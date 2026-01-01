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Striim

Headquarters: United States
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Striim is a leading real-time data integration and streaming platform, enabling seamless data movement and integration across cloud environments. As the first partner to integrate with Snowpipe Streaming API, Striim sets the standard in data streaming and replication, especially with its industry-leading Oracle replication capabilities via the proprietary OJet adapter. Trusted by enterprise customers such as Fidelity, UPS, Lululemon, and Boston Children's Hospital, Striim helps organizations unlock the power of real-time data for business-critical operations. Our expertise spans a wide array of industries, making us the go-to solution for scalable, secure, and high-performance data pipelines.

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