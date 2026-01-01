KNIME makes working with data and AI accessible, intuitive, and transparent for everyone.

KNIME offers Snowflake users an intuitive way to analyze and work with their data via no-code/low-code visual workflows.

KNIME comes with dedicated Snowflake Connector nodes, empowering anyone—from business analysts to data scientists—to access, prepare, and analyze data, deploy machine learning models, or build and orchestrate AI agents without relying on IT. Teams can integrate SQL, ML libraries, and GenAI capabilities directly into visual workflows, making it simple to move from exploration to governed deployment.

KNIME offers flexible products to match every stage of growth:

● KNIME Analytics Platform (free & open source) for visual workflows and advanced analytics. (Pro and Teams plans is also available)

● KNIME Business Hub (enterprise) for scalable deployment, governance, and risk management across AI projects.

KNIME is a Snowflake-AI-Data-Cloud Premier partner, certified for optimized integration and performance on Snowflake. Accelerate AI on Snowflake with KNIME. From data prep to enterprise deployment, teams can explore, productionize, and scale AI use cases securely and responsibly.

👉 Request a demo to see how KNIME turns your Snowflake data into AI-driven innovation.