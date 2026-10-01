Aristóteles Terceiro Neto leads Industrial Transformation at Vivix Vidros Planos, where he drives the company’s digital transformation strategy across manufacturing, data, AI, and operational technology. Over the past several years, he has led initiatives spanning industrial data platforms, digital twins, predictive maintenance, logistics control tower, generative and agentic AI, and connected operations, helping bridge ET, OT, IT, and business processes. He is passionate about applying emerging technologies to create measurable business value and build the next generation of intelligent manufacturing operations.