Since 2004, Theobald Software has been the expert in seamless SAP integration. Our SAP certified technology enables companies to unlock the full value of their SAP data and use it

across a variety of systems outside of SAP. This includes cloud platforms like Snowflake, BI and analytics systems, as well as databases and data warehouses, among other third-party systems. Over 4,000 companies of all sectors and sizes worldwide rely on our expertise to efficiently manage

their SAP data and strategically leverage it for maximum return on investment from their SAP

investments.

Our solutions are performant with large data volumes, both full extract and incremental if needed. Time to implement and extract value is enabled by use of existing customer SAP security protocols and profiles. Choose from almost a dozen different SAP data sources, and extract your data into your on premise storage, your cloud provider of choice, or of course Snowflake.