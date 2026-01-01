MessageGears is a customer marketing platform that connects directly to a brand’s Snowflake Customer 360 data environment as a Snowflake connected application. With MessageGears, marketers can access all of the data that lives in their brand’s Snowflake - securely and in real-time - without copying, synching or mapping. By leveraging MessageGears, marketers can use their live Snowflake data for customer segmentation and audience activation on any channel. In addition, marketers can deploy highly personalized email and mobile marketing campaigns at massive scale via native MessageGears ESP capabilities. The combination of MessageGears and Snowflake provides brands with best-of-breed customer data platform (CDP) capabilities as well as cross-channel messaging (ESP) capabilities that are more agile, secure, and cost effective. MessageGears Snowflake joint customers include brands like Rakuten, Party City, OpenTable, Frontdoor / American Home Shield, Expedia.