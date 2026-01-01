Infometry Inc

Infometry is a global Snowflake Technology & Services Partner specializing in AI-driven data solutions on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. Through the INFOFISCUS NO-CODE Snowflake Native Apps including connectors, analytics applications and INFOFISCUS Conversa for secure, governed, conversational analytics—and certified accelerators, Infometry helps enterprises unlock faster insights. Backed by 350 data projects and 65 Snowflake implementations, we deliver end-to-end migration, modernization, AI/ML, and performance optimization services.