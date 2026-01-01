OSS Group, NZ

We're a privately owned NZ consultancy that leverages a strong heritage in open solutions, data and infrastructure.

We focus on working collaboratively to deliver measurable value, enabling you to realise your vision, and ensure that vision delivers business advantage.

OSS Group is a Snowflake partner since 2019 and has many certified consultants. Our data and software team can assist you with:

• Data Strategy and Governance

• Data Architecture

• Snowflake Planning and Implementation

• Automation and optimation, including DataOps, AI/ML Ops, Infrastructure as Code

• Data Migration and Integration

• Data Modelling, Engineering and Analytics

• Hybrid Cloud Platform Architecture and Implementation

• Managed Services