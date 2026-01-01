Obsidian Security, the pioneer in SaaS Security, provides 360° security for your entire SaaS estate. SaaS applications are critical for all businesses, holding sensitive business data and powering crucial business decisions. Securing the SaaS footprint is imperative for all businesses, especially in light of a growing body of regulations focused on data security and privacy.

Obsidian Security helps customers accomplish:

Identity Security:

Prevent cyberattacks on SaaS identities, which constitute 82% of attacks, by quickly detecting and neutralizing threats, blocking spearphishing, and improving incident response.

Data Governance:

Manage the risk from the vast number of applications and integrations by discovering all third-party integrations, identifying risky or unnecessary ones, governing data movement, and revealing

hidden SaaS usage.

Application Posture:

Enhance breach prevention by reducing excessive user privileges, preventing configuration drift, and automating compliance efforts to navigate the complex threat landscape targeting SaaS

platforms.

Obsidian Security is the only SaaS security solution to provide application posture, data governance, and identity security all in a single modular platform. This unified approach streamlines SaaS security by minimizing risk across your entire SaaS estate.