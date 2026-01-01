VaultSpeed is the Enterprise Data Vault automation platform that empowers data teams to create a trusted data foundation for AI.

VaultSpeed's platform goes beyond SQL generation, combining data model-driven design with active metadata to automate the full lifecycle from modeling and integration to deployment and governance. With specific DV 2.0 delta-based code generation, VaultSpeed delivers incremental change without reprocessing, reducing costs while enabling CI/CD.

The result is agile automation that eliminates manual scripting, enforces enterprise rules such as complex CDC patterns, late-arriving data, and referential integrity, and ensures that governed, AI-ready data pipelines run consistently across Snowflake.