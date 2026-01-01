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Slalom UK

Headquarters: United Kingdom
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Slalom Consulting provides consulting services in the areas of information technology development and management (application development, system analysis and design, project and program management), business management (business intelligence, process improvement, and strategy and operations), and financial (enterprise resource planning, compliance, and reporting). Slalom Consulting maintains satellite offices in Atlanta; Chicago; Dallas; Denver; Los Angeles; Palo Alto, California; Portland, Oregon; and San Francisco. Slalom Consulting is a managed services provider (MSP).

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