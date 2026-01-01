ICONMA, L.L.C.

ICONMA is a dynamic global enterprise, empowering organizations of all sizes—from innovative startups to Fortune 500 and 1000 companies—with cutting-edge workforce solutions and transformative technology services. With 2,600 professionals spanning 15 locations globally, we deliver unparalleled expertise in agile talent orchestration, cloud and data ecosystem mastery, AI-powered workforce intelligence, and digital transformation acceleration, providing tailored solutions for key verticals including Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Technology, Government, Energy, and Aerospace; partnering to drive sustainable growth through scalable, customized solutions and a commitment to excellence, agility, and client-centricity, positioning us as a strategic partner for organizations seeking to navigate the modern business landscape. Consolidated revenues as of 2024 totaled $200 million. To learn how we can Future-Proof your Business, visit iconma.com.