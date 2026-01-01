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XTIVIA, Inc.

Headquarters: United States
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XTIVIA, Inc. provides Superior IT Solutions and Exceptional Technology Support. If you can imagine the business outcome, XTIVIA can create it with technology. We create smart IT solutions for companies in every industry. We are an SSAE 18, SOC 2, Type 2 compliant organization; Certified as a "Great Place To Work" and listed in the "Inc 5000" as being among the fastest growing companies. Some of our offerings include: APIs, App Dev, Business Intelligence, Cloud, CRM, Data Governance, Database Management, Data Warehousing, Digital Experience, CMS, & Web Portal, Enterprise Integration, ERP & MDM.

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