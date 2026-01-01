Zimetrics Technologies Private Limited

Zimetrics is a leading provider of data-driven solutions that empower businesses to make informed decisions. With a focus on data engineering, analytics, and AI, we help organizations unlock the hidden value in their data. Our expertise lies in building scalable, reliable, and secure data platforms that enable businesses to derive actionable insights. We specialize in industries such as healthcare, life sciences, media, adtech, fintech, and manufacturing, delivering tailored solutions that address their unique challenges. Zimetrics' differentiators include our deep domain knowledge, agile methodology, and commitment to delivering measurable business outcomes.