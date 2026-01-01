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Keebo, Inc.
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Keebo, Inc.

Headquarters: United States
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Keebo is at the forefront of autonomous data cloud efficiency with agentic AI for Snowflake. The Keebo platform combines warehouse optimization and workload intelligence to help customers maximize credit utilization, maintain consistent query performance, and accelerate engineering velocity. Powered by patented Data Learning technology, Keebo continuously analyzes production workloads and optimizes infrastructure in real time, eliminating manual tuning while enforcing performance guardrails and delivering independently verifiable savings.

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