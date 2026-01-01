Nexla is a pioneer in automating data engineering, with the mission to make ready-to-use data available to everyone. Built on a Data Fabric architecture, Nexla has earned a Gartner Cool Vendor for its data platform that brings together multi-speed data integration, data preparation, monitoring, and governance into a unified no-code / low-code interface. At the core of Nexla is the approach of auto-generating Data Connectors and Data Products (Nexsets). Nexsets are logical data products that can be shared, discovered, annotated or modified to create new Nexsets. Connecting Nexsets with different data systems generates ETL/ELT integration, streaming data integration, API integration, API Proxy, Data APIs, and more.

With this approach, Nexla enables any data user to get ready-to-use data in the tools of their choice for their everyday work, whether in data science, operations, analytics for marketing, sales, or HR. As a result, enterprises get zero-friction, governed, and agile data operations. Doordash, LinkedIn, Johnson & Johnson, and LiveRamp are among the many data-driven enterprises that trust Nexla for their mission-critical data.