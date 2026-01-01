Triggo.ai is a Snowflake since 2021.

Let us help your company to accelerate the Data-Driven journey

Reducing your efforts in data preparation and maximizing business results with Advanced Analytics.

We deliver value to your business rapidly

We specialize in Data & AI Products and provide continuous delivery of reliable data and transformative AI models for your business in the form of products. By offering solutions and complete products, from data to AI, we reduce waste.

Our Data Analytics & AI team works on every specialty, offering end-to-End solutions: Data Strategy & Assessment; Data Engineering & Architecture; Data Science & Analytics

We are pioneers in development of products and solutions using GenAI. Furthermore, we will help accelerate Machine Learning and AI adoption in your business, using the ML process end-to-end, from Design to the Operation. Govern and guarantee the quality and reliability of your data, Data Ops, Discovery, controlling sensible data.

Our clients point out significant impacts on their businesses:

• Faster ROI in data and faster insights too

• More accurate insights with experimentation platforms and data reliability frameworks

• Greater data accessibility with surface data where people need it and when they need it

• Increased democratization of data and analytics making manipulation easier for those who need to use them

• Time savings for the data team and also for all data-consuming teams in the company