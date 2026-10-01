Blog/Leoluca Scurria
Product Management Manager – Simcenter Executable Digital Twin
Leoluca Scurria
Leoluca Scurria is leading the product management for Simcenter Executable Digital Twin globally. His mission is to democratize the use of simulation and digital twin technologies in operations to optimize asset performances. His career focused on bringing innovative technologies to the world’s top companies to help them innovate and drive value from technology. He holds a Ph.D. in reduced order modeling and he is complementing it with industry expertise to translate technologies into business value.