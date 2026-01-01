Validatar, LLC

In an era of advanced analytics and AI, Validatar’s platform transforms manual, error-prone traditional QA methods into a streamlined, automated experience.

Regardless of data source or format, Validatar’s platform facilitates effortless scaling and repetitive testing. With our powerful testing engine, you can test and compare anything to anything. Test cases and results are standardized and centralized for easy visibility and audit, and our patented, template-driven testing makes scaling a breeze. By centralizing all results in our dynamic data catalog, Validatar promotes visibility, transparency, and collaboration across your organization.

With Validatar's QA Platform, you can leverage clean data, driven by automated governance, testing, and monitoring, ensuring your data projects are swiftly and accurately delivered.