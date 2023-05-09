Telecom’s Big Opportunity in the Data Economy

Have you ever really thought much about it? When you pull into any gas station, you insert your credit card into the pump to pay for your gas. Essentially putting an ATM machine onto a gas pump enabled the modern pay-at-the-pump, self-service gas station. This was a major cross-industry innovation when it first appeared at a gas station in Abilene, Texas, in 1973.

But for some reason this innovation was slow to gain traction. Even two decades later, only about 13% of convenience stores offered pay-at-the-pump service. However, less than a decade after that, by 2002, the percentage of convenience stores with pay-at-the-pump service jumped up to 80%. According to the Petroleum Service Company, it took collaboration with a totally different industry, telecommunications, to truly scale the innovation.

This example illustrates how telecoms are the connecting fiber (pun intended) of the economy—a true catalyst for innovation. Now, with the explosion of the data economy, the opportunity for telecom providers to connect other industries, brokering and monetizing data sources and insight services, is enormous.