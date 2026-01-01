Blog/Erica Reuter, PhD
Regional Vice President of U.S. Public Sector Sales Engineering at Snowflake
Erica Reuter, PhD
Dr. Erica Reuter serves as the leader of the US Federal Civilian Engineering team at Snowflake. As a highly skilled data scientist and a former law enforcement leader with over 20 years of experience, Dr. Reuter brings a unique, mission-first perspective to her work. She previously led a crime analysis unit, where she developed advanced algorithms to reduce victimization, served as a liaison to a federal fusion center, and supported high-stakes investigations. Dr. Reuter's academic and professional life is defined by a commitment to using technology for societal good. She holds a doctorate in Criminal Justice, with research focused on narcotics legislation, and she actively volunteers with a nationwide counter-trafficking task force, utilizing her OSINT and digital forensic skills. She is a passionate advocate for leveraging ethical AI to solve complex public sector challenges.