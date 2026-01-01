Seeq Corporation

Seeq is the only enterprise SaaS platform that is purpose-built for time series data, and is trusted by the most recognizable names in oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, specialty chemicals, utilities, renewable energy, and numerous other vertical industries. Seeq accelerates digital transformation efforts and ROI impact by providing live connectivity to hundreds of data sources, and empowering more people across the organization to leverage a broad range of AI capabilities including advanced analytics, machine learning, and generative AI (GenAI).