Welcoming the Snowflake Startup Accelerator Spring 2026 Cohort

We're excited to welcome the Spring 2026 cohort to the Snowflake Startup Accelerator, a group of startups building AI applications designed for real-world, enterprise use.

Inside the cohort

As AI adoption accelerates across startups and enterprises alike, more organizations are moving beyond experimentation and looking for solutions that can deliver real business value in production.

This cohort reflects that shift, with founders building AI-powered products designed to address real-world challenges and enterprise requirements from Day 1:

amotivv builds governance infrastructure for enterprise AI agents. Sitting between agents and the data they act on, amotivv captures decision lineage in real time, giving regulated industries a verifiable record of how their AI reasons, acts and uses data.

AppliedAI turns regulated processes into AI-powered workflows, creating a digital twin of an enterprise. Its platform, Opus, guides organizations through the full lifecycle: discover, build, run, and optimize continuously. It goes beyond simply automating existing workflows by reimagining them AI-first, keeping humans focused where they add the most value while agents handle the rest.

Chora turns a company's best salespeople into software. A Snowflake native revenue platform that captures how elite reps think, handle objections and close deals, Chora makes that intelligence available to every rep on the team, conversationally, inside the data infrastructure they already own.

Resemble AI delivers a complete generative AI security platform for creating, verifying and detecting synthetic media across audio, video and image. Its open source Chatterbox Voice AI model has surpassed 10 million downloads on Hugging Face and is trusted by global organizations.

Rippletide, a standout startup in STATION F’s F/AI program, helps enterprises deploy production-grade AI agents for critical workflows where accuracy, reliability and control are essential. Using automatic ontologies and Snowflake unstructured data, its platform enables teams to build trustworthy agents in minutes.

Beyond the new cohort, we're continuing to invest in the builders already scaling within the Snowflake ecosystem.

We're bringing a new group of startups into the SVAI Hub Club coworking community, including both past and present accelerator members: AtlasPro AI, Bedrock Data, Chora, Columnar Technologies, Inc., Datasaur.ai, DeepTempo, Diskover Data, dltHub, Genesis Computing, Mach5 Software, Inc., Remix Labs, Rockfish Data, Shadowfax AI, Streamkap, Upriver, Voicebox.ai and ZettaQuant, Inc.

These startups will work side by side at the Silicon Valley AI Hub, with access to shared workspace, community and resources designed to help them move faster.

Enabling flexible, enterprise-ready AI applications

Startups are building AI applications in a much more dynamic environment, and that introduces new layers of complexity. Applications are no longer tied to a single model or workflow. Instead, teams must design systems that can leverage multiple models and choose the right one based on capacity, cost and/or performance. At the same time, enterprise expectations around governance, data residency and reliability are increasing.

This puts pressure on how startups build. They need to move quickly and stay flexible, without taking on the overhead of managing multiple integrations, enabling governed data flows or tracking usage and cost across multiple providers.

As a result, startups are looking for ways to simplify how they access and work with models, without limiting flexibility. Snowflake Cortex REST API addresses this by providing a unified interface to access leading frontier AI models so applications can utilize multiple models as they evolve.

With Cortex REST API, startups benefit from:

Ease : Unified integration with model provider capacity and multi-cloud resilience, so there's no provider lock-in and no need to change code when switching.

Trust : Secure routing and data residency capabilities built in from Day 1.

Cost efficiency: Lower operations overhead with unified billing to one provider.

This approach allows startups, such as Anysoft, to focus on building differentiated AI applications, not managing infrastructure.

AnySoft: Powering enterprise-ready AI with Snowflake Cortex AI

AnySoft is building AnyAgent, an AI sales agent platform, with Anya as its first product: an AI account executive that handles prep, follow ups and admin so reps can focus on closing deals.

Using Snowflake’s Cortex REST API as an inference layer, AnySoft powers Anya with Claude models and leverages ephemeral prompt caching to reduce costs, while maintaining the flexibility to swap in other models through a single unified endpoint.

This multimodel approach allows the company to test and optimize quickly without managing multiple providers. Cortex has also helped consolidate its LLM gateway, governance and model management into one surface, enabling a small team to move faster, reduce infrastructure overhead and meet enterprise security requirements much earlier.

What's next

As startups continue to push the boundaries of AI, the ability to stay flexible while meeting enterprise requirements will only become more important.

If you're building in this space and want to go deeper on the realities bringing AI applications to production, join us on April 22 at the Silicon Valley AI Hub.

Snowflake for Startups and Menlo Ventures are hosting an evening focused on what it actually takes to move from prototype to scalable, enterprise-ready AI applications: from navigating infrastructure decisions to optimizing model performance and accelerating time to market.

You'll hear from builders and operators, including Snowflake Startup Accelerator member DaGen AI, who are navigating these challenges in real time, and leave with practical insights to help you move faster and scale with confidence.

Register today to attend “The AI Frontier: Building Production-Ready AI Faster with Snowflake and Menlo Ventures.”