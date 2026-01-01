Erica Reuter, PhD

Dr. Erica Reuter serves as the leader of the US Federal Civilian Engineering team at Snowflake. As a highly skilled data scientist and a former law enforcement leader with over 20 years of experience, Dr. Reuter brings a unique, mission-first perspective to her work. She previously led a crime analysis unit, where she developed advanced algorithms to reduce victimization, served as a liaison to a federal fusion center, and supported high-stakes investigations. Dr. Reuter's academic and professional life is defined by a commitment to using technology for societal good. She holds a doctorate in Criminal Justice, with research focused on narcotics legislation, and she actively volunteers with a nationwide counter-trafficking task force, utilizing her OSINT and digital forensic skills. She is a passionate advocate for leveraging ethical AI to solve complex public sector challenges.