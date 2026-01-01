NS Solutions Corporation

NS Solutions has a long history of building core systems ,data infrastructure and applying AI to business operations to provide value to customers. NS Solutions' parent company is Nippon Steel, a world-leading steel manufacturer, but our clients are not limited to the parent company; we also have a wide range of clients, including manufacturing, finance, retail, CPG, and Web＆Tech Company.

In the data infrastructure and AI fields, NS Solutions can provide not only Snowflake, but also a combination of multiple solutions (for example, DataRobot, Dataiku, Qlik/Talend, Denodo, etc.).