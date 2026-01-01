Resource Data, Inc.

Resource Data is dedicated to helping organizations realize the full potential of their information assets. Leveraging a team of Snowflake experts, we transform raw data into actionable insights that power better decision-making and strategic growth.﻿

Our client-centric approach means we learn your data environment and tailor solutions to optimize data architecture, integration, and governance. Whether designing secure, scalable Snowflake cloud data warehouses or implementing advanced machine learning models, our commitment to quality, innovation, and security ensures reliable, future-ready results.

As a full-service provider of IT consulting services, Resource Data’s data engineering experts are backed by GIS, software development, project management, business analysis, and systems engineering professionals—ready to apply innovative thinking to your toughest technology problems.

Since 1986, this blend of technical expertise and industry best practices, transforms our clients technology so they can focus on what matters most.