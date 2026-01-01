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Demos

Explore Snowflake demo videos curated just for employeesat Block that address your specific use cases.

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Block, meet your Snowflake Solutions Engineer

We are here to support you for your education and projects. Do you have a question about Snowflake's offerings or want to request a specific training or enablement for your team? 

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Your Snowflake Solutions Engineer Team

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Steven LewisAccount Executive
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Ava DascoliSales Development Representative

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Dave BradfordGlobal Account Manager
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Ava DascoliSales Development Representative

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