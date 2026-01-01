Islet Innovations Oy

Islet is a Finnish, internationally operating family company that offers sustainable technology solutions and services to organizations. Islet is a agile, reliable and long-term partner for its wide and diverse customer base. Our island is home to more than 100 industry-leading professionals and we are constantly growing. Isletters are seasoned by experience, loved by customers, and Islet, together with its customers, is building a more sustainable future with advanced technologies.

Islet offers arctic clear technology solutions and services. We provide services for all stages of data, analytics and AI solutions, from data strategy creation to definition, design, support for technology choices, and of course technical implementation and proactive maintenance services. We believe that data and its intelligent utilization results in increased efficiency, better business management and decision making – and enables new business.