Skip to content

Free Dev Day — June 25 — Virtual

Don’t just hear about AI — build it. Luminary talks and hands-on labs.

Claim my spot
All Partners
NS Solutions Corporation logo
Workload Specializations
  • Data Engineering
Snowpro Core Certifications: 29
Snowpro Advanced Certifications: 4
Snowflake AI Data Cloud Premier Services Partner badge
Premier

NS Solutions Corporation

Headquarters: Japan
Website

NS Solutions has a long history of building core systems ,data infrastructure and applying AI to business operations to provide value to customers. NS Solutions' parent company is Nippon Steel, a world-leading steel manufacturer, but our clients are not limited to the parent company; we also have a wide range of clients, including manufacturing, finance, retail, CPG, and Web＆Tech Company.

In the data infrastructure and AI fields, NS Solutions can provide not only Snowflake, but also a combination of multiple solutions (for example, DataRobot, Dataiku, Qlik/Talend, Denodo, etc.).

Snowflake Partner Network

Deliver more meaningful data insights with a robust array of tools and partners who will help make the most of your Snowflake investment.