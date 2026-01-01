Streamkap, Inc

Streamkap is a streaming ETL platform for Snowflake powered by Kafka and Flink. Get data into Snowflake in seconds with Snowpipe Streaming or Upserts from sources including CDC (change data capture) from PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, DynamoDB, Oracle, SQL Server, and more. Streamkap can be deployed as a SaaS or BYOC, is SOC2 Type 2 certified, and offers 99.99% uptime. Manage your data in flight with automated schema drift handling and streaming transformations. Streamkap is trusted by leaders like SpotOn, Fleetio, Nala, Niche, and more.