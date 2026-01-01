Jedify, Inc.

Providing AI-powered data intelligence to enterprise customers

Leveraging the power of AI and LLMs, Jedify revolutionizes our interaction with data. Dashboards have served us well, but they fall short in addressing our continuous stream of questions and explorations. Furthermore, the required effort in setting up and maintaining the organization’s data stack prevents this ability. Jedify integrates deep data analysis with LLMs that are fine-tuned to your business, creating a semantic fusion layer that keeps the data and business teams aligned and enables true conversational data intelligence.

Jedify specializes in helping companies maximize their data’s potential, enabling seamless analytics, streamlined data migration, and advanced business intelligence solutions. By focusing on creating powerful and flexible data solutions, Jedify ensures that clients can adapt quickly to the demands of a fast-evolving digital landscape.

Jedify autonomously integrates both contextual and non-contextual data to capture the unique intricacies of each organization. By combining these two types of data, businesses gain a more complete understanding of their operational landscape. This holistic approach ensures data is not only insightful but also tailored to each company's specific metrics, definitions, and vocabulary. When enhanced with AI, such data becomes a potent tool for predictive insights, empowering companies to make informed decisions with unprecedented accuracy.