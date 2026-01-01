Segment.io, Inc.

Segment is a composable Customer Data Platform (CDP) featuring APIs and extensive partner ecosystem. As the single point of data collection and distribution, Segment puts customer data to work across hundreds of marketing and analytics applications. Run your Customer 360, multi-channel marketing, journey orchestration, profiles, audiences and identities, reverse ETL all in Segment's CDP. Segment is trusted by thousands of companies including Atlassian, Bonobos, Instacart, and Intuit.