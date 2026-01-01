Iterable, Inc.
Headquarters: United States
Iterable is the AI-powered cross-channel communication platform helping to orchestrate individualized, harmonized and dynamic customer experiences by closing the activation gap.
Iterable is the AI-powered cross-channel communication platform helping to orchestrate individualized, harmonized and dynamic customer experiences by closing the activation gap.
Deliver more meaningful data insights with a robust array of tools and partners who will help make the most of your Snowflake investment.