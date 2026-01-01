A data governance policy is the formal set of rules that defines how an organization classifies, accesses, stores, shares and uses its data. It gives teams a documented standard for handling data across business units, systems, jurisdictions and workflows, while also explaining how those rules are enforced inside the platforms where data is created, governed and analyzed.

A data governance policy is not the same thing as a data governance framework, which defines the broader operating model, roles and processes around governance. A policy is one of the specific rule sets inside a framework, focused on the rules themselves: what is allowed, what is restricted, who approves exceptions and how compliance is maintained over time.

It also differs from data privacy: when comparing data privacy vs. data governance, privacy focuses on protecting personal data and individual rights, while governance defines how all data is classified, accessed and controlled across the organization.

In modern environments, policy must be traceable end-to-end — from risk decisions through controls, ownership and evidence — especially once governed data is being reused across analytics, machine learning, generative AI and cross-functional operations.

For more on the core principles and best practices behind governance, see What Is Data Governance?