the reply. Context carries over : Turn 2 references "the result" without re-querying, because the agent has full context from turn 1.

: Turn 2 references "the result" without re-querying, because the agent has full context from turn 1. interrupt() (not shown) lets you cancel a long-running turn mid-stream.

Run it

python 02_session_client.py

Watch the agent query the table, compute growth rates, and log the result -- with each turn building on the last.

Duration: 15

CoCo has built-in tools for SQL, file operations, and web search. But real automation often needs domain-specific tools -- checking an on-call schedule, sending a notification, or calling an internal API.

The @tool decorator lets you define custom tools in Python that CoCo can discover and call. They're served as an MCP (Model Context Protocol) server that CoCo connects to automatically.

The code

Create 03_custom_tools.py :

"""Custom MCP tools: give CoCo new capabilities.""" import asyncio import json from datetime import datetime, timezone from cortex_agent_sdk.cortexcode import ( tool, create_sdk_mcp_server, query, CortexCodeAgentOptions, AssistantMessage, ResultMessage, ) CONNECTION = "my-connection" # --- Custom tools ----------------------------------------------------------- @tool( name="get_oncall_schedule", description="Get today's on-call engineer for a given team.", input_schema={"type": "object", "properties": {"team": {"type": "string"}}, "required": ["team"]}, ) async def get_oncall(args): """Simulate looking up an on-call rotation.""" schedules = { "data-platform": "Alice Chen", "analytics": "Bob Kumar", "ml-ops": "Carol Zhang", } team = args.get("team", "").lower() engineer = schedules.get(team, "Unknown -- check PagerDuty") return { "content": [ {"type": "text", "text": json.dumps({"team": team, "oncall": engineer})} ] } @tool( name="send_notification", description="Send a notification message to a channel (Slack, email, etc).", input_schema={ "type": "object", "properties": { "channel": {"type": "string", "description": "e.g. #data-alerts or an email"}, "message": {"type": "string"}, "severity": {"type": "string", "enum": ["info", "warning", "critical"]}, }, "required": ["channel", "message"], }, ) async def send_notification(args): """In production this would call Slack/email API. Here we just log it.""" ts = datetime.now(timezone.utc).isoformat() print(f"

[NOTIFICATION] {args.get('severity','info').upper()} " f"-> {args['channel']}: {args['message']}") return { "content": [ {"type": "text", "text": json.dumps({"sent": True, "timestamp": ts})} ] } @tool( name="get_pipeline_config", description="Get the list of databases and schemas to monitor.", input_schema={"type": "object", "properties": {}}, ) async def get_pipeline_config(args): """Return a static config. In production, read from a YAML file or table.""" config = { "targets": [ {"database": "CORTEXCODE_AUTOMATION_DB", "schema": "DEMO"}, ], "alert_channel": "#data-alerts", "oncall_team": "data-platform", } return {"content": [{"type": "text", "text": json.dumps(config)}]} # --- Main ------------------------------------------------------------------- async def main(): # Register tools as an MCP server ops_server = create_sdk_mcp_server( "ops_tools", tools=[get_oncall, send_notification, get_pipeline_config], ) options = CortexCodeAgentOptions( connection=CONNECTION, max_turns=8, mcp_servers={"ops": ops_server}, ) prompt = ( "You have access to ops tools. Do the following:

" "1. Get the pipeline config to find which databases to check

" "2. For each target, run SHOW TABLES to check what exists

" "3. Look up who is on-call for the data-platform team

" "4. Send a notification to the alert channel summarizing " "what you found and who is on-call

" ) print(f"Prompt: {prompt}") print("--- Response ---") async for message in query(prompt=prompt, options=options): if isinstance(message, AssistantMessage): for block in message.content: if hasattr(block, "text"): print(block.text, end="", flush=True) elif isinstance(message, ResultMessage): print(f"



--- Done (turns: {message.num_turns}) ---") if __name__ == "__main__": asyncio.run(main())

How it works

@tool decorator defines a tool with a name, description, and JSON Schema for inputs. CoCo sees these in its tool list and can call them. create_sdk_mcp_server() bundles tools into an MCP server config. Pass it to mcp_servers in options. CoCo discovers tools automatically: when the agent needs to look up the on-call schedule or send a notification, it calls your Python functions. The return format must be {"content": [{"type": "text", "text": "..."}]} . Mix custom + built-in tools: the agent still has access to snowflake_sql_execute , read , write , etc. Your custom tools augment, not replace, the built-in capabilities.

Run it

python 03_custom_tools.py

Watch CoCo chain together your custom tools with SQL queries -- reading the config, checking tables, looking up on-call, and sending a notification.

Hook-Based Guardrails

Duration: 15

Hooks let you intercept agent actions before or after they happen. Use them for:

Safety : block writes to production tables

: block writes to production tables Observability : log every SQL query the agent runs

: log every SQL query the agent runs Injection: add context or modify tool inputs

The code

Create 04_hooks_guardrails.py :

"""Hooks: intercept and control CoCo's actions.""" import asyncio import json from cortex_agent_sdk.cortexcode import ( query, CortexCodeAgentOptions, AssistantMessage, ResultMessage, ) from cortex_agent_sdk.cortexcode.types import HookMatcher CONNECTION = "my-connection" # Track all SQL queries for audit sql_audit_log: list[dict] = [] async def block_dangerous_writes(hook_input, tool_use_id, context): """PreToolUse hook: block DDL/DML on production schemas.""" tool_input = hook_input.get("tool_input", {}) sql = str(tool_input.get("sql", "")).upper().strip() dangerous_patterns = ["DROP ", "TRUNCATE ", "DELETE FROM", "ALTER TABLE"] for pattern in dangerous_patterns: if sql.startswith(pattern): print(f"

[HOOK BLOCKED] Dangerous SQL: {sql[:80]}") return { "decision": "block", "reason": f"Blocked: {pattern.strip()} operations are not allowed.", } return {} # Allow everything else async def log_sql_queries(hook_input, tool_use_id, context): """PostToolUse hook: log every SQL query for audit.""" tool_input = hook_input.get("tool_input", {}) tool_response = hook_input.get("tool_response", "") sql = tool_input.get("sql", "") if sql: entry = { "sql": sql[:200], "response_preview": str(tool_response)[:100], } sql_audit_log.append(entry) print(f"

[SQL LOG] {sql[:80]}") return {} async def inject_safety_context(hook_input, tool_use_id, context): """PreToolUse hook: add read-only reminder to SQL tool calls.""" return { "hookSpecificOutput": { "additionalContext": ( "IMPORTANT: This is a read-only audit session. " "Do NOT modify any data. Only use SELECT, SHOW, and DESCRIBE." ), } } async def main(): options = CortexCodeAgentOptions( connection=CONNECTION, max_turns=5, hooks={ "PreToolUse": [ HookMatcher( matcher="snowflake_sql_execute", hooks=[block_dangerous_writes, inject_safety_context], ), ], "PostToolUse": [ HookMatcher( matcher="snowflake_sql_execute", hooks=[log_sql_queries], ), ], }, ) prompt = ( "Audit the CORTEXCODE_AUTOMATION_DB.DEMO schema: " "list all tables with row counts and check if NIGHTLY_REFRESH task " "is running. Summarize what you find." ) print(f"Prompt: {prompt}") print("--- Response ---") async for message in query(prompt=prompt, options=options): if isinstance(message, AssistantMessage): for block in message.content: if hasattr(block, "text"): print(block.text, end="", flush=True) elif isinstance(message, ResultMessage): print(f"



--- Done (turns: {message.num_turns}) ---") # Print audit log if sql_audit_log: print("



=== SQL Audit Log ===") for i, entry in enumerate(sql_audit_log, 1): print(f" {i}. {entry['sql']}") if __name__ == "__main__": asyncio.run(main())

Hook anatomy

Hook Event When It Fires What You Can Do PreToolUse Before a tool runs Block it, modify input, inject context PostToolUse After a tool succeeds Log results, modify output PostToolUseFailure After a tool fails Log errors, retry logic UserPromptSubmit When a prompt is sent Rewrite or prepend to prompts Stop When the agent finishes Final cleanup

HookMatcher filters which tools trigger the hook. matcher="snowflake_sql_execute" only fires for SQL tool calls. Use matcher=None to match all tools, or "Write|Edit" for multiple.

Return values control what happens:

{} -- allow the action (no change)

-- allow the action (no change) {"decision": "block", "reason": "..."} -- deny the action

-- deny the action {"hookSpecificOutput": {"additionalContext": "..."}} -- inject context into the agent's view

-- inject context into the agent's view {"hookSpecificOutput": {"updatedInput": {...}}} -- modify the tool input

Run it

python 04_hooks_guardrails.py

The agent audits the schema normally, but every SQL call is logged. The block_dangerous_writes hook provides a best-effort check against common destructive SQL patterns. For true safety, always run automation scripts with a read-only role -- hooks are a defense-in-depth layer, not a guarantee, since the agent could also run commands through the Bash tool or use SQL patterns the regex doesn't catch.

End-to-End Automation

Duration: 15

Now let's combine everything -- custom tools, hooks, multi-turn sessions, and structured output -- into a real automation script that could run on a schedule.

The code

Create 05_automated_maintenance.py :

"""End-to-end automation: scheduled maintenance with structured output.""" import asyncio import json from datetime import datetime, timezone from cortex_agent_sdk.cortexcode import ( tool, create_sdk_mcp_server, CortexCodeSDKClient, CortexCodeAgentOptions, AssistantMessage, ResultMessage, ) from cortex_agent_sdk.cortexcode.types import HookMatcher CONNECTION = "my-connection" # --- Structured output schema ------------------------------------------------ REPORT_SCHEMA = { "type": "json_schema", "schema": { "type": "object", "properties": { "run_timestamp": {"type": "string"}, "databases_checked": {"type": "integer"}, "findings": { "type": "array", "items": { "type": "object", "properties": { "severity": {"type": "string", "enum": ["critical", "warning", "info"]}, "object_name": {"type": "string"}, "message": {"type": "string"}, }, "required": ["severity", "object_name", "message"], }, }, "summary": {"type": "string"}, }, "required": ["run_timestamp", "databases_checked", "findings", "summary"], }, } # --- Custom tools ------------------------------------------------------------ @tool( name="get_maintenance_targets", description="Get the list of databases and schemas to check during maintenance.", input_schema={"type": "object", "properties": {}}, ) async def get_targets(args): targets = [ {"database": "CORTEXCODE_AUTOMATION_DB", "schema": "DEMO"}, ] return {"content": [{"type": "text", "text": json.dumps(targets)}]} @tool( name="log_maintenance_result", description="Log the maintenance run result. Call this when the check is complete.", input_schema={ "type": "object", "properties": { "status": {"type": "string", "enum": ["healthy", "needs_attention", "critical"]}, "findings_count": {"type": "integer"}, "summary": {"type": "string"}, }, "required": ["status", "findings_count", "summary"], }, ) async def log_result(args): ts = datetime.now(timezone.utc).isoformat() print(f"

[MAINTENANCE LOG] status={args['status']}, " f"findings={args['findings_count']}, summary={args['summary'][:60]}...") return {"content": [{"type": "text", "text": json.dumps({"logged": True, "timestamp": ts})}]} # --- Hooks ------------------------------------------------------------------- sql_log: list[str] = [] async def readonly_guard(hook_input, tool_use_id, context): """Block any write operations.""" sql = str(hook_input.get("tool_input", {}).get("sql", "")).upper().strip() write_prefixes = ("INSERT", "UPDATE", "DELETE", "DROP", "CREATE", "ALTER", "TRUNCATE", "MERGE") if any(sql.startswith(p) for p in write_prefixes): return {"decision": "block", "reason": "Read-only maintenance mode."} sql_log.append(sql[:120]) return {} # --- Main -------------------------------------------------------------------- async def main(): ops_server = create_sdk_mcp_server( "maintenance_tools", tools=[get_targets, log_result], ) options = CortexCodeAgentOptions( connection=CONNECTION, max_turns=10, mcp_servers={"maintenance": ops_server}, output_format=REPORT_SCHEMA, hooks={ "PreToolUse": [ HookMatcher(matcher="snowflake_sql_execute", hooks=[readonly_guard]), ], }, ) async with CortexCodeSDKClient(options) as client: # Turn 1: Run the maintenance check await client.query( "Run a maintenance check:

" "1. Call get_maintenance_targets to get the list of databases

" "2. For each target, check: table row counts, task statuses, " "and any tables with no recent writes

" "3. Call log_maintenance_result with your findings

" "4. Return the structured report as your final output" ) report = None async for message in client.receive_response(): if isinstance(message, AssistantMessage): for block in message.content: if hasattr(block, "text"): print(block.text, end="", flush=True) elif isinstance(message, ResultMessage): if message.structured_output: report = message.structured_output print(f"

[turns: {message.num_turns}]") # --- Post-processing --- print("



=== Maintenance Report ===") if report: print(json.dumps(report, indent=2)) else: print("(No structured output received -- check the agent response above)") print(f"

=== SQL Audit ({len(sql_log)} queries) ===") for i, sql in enumerate(sql_log, 1): print(f" {i}. {sql}") if __name__ == "__main__": asyncio.run(main())

What makes this production-ready

Structured output ( output_format ) forces the agent to return a typed JSON report matching your schema. Parse it directly into your data model. Read-only hooks ensure the maintenance check never accidentally modifies data. Custom tools integrate with your ops workflow -- the agent can call log_maintenance_result to write to your logging system. Multi-turn session lets you add follow-up prompts (e.g., "Now check PROD_DB too") without losing context.

Run it

python 05_automated_maintenance.py

The agent reads the config, audits each database, logs the result through your custom tool, and returns a structured JSON report. The read-only hook provides best-effort protection against accidental writes via snowflake_sql_execute . For production use, always run with a read-only Snowflake role as the primary safeguard.

Cleanup

Duration: 2

Remove the demo objects:

DROP DATABASE IF EXISTS CORTEXCODE_AUTOMATION_DB;

Conclusion

Duration: 2

You've learned how to programmatically automate Cortex Code using the Python Agent SDK:

One-shot queries for simple ask-and-receive automation

for simple ask-and-receive automation Multi-turn sessions for workflows that need context across steps

for workflows that need context across steps Custom MCP tools to extend CoCo with your own Python functions

to extend CoCo with your own Python functions Hook-based guardrails to intercept, log, and control agent behavior

to intercept, log, and control agent behavior Structured output for typed JSON results you can process programmatically

What's next

Schedule it : Run 05_automated_maintenance.py as a cron job or Snowflake Task

: Run as a cron job or Snowflake Task Add more tools : Connect to PagerDuty, Jira, or Slack APIs for real notifications

: Connect to PagerDuty, Jira, or Slack APIs for real notifications Explore API mode: Set mode="api" to bypass the CLI and talk directly to the Cortex Agent API (no MCP/hooks, but faster startup)

Related resources